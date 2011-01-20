Just thinking out loud here, but it looks like Tammy Abraham and Gabriel Jesus will be surplus to requirements if their clubs can get in new strikers (Lukaku to Chelsea, Kane/Haaland to City). Would they be of interest to us? Would those clubs sell to a rival?



I really like Jesus as a player and he would suit the way we play really well. I think he's under-utilised at City. Abraham is different, but with the number of crosses we swing into the box these days, it would be interesting to see someone with his height in the middle - he could potential score a tonne for us against the dross. Not sure he has the all-round game to a regular starter though.