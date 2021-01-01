« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
I absolutely love someone saying Sterling could have been really good here, but hes not good enough for us now....that Todd Cantwell though!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:27:29 pm
Well i mean if you want him............

I do like him. Good age, very good technique and work-rate, and I think that he would improve under Klopp. Not a World beater, but certainly a very good squad option in midfield. And good for the quotas ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:35:57 pm
I absolutely love someone saying Sterling could have been really good here, but hes not good enough for us now....that Todd Cantwell though!
Thats the beauty of transfer season

That and bears of course ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:35:57 pm
I absolutely love someone saying Sterling could have been really good here, but hes not good enough for us now....that Todd Cantwell though!

Sterling is expensive damaged goods. That is why he is on his way to Arsenal. Cantwell is a not-so-expensive talented young player, who we might develop into a valuable contributor ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
When did Sterling agree to move to Arsenal?

Can't keep up with this transfer window, Sancho has gone to Chelsea and now Sterling is off to Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:40:36 pm
Sterling is expensive damaged goods. That is why he is on his way to Arsenal. Cantwell is a not-so-expensive talented young player, who we might develop into a valuable contributor ...

Weird argument.

If Sterling is available he'll likely have his pick of clubs. His finishing leaves a lot to be desired but he's a top player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:30:47 pm
Jota type signing is what we need. Someone with clear ability but not in the 70m+ bracket.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:42:49 pm
Weird argument.

If Sterling is available he'll likely have his pick of clubs. His finishing leaves a lot to be desired but he's a top player.

Why would Sterling be available, if he is good enough to play at the very top level? Why are Salah and Mane not available? Sterling has never developed to the expected level, and now Man City are looking to dump his massive contract on some desperate suckers like Arsenal or Tottenham, while they buy a new shiny toy, and develop Foden ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Again with the stating make believe as fact
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Again with the stating make believe as fact

It is called an opinion. You can agree or disagree with it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:40:36 pm
Sterling is expensive damaged goods. That is why he is on his way to Arsenal. Cantwell is a not-so-expensive talented young player, who we might develop into a valuable contributor ...

Think the last time the Sterling thread was active on Arsenal Mania was 2017, so if he was in his way to Arsenal they don't know about it yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:51:31 pm
Why would Sterling be available, if he is good enough to play at the very top level? Why are Salah and Mane not available? Sterling has never developed to the expected level, and now Man City are looking to dump his massive contract on some desperate suckers like Arsenal or Tottenham, while they buy a new shiny toy, and develop Foden ...

That is just absolute nonsense.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:55:30 pm
It is called an opinion. You can agree or disagree with it ...

And now man city are looking to dump him and that is why his on his way to arsenal is not an opinion.

But carry on, you will anyway  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:55:30 am
Thats where I am too mate - such an incredible potential upside to that choice...
Ah... now that I know the player Williams was referring to, it makes sense. And I too refuse to accept Klopps given up on someone with talent and age on his side. Id be more than a little miffed should he go elsewhere for a (relatively) modest fee, only to stay fit and perform consistently as he has the undoubted potential to do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:00:15 pm
Ah... now that I know the player Williams was referring to, it makes sense. And I too refuse to accept Klopps given up on someone with talent and age on his side. Id be more than a little miffed should he go elsewhere for a (relatively) modest fee, only to stay fit and perform consistently as he has the undoubted potential to do.

The problem is he's got 2 years left on his deal. His price is will reduced to move him on now, but if he has another injury plagued season (and history doesn't suggest you suddenly lose being injury prone) and then has 12 months left we're going to get peanuts for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:40:36 pm
Sterling is expensive damaged goods. That is why he is on his way to Arsenal. Cantwell is a not-so-expensive talented young player, who we might develop into a valuable contributor ...

i had assumed fucking appalled was jokingly exaggerating for effect, but my god you really think that ;D

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:51:31 pm
Why would Sterling be available, if he is good enough to play at the very top level? Why are Salah and Mane not available? Sterling has never developed to the expected level, and now Man City are looking to dump his massive contract on some desperate suckers like Arsenal or Tottenham, while they buy a new shiny toy, and develop Foden ...
yeah, spot on logic. this guy de bruyne that chelsea made available - he clearly cannot be good enough to play at the very top level.

the less said about the fictional world you've made up in your last sentence, the better
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:55:30 pm
It is called an opinion. You can agree or disagree with it ...

But you always come off as if you *Know* your opinions are facts mate and other posters are just wrong,rubs people the wrong way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:17:32 am
People are criminally underrating Sterling here

Wouldnt have him back, of course I wouldnt.  But hes a fabulous player.

Agreed on all points.

Not so keen on the "don't like his personality" shouts either. Sure, he left us on bad terms, but most of the shit about his "personality" is media fabrication with thoroughly nasty motives.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:17:32 am
People are criminally underrating Sterling here

Wouldnt have him back, of course I wouldnt.  But hes a fabulous player.

Why wouldn't you have him back. I would for sure. He is fabulous player as you say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:16:00 pm
The problem is he's got 2 years left on his deal. His price is will reduced to move him on now, but if he has another injury plagued season (and history doesn't suggest you suddenly lose being injury prone) and then has 12 months left we're going to get peanuts for him.
If his price is well reduced now then I prefer we just keep him. The potentia he turns it aroundl is worth more than 20mil if that's the best we could get. if we want to cut ties and get someone else in that's fair.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Am I missing something on Sterling? He's made 28(3) appearances in the league and managed 10 goals and 7 assists. Might not have hit the heady heights of the 3 seasons before but the idea that City will shift him off to Arsenal of all clubs just seems silly. Pretty sure he'll be lining up for City's first 11 next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
I think Sterling would be brilliant under Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
I haven't watched him play for a single minute, but going just by his stats Ivan Toney looks impressive. 33 goals and 10 assists in the Championship
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:08:59 pm
I haven't watched him play for a single minute, but going just by his stats Ivan Toney looks impressive. 33 goals and 10 assists in the Championship

He may be, maybe not. Look at Benrahma who was great for Brentford in the Championship and can barely get a sniff at West Ham.

If I must be honest I think we are in a better position than buying a striker who's credentials are all from the Championship
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:56:22 pm
Why wouldn't you have him back. I would for sure. He is fabulous player as you say.
Because he shat on us once, and if hes done it once, hed do it again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:08:59 pm
I haven't watched him play for a single minute, but going just by his stats Ivan Toney looks impressive. 33 goals and 10 assists in the Championship

Think a fair number of his goals were penalties? But still an excellent record. Be interesting to see how he does in the Prem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:19:42 pm
Because he shat on us once, and if hes done it once, hed do it again.

He won't and he isn't with that agent now.

But hes not off to Arsenal. He will sign a new contract at City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:24:22 pm
He won't and he isn't with that agent now.

But hes not off to Arsenal. He will sign a new contract at City.
He will sign a new contract, Im pretty certain on that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:19:49 pm
Think a fair number of his goals were penalties? But still an excellent record. Be interesting to see how he does in the Prem.

Surprisingly only 9.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:19:37 pm

If I must be honest I think we are in a better position than buying a striker who's credentials are all from the Championship

He could be a cheaper option. Not saying we should definitely buy him or anything. But he also scored 26 goals last season and 23 the season before in all competitions.
