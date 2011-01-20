« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:20:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:40:36 pm
Sterling is expensive damaged goods. That is why he is on his way to Arsenal. Cantwell is a not-so-expensive talented young player, who we might develop into a valuable contributor ...

Sterling signed for Arsenal?[
Chakan

  • Matchday Commentator
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:20:39 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:14:03 pm
Yes. Apparently, his agent made a statement about him being a playmaker and not a being used correctly by Klopp

Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:21:06 pm
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:21:12 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:54:50 pm
To be fair to Peter, there are plenty of posters on this forum who regularly state (often quite condescendingly) their opinions as facts, even some of the more popular posters. And no one calls them out on it. 

I don't like people who peddle their unsubstantiated opinions as facts. Most people who did that voted Tory in the last election.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:24:56 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:21:12 pm
I don't like people who peddle their unsubstantiated opinions as facts. Most people who did that voted Tory in the last election.
Is that a fact?
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:25:46 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 03:24:56 pm
Is that a fact?

Are you questioning me? Do you have the wits to doubt what I say?
thekitkatshuffler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:36:42 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:25:46 pm
Are you questioning me? Do you have the wits to doubt what I say?
I feel like such a fool.

;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:42:50 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 03:06:30 pm
Did the media fabricate him attacking our defender in the England camp and scratching his face?  Or were there no nasty motives at play on that occasion?

Exactly. Not to mention that he is terribly over-paid for what he produces, especially in the big games. Sterling back to LFC? Whats is next? We make a bid for Richarlison? We don't need other clubs' over-paid and over-rated garbage. We need hungry players with class, who will blend with the club's and the manager's ethos ...
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:43:22 pm
How much stock do people reckon Keita still has in Germany? Can he not be used to help butter up a club there that have a player we're interested in?
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:54:43 pm
Just thinking out loud here, but it looks like Tammy Abraham and Gabriel Jesus will be surplus to requirements if their clubs can get in new strikers (Lukaku to Chelsea, Kane/Haaland to City). Would they be of interest to us? Would those clubs sell to a rival?

I really like Jesus as a player and he would suit the way we play really well. I think he's under-utilised at City. Abraham is different, but with the number of crosses we swing into the box these days, it would be interesting to see someone with his height in the middle - he could potential score a tonne for us against the dross. Not sure he has the all-round game to a regular starter though.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:56:12 pm
Neither are good enough.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 03:58:15 pm
If everything goes as planned, Barcelona will send their medical staff to the Dutch national team pre-Euros camp in order to complete Gini Wijnaldum medicals.

Hes expected to sign his contract until 2024 as new Barça player in the next days. Here we go..

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1398983038789468160?
thekitkatshuffler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 04:05:30 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 03:54:43 pm
I really like Jesus as a player and he would suit the way we play really well. I think he's under-utilised at City.
If anything I'd say he's been over-utilised at City.  He won the lottery the day Guardiola decided he wanted to make him their main striker for the future.

Very limited.

Abraham would be an upgrade on Origi, both in terms of quality and application, but I doubt he'd come cheaply (or even reasonably) from Chelsea and he's not really suited to us.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 04:08:47 pm
Fine. I'll be on the Ivan Toney bandwagon alone then  ;D
