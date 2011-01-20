We'll rotate those three pretty regularly when playing twice a week, we've done it in the past when the depth was available. We might just gamble and hope that at any given time 1-2 of the rotation options are available and sharp enough to fit in, at the very least Milner and Jones are typically reliable.



It was understandable having 8 players for those position last season given Jones was new to the first team and Fabinho was our 4th choice centre back. Next season Fabinho won't be needed in defence and Jones is ready to start any game. Makes sense if the club don't feel the need to replace Gini and carry 8 again next season and given the financial situation right now it makes even more sense to not buy someone at the level to play regularly when we have this number of bodies already.Konate is really Gini's replacement because it means Fabinho and Hendo will not move out of midfield.I can't see us buying anyone else unless we can move Origi, Shaqiri, Keita or Ox. And there's no guarantee we will be able to given their poor performances. wages and the lack of money going around.