The way i look at things within our squad is our second team, so how good is it?



433 so lets sat its this without our first XI.



Kellegher



N. Williams Konate Gomez Tmisikas



Henderson

Ox Milner



Shaqiri Origi Jota



Adrian, Jones, Philips, R. Williams, Elliott, Minamino, Woodburn.



Its not great now is it?



Some really good players in there. Don't think we need a great 2nd eleven. You need some gaps in it. In practice we're best off if we play our key players a lot.Our real challenge is selling key players due to age. We don't want to and we can't replace all at once and may have to sell someone earlier than we want. For example, it's realistic to think we lose one of Mane, Firmino and Salah in summer 2021, the next in 2022 and the third in 2023. I don't expect more than at most one of them to be here for 23/24. We're likely to see the same in CM with Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson and Thiago.To keep our level we must sign real quality players. We can hope that the likes of Wilson, Jones, Minamino etc can become key players. What we can't do IMO is sign players to strengthen the bench.