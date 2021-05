Keita, yeah - I thought it was an interesting point.



There’s too many ifs and buts with Keita:If he stays injury freeIf he gets a run of gamesIf he rediscovers his best formIf he repairs his relationship with KloppIf he’s happy with the role that Klopp wants him to playHe has to want to play for us in the way the manager wants him to and his body has to be robust enough to allow itHe’s had enough chances, time to try something new which will be better for him and us in the long run