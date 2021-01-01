I can see a world where we dont sign a midfielder. Seven is good depth, and theres a nice mix of profiles in there. The obvious issue is that Gini ate up a colossal amount of midfield minutes, so were relying on others stepping up. That might happen, but theres clearly a risk factor at play. But if you havent been paying attention, we take these risks every season. Theres always a compromise made somewhere - the CB situation last season, at fullback in other seasons, in attack, and at CB again when we rolled into a season with Lovren, Matip and Klavan as our three CBs.
I expect well end up with someone, but the attacker is much more important IMO. Id maybe even argue that a second attacker type, even if its someone who could do some midfielder-y stuff if needed.