LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34800 on: Today at 12:42:58 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:31:47 pm
We'll rotate those three pretty regularly when playing twice a week, we've done it in the past when the depth was available. We might just gamble and hope that at any given time 1-2 of the rotation options are available and sharp enough to fit in, at the very least Milner and Jones are typically reliable.

It was understandable having 8 players for those position last season given Jones was new to the first team and Fabinho was our 4th choice centre back. Next season Fabinho won't be needed in defence and Jones is ready to start any game. Makes sense if the club don't feel the need to replace Gini and carry 8 again next season and given the financial situation right now it makes even more sense to not buy someone at the level to play regularly when we have this number of bodies already.

Konate is really Gini's replacement because it means Fabinho and Hendo will not move out of midfield.

I can't see us buying anyone else unless we can move Origi, Shaqiri, Keita or Ox. And there's no guarantee we will be able to given their poor performances. wages and the lack of money going around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34801 on: Today at 12:57:52 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:42:58 pm
It was understandable having 8 players for those position last season given Jones was new to the first team and Fabinho was our 4th choice centre back. Next season Fabinho won't be needed in defence and Jones is ready to start any game. Makes sense if the club don't feel the need to replace Gini and carry 8 again next season and given the financial situation right now it makes even more sense to not buy someone at the level to play regularly when we have this number of bodies already.

Konate is really Gini's replacement because it means Fabinho and Hendo will not move out of midfield.

I can't see us buying anyone else unless we can move Origi, Shaqiri, Keita or Ox. And there's no guarantee we will be able to given their poor performances. wages and the lack of money going around.

Yeah this is where I'm at, in an ideal world maybe we'd lose Keita and Ox and replace them with a less injury prone player, but then given how long it takes players to get integrated and up to speed I suspect Klopp and the coaches might be fine with the options.

I'm not actually sure we should be moving Shaqiri on, he covers a few positions and had way fewer injury issues last season. Klopp said he tried to pick a more stable team and rotate less last season to give our makeshift defence a bit more stability and I think Shaqiri could have played a lot more otherwise.

I think we'll see one or two squad players have surprisingly good seasons after being written off all summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34802 on: Today at 01:02:28 pm

Are there any players in the Barca squad we would take? they still owe us £40M from the Coutinho deal, could we get Dembele or Fati in exchange? Who else do they have that would improve us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34803 on: Today at 01:06:18 pm
We don't need a midfielder providing we keep Phillips while managing Gomez/van Dijk/Matip's minutes as they return.
Barca owe us nothing, Asam - we sold the debt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34804 on: Today at 01:08:00 pm
Shaqiri has played about 1000 minutes in all competitions over the last 2 seasons. Minamino has more and he wasn't even here half that time. Origi has more, Oxlade-chamberlain has more. We'd be better off giving any of his potential minutes to Elliott and letting Shaqiri go somewhere else, he's just not contributing much short term and has no long term future here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34805 on: Today at 01:08:12 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:06:18 pm
We don't need a midfielder providing we keep Phillips while managing Gomez/van Dijk/Matip's minutes as they return.
Barca owe us nothing, Asam - we sold the debt.
Correct.. its utter nonsense and at most, theres about £4.5m unpaid for Coutinho .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34806 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:02:28 pm
Are there any players in the Barca squad we would take? they still owe us £40M from the Coutinho deal, could we get Dembele or Fati in exchange? Who else do they have that would improve us?

Pretty sure we sold the fees Barca owe us to a 3rd party so thats all paid up.

A part of me will always be curious if Klopp could get Dembele back to his Dortumund days or more but cant see it happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34807 on: Today at 01:12:12 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:08:00 pm
We'd be better off giving any of his potential minutes to Elliott and letting Shaqiri go somewhere else, he's just not contributing much short term and has no long term future here

Yeah. Elliott seems to be a very similar players to Shaqiri so how much do we lose on the short term giving those few minutes to Elliott and how much do we gain long term giving those few minutes to Elliott.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34808 on: Today at 01:15:41 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:02:28 pm
Are there any players in the Barca squad we would take? they still owe us £40M from the Coutinho deal, could we get Dembele or Fati in exchange? Who else do they have that would improve us?

No they don't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34809 on: Today at 01:17:46 pm
If Origi and Shaqiri are still here next season, weve gone wrong somewhere.

At some point we need to move on from them, whether thats by bringing in another signing like Jota or giving an opportunity to someone like Harvey Elliott. Origi and Shaqiri are good enough to go and play regularly elsewhere and we need better options in our squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34810 on: Today at 01:18:21 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:08:00 pm
Shaqiri has played about 1000 minutes in all competitions over the last 2 seasons. Minamino has more and he wasn't even here half that time. Origi has more, Oxlade-chamberlain has more. We'd be better off giving any of his potential minutes to Elliott and letting Shaqiri go somewhere else, he's just not contributing much short term and has no long term future here

Best thing for Elliot might be another loan, we saw with Wilson how difficult the step up from Championship to PL can be. Shaqiri was frequently injured the season before last but that's not normal for him, his injury record before and after has been solid. With Klopp likely rotating more next season, us hopefully having a better run in the domestic cups and Shaq seemingly over the injuries that plagued him for that one season I can see him contributing a lot more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34811 on: Today at 01:33:18 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:18:21 pm
Best thing for Elliot might be another loan, we saw with Wilson how difficult the step up from Championship to PL can be. Shaqiri was frequently injured the season before last but that's not normal for him, his injury record before and after has been solid. With Klopp likely rotating more next season, us hopefully having a better run in the domestic cups and Shaq seemingly over the injuries that plagued him for that one season I can see him contributing a lot more.
I mean we just had a player who'd be on loan in the 6th tier play a big part in us going on a winning run to get 4th, Jones and Trent never played higher than the u23s before coming in. Going on loan to a bad team makes any step up harder for him to develop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34812 on: Today at 01:37:28 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:18:21 pm
Best thing for Elliot might be another loan, we saw with Wilson how difficult the step up from Championship to PL can be. Shaqiri was frequently injured the season before last but that's not normal for him, his injury record before and after has been solid. With Klopp likely rotating more next season, us hopefully having a better run in the domestic cups and Shaq seemingly over the injuries that plagued him for that one season I can see him contributing a lot more.

I'm sure that Elliott will certainly make full use of another loan, but I am also fairly confident that if he gets the chance to stay and play here then he will take it. It was evident from his previous appearances with us that he's not far away. He just seems to me like one of those players that easily adapt to new teams and levels. I am sure that if he stays then he'll take the chance and we will be looking to him for a useful sub appearance or a start here and there. And maybe that's better than going out on loan playing week in/out.
