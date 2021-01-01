Think it was more the Brexit situation that made his heart sink rather than Konate potentially not getting a work permit



You're going to be disappointed if you want players to go straight into the first team. Short of signing someone like Mbappe everyone else bar Konate are probably going to be squad options.



It depends really the profile of the player. Jota is someone bought with a clear pathway to get into the side. Buying a free transfer to provide an option like Shaqiri I wouldnt class as the former.If we sign someone like Bissouma then he is going to be kind of like Keita. A player bought with the intention of becoming a first choice player.