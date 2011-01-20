It was understandable having 8 players for those position last season given Jones was new to the first team and Fabinho was our 4th choice centre back. Next season Fabinho won't be needed in defence and Jones is ready to start any game. Makes sense if the club don't feel the need to replace Gini and carry 8 again next season and given the financial situation right now it makes even more sense to not buy someone at the level to play regularly when we have this number of bodies already.
Konate is really Gini's replacement because it means Fabinho and Hendo will not move out of midfield.
I can't see us buying anyone else unless we can move Origi, Shaqiri, Keita or Ox. And there's no guarantee we will be able to given their poor performances. wages and the lack of money going around.
Yeah this is where I'm at, in an ideal world maybe we'd lose Keita and Ox and replace them with a less injury prone player, but then given how long it takes players to get integrated and up to speed I suspect Klopp and the coaches might be fine with the options.
I'm not actually sure we should be moving Shaqiri on, he covers a few positions and had way fewer injury issues last season. Klopp said he tried to pick a more stable team and rotate less last season to give our makeshift defence a bit more stability and I think Shaqiri could have played a lot more otherwise.
I think we'll see one or two squad players have surprisingly good seasons after being written off all summer.