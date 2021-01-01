Sterling is expensive damaged goods. That is why he is on his way to Arsenal. Cantwell is a not-so-expensive talented young player, who we might develop into a valuable contributor ...
i had assumed fucking appalled was jokingly exaggerating for effect, but my god you really think that
Why would Sterling be available, if he is good enough to play at the very top level? Why are Salah and Mane not available? Sterling has never developed to the expected level, and now Man City are looking to dump his massive contract on some desperate suckers like Arsenal or Tottenham, while they buy a new shiny toy, and develop Foden ...
yeah, spot on logic. this guy de bruyne that chelsea made available - he clearly cannot be good enough to play at the very top level.
the less said about the fictional world you've made up in your last sentence, the better