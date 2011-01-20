I think us signing Konate plus 1-3 others would be a reasonable guess. Id be amazed if any cost over 50M individually.



Think some players will have been told they can leave. Others we may see what market exists for them. In the meantime, it makes no sense to let the world know if the likes of AOC or Keita are available or not. As we stand today they are in our plans. They may not be in our plans come August but that is probably dictated by some things that are outside of the clubs control.



Generally I think spending will be down significantly across clubs. Think our net spend will be Top 5 in the league and probably Top10 in European football. Despite this Id guess net spend will be <50M