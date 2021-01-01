I'd love it if we actually competed for the FA cup in addition to the league and the Champions League. We'd need to replace our squad players to do that.



I think the ridiculous combo of injuries and fixture schedule this past season has led to our depth issues being a bit overstated, it wasn't that long ago that we could rotate our entire midfield without much of a drop in level! I know injuries won't just magically disappear next season, and some of those more prone players will continue to pick up soft injuries, but I'm betting we'll see bigger contributions from a few next season. Just having more depth in defence will be huge.