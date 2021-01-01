« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34280 on: Today at 06:40:05 pm
Any truth in this stuff about no replacement for Gini? Whilst we're fine for numbers, if that's true we really really need Keita and Ox to actually start producing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34281 on: Today at 06:49:06 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:40:05 pm
Any truth in this stuff about no replacement for Gini? Whilst we're fine for numbers, if that's true we really really need Keita and Ox to actually start producing.
No offence mate, but who do you think is going to be able to give you an answer to that question here?  :D

No one knows anything
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34282 on: Today at 06:50:12 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:49:06 pm
No offence mate, but who do you think is going to be able to give you an answer to that question here?  :D

No one knows anything

Fordy aside, obviously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34283 on: Today at 06:51:21 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:49:06 pm
No offence mate, but who do you think is going to be able to give you an answer to that question here?  :D

No one knows anything

Well yeah i should have asked if it's coming from anybody reliable. My bad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34284 on: Today at 06:52:15 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:49:06 pm
No offence mate, but who do you think is going to be able to give you an answer to that question here?  :D

No one knows anything

I m pleased to confirm that I am signing for Liverpool.
I have prepared my contract, practiced my lean.

Just waiting for Edwards to fax me back my signed scanned contract.
Any minute now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34285 on: Today at 06:56:17 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 06:52:15 pm
I m pleased to confirm that I am signing for Liverpool.
I have prepared my contract, practiced my lean.

Just waiting for Edwards to fax me back my signed scanned contract.
Any minute now.

Hopefully your fax machine is working.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34286 on: Today at 06:59:31 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:56:17 pm
Hopefully your fax machine is working.

Oh no.
I forgot my fax machine in my DeLorean, and locked myself out.
Oh well...so close to signing for the MerseysideReds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34287 on: Today at 07:00:21 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:40:05 pm
Any truth in this stuff about no replacement for Gini? Whilst we're fine for numbers, if that's true we really really need Keita and Ox to actually start producing.

Time will tell but the local journalists can't be relied upon any longer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34288 on: Today at 07:01:12 pm
Paul Joyce isn't local?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34289 on: Today at 07:08:43 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:01:12 pm
Paul Joyce isn't local?

Let me rephrase that to UK based journalists.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34290 on: Today at 07:08:58 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:40:05 pm
Any truth in this stuff about no replacement for Gini? Whilst we're fine for numbers, if that's true we really really need Keita and Ox to actually start producing.

I doubt that anyone apart from Klopp and Edwards knows the answer. The reports that we need to sell first seem reasonable, since we have Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Milner, Grujic and Woodburn under contract in midfield ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34291 on: Today at 07:19:43 pm
Hopefully we sign Konate soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34292 on: Today at 07:22:08 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34293 on: Today at 07:26:00 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:19:43 pm
Hopefully we sign Konate soon.

Not going to happen mate.Cant sign the same player twice, except to dodge FFP issues a la Manchester City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34294 on: Today at 07:26:21 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34295 on: Today at 07:28:36 pm
Does anyone know how Grujic has got on this year?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34296 on: Today at 07:36:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:08:58 pm
I doubt that anyone apart from Klopp and Edwards knows the answer. The reports that we need to sell first seem reasonable, since we have Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Milner, Grujic and Woodburn under contract in midfield ...

We will definitely sign a midfielder, we would sign one even if Gini stayed IMO, there will be at least two off that list leaving
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34297 on: Today at 07:41:52 pm
Bissouma is not off the table according to the backwater ITK's.  ;D.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34298 on: Today at 07:44:31 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:49:06 pm
No offence mate, but who do you think is going to be able to give you an answer to that question here?  :D

No one knows anything

Speak for yourself mate, i have a mole in there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34299 on: Today at 07:57:22 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:28:36 pm
Does anyone know how Grujic has got on this year?

He was solid, but was playing more regularly in the Champions League than the Portuguese league, probably because Porto are not always playing with a defensive midfielder in the domestic league. The reports from Portugal suggest that Porto want to keep him, but are not willing to pay our asking price of 20 million ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34300 on: Today at 08:00:58 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:36:55 pm
We will definitely sign a midfielder, we would sign one even if Gini stayed IMO, there will be at least two off that list leaving

We would need to sell at least 3 of our midfielders (Grujic + Woodburn + ?), and then we will probably sign another one ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34301 on: Today at 08:09:35 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:00:58 pm
We would need to sell at least 3 of our midfielders (Grujic + Woodburn + ?), and then we will probably sign another one ...

Gini.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34302 on: Today at 08:12:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:52 pm
Bissouma is not off the table according to the backwater ITK's.  ;D.

Can you vouch for them?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34303 on: Today at 08:18:28 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:09:35 pm
Gini.

Nope, we would need to sell one of Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain, if we are to sign another midfielder on top of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jones and Milner ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34304 on: Today at 08:20:42 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:12:45 pm
Can you vouch for them?

I can't even vouch for myself Killer.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34305 on: Today at 08:28:49 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:16:05 pm
Aw bless, you think FFP is a thing  :-X :-* ;D
Of course it is - fuck fair play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34306 on: Today at 08:32:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:18:28 pm
Nope, we would need to sell one of Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain, if we are to sign another midfielder on top of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jones and Milner ...

Why, Milner is nearing the end of his career, Jones the start so one more would be fine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34307 on: Today at 08:39:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:18:28 pm
Nope, we would need to sell one of Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain, if we are to sign another midfielder on top of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jones and Milner ...

Gini, Woodburn, Grujic & Keita will go IMO , also dont expect Milner to play the same number of minutes next year

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Milner
Thiago
Oxlade

Doesnt really strike me as having enough quality, we need more creativity to break teams down
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34308 on: Today at 08:44:58 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:32:59 pm
Why, Milner is nearing the end of his career, Jones the start so one more would be fine.

Because we will have 8 midfielders for 3 positions, if we don't sell one of Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain, and sign another midfielder ...

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
New MF
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones
Milner

That is too much. We must give more minutes to Jones, so he can develop properly ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34309 on: Today at 08:47:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:57:22 pm
He was solid, but was playing more regularly in the Champions League than the Portuguese league, probably because Porto are not always playing with a defensive midfielder in the domestic league. The reports from Portugal suggest that Porto want to keep him, but are not willing to pay our asking price of 20 million ...
The stuff in the Portuguese media seems to be suggesting that Porto have come over all Italian and want another loan. That would then run down his contract to a single year and limit his value even more. If we do expect to get £15m for Grujic, it wont be from Porto.

Im genuinely surprised hes not been picked up by a top 8 side in Germany, he did well there for Hertha.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34310 on: Today at 08:50:15 pm
I can see a world where we dont sign a midfielder. Seven is good depth, and theres a nice mix of profiles in there. The obvious issue is that Gini ate up a colossal amount of midfield minutes, so were relying on others stepping up. That might happen, but theres clearly a risk factor at play. But if you havent been paying attention, we take these risks every season. Theres always a compromise made somewhere - the CB situation last season, at fullback in other seasons, in attack, and at CB again when we rolled into a season with Lovren, Matip and Klavan as our three CBs.

I expect well end up with someone, but the attacker is much more important IMO. Id maybe even argue that a second attacker type, even if its someone who could do some midfielder-y stuff if needed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34311 on: Today at 08:50:27 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:44:58 pm
Because we will have 8 midfielders for 3 positions, if we don't sell one of Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain, and sign another midfielder ...

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
New MF
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones
Milner

That is too much. We must give more minutes to Jones, so he can develop properly ...

I expect Keita to be sold, Milner will get fewer minutes and Oxlade could end up covering for the striker role as 3rd choice
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34312 on: Today at 09:02:45 pm
New signing!  :)

RAWK be like:

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #34313 on: Today at 09:06:44 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 06:52:15 pm
I m pleased to confirm that I am signing for Liverpool.
I have prepared my contract, practiced my lean.

Just waiting for Edwards to fax me back my signed scanned contract.
Any minute now.

Are you just a speed merchant though?
