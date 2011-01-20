« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34800 on: Today at 12:42:58 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:31:47 pm
We'll rotate those three pretty regularly when playing twice a week, we've done it in the past when the depth was available. We might just gamble and hope that at any given time 1-2 of the rotation options are available and sharp enough to fit in, at the very least Milner and Jones are typically reliable.

It was understandable having 8 players for those position last season given Jones was new to the first team and Fabinho was our 4th choice centre back. Next season Fabinho won't be needed in defence and Jones is ready to start any game. Makes sense if the club don't feel the need to replace Gini and carry 8 again next season and given the financial situation right now it makes even more sense to not buy someone at the level to play regularly when we have this number of bodies already.

Konate is really Gini's replacement because it means Fabinho and Hendo will not move out of midfield.

I can't see us buying anyone else unless we can move Origi, Shaqiri, Keita or Ox. And there's no guarantee we will be able to given their poor performances. wages and the lack of money going around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34801 on: Today at 12:57:52 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:42:58 pm
It was understandable having 8 players for those position last season given Jones was new to the first team and Fabinho was our 4th choice centre back. Next season Fabinho won't be needed in defence and Jones is ready to start any game. Makes sense if the club don't feel the need to replace Gini and carry 8 again next season and given the financial situation right now it makes even more sense to not buy someone at the level to play regularly when we have this number of bodies already.

Konate is really Gini's replacement because it means Fabinho and Hendo will not move out of midfield.

I can't see us buying anyone else unless we can move Origi, Shaqiri, Keita or Ox. And there's no guarantee we will be able to given their poor performances. wages and the lack of money going around.

Yeah this is where I'm at, in an ideal world maybe we'd lose Keita and Ox and replace them with a less injury prone player, but then given how long it takes players to get integrated and up to speed I suspect Klopp and the coaches might be fine with the options.

I'm not actually sure we should be moving Shaqiri on, he covers a few positions and had way fewer injury issues last season. Klopp said he tried to pick a more stable team and rotate less last season to give our makeshift defence a bit more stability and I think Shaqiri could have played a lot more otherwise.

I think we'll see one or two squad players have surprisingly good seasons after being written off all summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34802 on: Today at 01:02:28 pm

Are there any players in the Barca squad we would take? they still owe us £40M from the Coutinho deal, could we get Dembele or Fati in exchange? Who else do they have that would improve us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34803 on: Today at 01:06:18 pm
We don't need a midfielder providing we keep Phillips while managing Gomez/van Dijk/Matip's minutes as they return.
Barca owe us nothing, Asam - we sold the debt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34804 on: Today at 01:08:00 pm
Shaqiri has played about 1000 minutes in all competitions over the last 2 seasons. Minamino has more and he wasn't even here half that time. Origi has more, Oxlade-chamberlain has more. We'd be better off giving any of his potential minutes to Elliott and letting Shaqiri go somewhere else, he's just not contributing much short term and has no long term future here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34805 on: Today at 01:08:12 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:06:18 pm
We don't need a midfielder providing we keep Phillips while managing Gomez/van Dijk/Matip's minutes as they return.
Barca owe us nothing, Asam - we sold the debt.
Correct.. its utter nonsense and at most, theres about £4.5m unpaid for Coutinho .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34806 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:02:28 pm
Are there any players in the Barca squad we would take? they still owe us £40M from the Coutinho deal, could we get Dembele or Fati in exchange? Who else do they have that would improve us?

Pretty sure we sold the fees Barca owe us to a 3rd party so thats all paid up.

A part of me will always be curious if Klopp could get Dembele back to his Dortumund days or more but cant see it happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34807 on: Today at 01:12:12 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:08:00 pm
We'd be better off giving any of his potential minutes to Elliott and letting Shaqiri go somewhere else, he's just not contributing much short term and has no long term future here

Yeah. Elliott seems to be a very similar players to Shaqiri so how much do we lose on the short term giving those few minutes to Elliott and how much do we gain long term giving those few minutes to Elliott.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34808 on: Today at 01:15:41 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:02:28 pm
Are there any players in the Barca squad we would take? they still owe us £40M from the Coutinho deal, could we get Dembele or Fati in exchange? Who else do they have that would improve us?

No they don't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34809 on: Today at 01:17:46 pm
If Origi and Shaqiri are still here next season, weve gone wrong somewhere.

At some point we need to move on from them, whether thats by bringing in another signing like Jota or giving an opportunity to someone like Harvey Elliott. Origi and Shaqiri are good enough to go and play regularly elsewhere and we need better options in our squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34810 on: Today at 01:18:21 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:08:00 pm
Shaqiri has played about 1000 minutes in all competitions over the last 2 seasons. Minamino has more and he wasn't even here half that time. Origi has more, Oxlade-chamberlain has more. We'd be better off giving any of his potential minutes to Elliott and letting Shaqiri go somewhere else, he's just not contributing much short term and has no long term future here

Best thing for Elliot might be another loan, we saw with Wilson how difficult the step up from Championship to PL can be. Shaqiri was frequently injured the season before last but that's not normal for him, his injury record before and after has been solid. With Klopp likely rotating more next season, us hopefully having a better run in the domestic cups and Shaq seemingly over the injuries that plagued him for that one season I can see him contributing a lot more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34811 on: Today at 01:33:18 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:18:21 pm
Best thing for Elliot might be another loan, we saw with Wilson how difficult the step up from Championship to PL can be. Shaqiri was frequently injured the season before last but that's not normal for him, his injury record before and after has been solid. With Klopp likely rotating more next season, us hopefully having a better run in the domestic cups and Shaq seemingly over the injuries that plagued him for that one season I can see him contributing a lot more.
I mean we just had a player who'd be on loan in the 6th tier play a big part in us going on a winning run to get 4th, Jones and Trent never played higher than the u23s before coming in. Going on loan to a bad team makes any step up harder for him to develop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34812 on: Today at 01:37:28 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:18:21 pm
Best thing for Elliot might be another loan, we saw with Wilson how difficult the step up from Championship to PL can be. Shaqiri was frequently injured the season before last but that's not normal for him, his injury record before and after has been solid. With Klopp likely rotating more next season, us hopefully having a better run in the domestic cups and Shaq seemingly over the injuries that plagued him for that one season I can see him contributing a lot more.

I'm sure that Elliott will certainly make full use of another loan, but I am also fairly confident that if he gets the chance to stay and play here then he will take it. It was evident from his previous appearances with us that he's not far away. He just seems to me like one of those players that easily adapt to new teams and levels. I am sure that if he stays then he'll take the chance and we will be looking to him for a useful sub appearance or a start here and there. And maybe that's better than going out on loan playing week in/out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34813 on: Today at 01:47:12 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:33:18 pm
I mean we just had a player who'd be on loan in the 6th tier play a big part in us going on a winning run to get 4th, Jones and Trent never played higher than the u23s before coming in. Going on loan to a bad team makes any step up harder for him to develop.


Similar was said about Wilson numerous times, ultimately he has proved to not be of the required level while on loan, and Elliot would have 4-5 players ahead of him if he did return. Shaqiri isn't likely to be on high wages, won't command a huge fee, is up to speed with what Klopp wants and is proven at the level we need from squad players, there's really no need to sell him other than the excitement of maybe seeing a youth player get some games for us. If we were to sign a new midfielder and then needed to sell some players to fund the deal then yeah absolutely, use him to recoup some of the losses, but otherwise selling seems pointless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34814 on: Today at 01:59:49 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:42:58 pm
It was understandable having 8 players for those position last season given Jones was new to the first team and Fabinho was our 4th choice centre back. Next season Fabinho won't be needed in defence and Jones is ready to start any game. Makes sense if the club don't feel the need to replace Gini and carry 8 again next season and given the financial situation right now it makes even more sense to not buy someone at the level to play regularly when we have this number of bodies already.

Konate is really Gini's replacement because it means Fabinho and Hendo will not move out of midfield.

I can't see us buying anyone else unless we can move Origi, Shaqiri, Keita or Ox. And there's no guarantee we will be able to given their poor performances. wages and the lack of money going around.

Milner is a bonus plus one and in his last year now. He fills in at any position where we need help. We'll need another body in and it would be better to get them in this summer and let them bed in so that they can take a bigger role next season. Having said that, I still dont know where Takumi would play for us. He's been tried in midfield and front 3 and seemed okay in either position, so maybe he's the extra man.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34815 on: Today at 02:10:15 pm
The journo who broke the Issahaku news yesterday.

https://twitter.com/SaddickAdams/status/1399277439554105346

Quote
Sources close to Fatawu Issahaku have hinted that Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement to loan the teenager to @Sporting_CP Lisbon.

Sporting were also hugely interested in the wizkid before he was snapped by the Reds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34816 on: Today at 02:27:58 pm
"FSG won't buy
Proper Defender for us"
Konate will do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34817 on: Today at 02:28:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:10:15 pm
The journo who broke the Issahaku news yesterday.

https://twitter.com/SaddickAdams/status/1399277439554105346
Other than that video a couple of pages back, never seen the kid however I think it's a great idea to loan him to a Portuguese club. The league is of a decent quality and he'll be at one of the best clubs for beginning through young players. Chances are he'll probably never play for the first team but at least he's not going to be stuck in youth football when clearly he's very mature physically.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34818 on: Today at 02:28:28 pm
Sancho to Man U
If that happens we hate him
Come to us Jadon!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34819 on: Today at 02:29:06 pm
I think Mo will leave,
Body language experts say.
Live in the moment!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34820 on: Today at 02:32:17 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:28:17 pm
Other than that video a couple of pages back, never seen the kid however I think it's a great idea to loan him to a Portuguese club. The league is of a decent quality and he'll be at one of the best clubs for beginning through young players. Chances are he'll probably never play for the first team but at least he's not going to be stuck in youth football when clearly he's very mature physically.

He's 17 and about to get full international honours. When he's 18 he'll definitely get a work permit to play for us.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34821 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:10:15 pm
The journo who broke the Issahaku news yesterday.

https://twitter.com/SaddickAdams/status/1399277439554105346

Hopefully we can make a few signings like that for the forwards (or midfield) as if just 1 or 2 come off then it eases the transition in a couple of seasons without breaking the bank. We've got Elliott who we hope really pushes on, the lad we signed from Derby and the Polish kid and others at the Academy as well.

Even if they don't make it with us, that's how we've boosted our transfer budget under FSG (Ibe, Solanke, Brewster, Hoever, Harry Wilson). These were all players signed around that age. Then there's always the hope you unearth a Sterling, or better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34822 on: Today at 02:57:54 pm
Sancho left City to get gametime. He obviously cares about his development over money.

I cant see him joining Man Utd with Ole as manager

I have a feeling we sign him late in the window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34823 on: Today at 03:09:41 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 11:24:16 am
In what world are we living in where we think Hendo will be replaced in the starting XI next season?

2022/23 is not next season ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34824 on: Today at 03:31:07 pm
Generally you dont want to have to replace all the expiring contracts in the same window.  So Id still take a punt on a midfielder even if they arent expected to start for a year or two.

Also think there is a possibility Hendo has slowed down to the point playing with Thiago would be a bad fit.  Hendo seemed to offset his lost step with just more passing but if you have Thiago on the field doing the passing and Fabinho the defending then what is Hendo doing if he cant get into the box and recover anymore? 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34825 on: Today at 03:55:56 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:31:07 pm
Generally you dont want to have to replace all the expiring contracts in the same window.  So Id still take a punt on a midfielder even if they arent expected to start for a year or two.

Also think there is a possibility Hendo has slowed down to the point playing with Thiago would be a bad fit.  Hendo seemed to offset his lost step with just more passing but if you have Thiago on the field doing the passing and Fabinho the defending then what is Hendo doing if he cant get into the box and recover anymore? 

This argument gets pushed a lot but does it really make any sense? We could have tried to move Milner on when he hit 31 and missed 4 years (and counting) of quality performances, City kept hold of Fernandinho and he continued to win silverware until he was 36, David Silva stayed until 34 and was hugely influential even in his final season. Modric is 35 and still a regular at Real, Ibrahimovic is 39!

We can't predict when players will start to lose form to any great degree, and while we've had good success with buying players in recent seasons the transfer market is still a huge gamble. If a player is settled, performing well and fits the managers needs it would be silly to move them on and roll the dice because they hit some arbitrary age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34826 on: Today at 04:29:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:10:15 pm
The journo who broke the Issahaku news yesterday.

https://twitter.com/SaddickAdams/status/1399277439554105346


Hope we really are buying him, he looks quality for his age from that video
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34827 on: Today at 04:37:55 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:55:56 pm
This argument gets pushed a lot but does it really make any sense? We could have tried to move Milner on when he hit 31 and missed 4 years (and counting) of quality performances, City kept hold of Fernandinho and he continued to win silverware until he was 36, David Silva stayed until 34 and was hugely influential even in his final season. Modric is 35 and still a regular at Real, Ibrahimovic is 39!

We can't predict when players will start to lose form to any great degree, and while we've had good success with buying players in recent seasons the transfer market is still a huge gamble. If a player is settled, performing well and fits the managers needs it would be silly to move them on and roll the dice because they hit some arbitrary age.

he said "all of the expiring contracts".  Obviously, there are going to be exceptions to that but the general point is a good one. 
