This is basically the story of our squad depth for years now - zero point in having players around the manager doesn't trust to actually play short of emergencies, see Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino and to a lesser extent Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Tsmikas. We've seemingly been trying to shift Origi and Shaq for a while, so hopefully we can actually get it done this summer and open up a spot for a player(s) that will actually be used.
We've seen relying on the same core of players and flogging them to exhaustion has serious negatives effects eventually, so we need to be addressing that as a matter of urgency in a number of positions.
We need evolution this summer rather than revolution, but if you tick things over doing the bear minimum then before you know it you do need a massive overhaul.
Now is the time to replenish the spine of the team with a young CB, CM and forward. Konate clearly a good start.
They don't need to be bonafide starters, just players the manager will actually trust beyond an emergency, the odd cameo off the bench or early round cup game.
Get them in this summer and it's less business down the line.