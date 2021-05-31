I think Mo will leave,
Body language experts say.
Live in the moment!
One consequence of not having the full transfer forum is we miss the transfer haiku thread
I also like, once a summer, to look back through some past transfers - either the out of the blue Fabinho ones "LFC are interested in Fabinho, no, wait they've signed him. Close thread" or the drawn-out twisty-turny ones such as Keita or van Dijk.
Sarge's complete lists of ins and outs is handy too, as is the thread showing other clubs' ins and outs.
Any chance of opening the transfer sub-forum this window? Might be useful to carve off discussions into separate conversations.
Having said that, I don't expect much to happen for the next few weeks so maybe just think about this for a bit, and see if any mods put their hands up for it.