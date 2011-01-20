« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1437840 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34200 on: Today at 12:35:58 pm »
I think us signing Konate plus 1-3 others would be a reasonable guess. Id be amazed if any cost over 50M individually.

Think some players will have been told they can leave. Others we may see what market exists for them. In the meantime, it makes no sense to let the world know if the likes of AOC or Keita are available or not. As we stand today they are in our plans. They may not be in our plans come August but that is probably dictated by some things that are outside of the clubs control.

Generally I think spending will be down significantly across clubs. Think our net spend will be Top 5 in the league and probably Top10 in European football. Despite this Id guess net spend will be <50M
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34201 on: Today at 12:37:13 pm »
Interesting to see Pearce mention Pau Torres and Caleta-Car as alternatives but we think Konate has a higher ceiling
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34202 on: Today at 12:37:59 pm »
Max of 17 non-homegrown players. Assuming Konate signs, our current squad has 16 (I'm including Minamino as he was part of the squad this season, but not Grujic/Awoniyi/Karius):

Alisson, Adrian, Matip, Konate, Virgil, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Shaqiri, Minamino, Mane, Salah, Jota, Origi.

So we have one slot spare, but likely more with Shaq, Minamino and Origi all possible/likely departures. And potentially Adrian too, although sounds like we're offering him a deal to stay as third choice.

Players like Neco and Kelleher count as homegrown. But only after a certain age, otherwise they're just classed as youth and you don't have to worry about them. Neco and Jones are still in that bracket, Kelleher being older isn't.

There are slightly different rules in the PL and CL. The PL is much more clear cut - max 25 man senior squad, of which no more than 17 can be non-homegrown. In the PL, there is no distinction between 'types' of homegrown players, i.e. it doesn't matter if you came via the youth ranks or were signed when you were 30, you count the same.

CL is different in that there is a distinction in how it counts homegrown players. It splits it into two types - club trained and association trained. So someone like Trent is club trained, and someone like Milner is association trained. To be club trained you need to have spent three years with the club prior to turning 21/end of the season in which you turn 21.

This is where it gets tricky - CL also allows a max senior squad size of 25 with only 17 non homegrown players. So that allows space for eight senior homegrown players, BUT only four of those can be association-trained. So if you have five association-trained players, one will have to be classed as non-homegrown, meaning you have to adjust your list accordingly.

As it stands, we have three club-trained players - Trent, Gomez, Kelleher. And five association trained players - Phillips, Davies, Henderson, Milner, Ox. If you looked at the squad we submitted for the CL knockouts this year, you'll see that either Phillips or Davies was classed as non-homegrown for the reasons stated above.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34203 on: Today at 12:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:35:58 pm
I think us signing Konate plus 1-3 others would be a reasonable guess. Id be amazed if any cost over 50M individually.

Think some players will have been told they can leave. Others we may see what market exists for them. In the meantime, it makes no sense to let the world know if the likes of AOC or Keita are available or not. As we stand today they are in our plans. They may not be in our plans come August but that is probably dictated by some things that are outside of the clubs control.

Generally I think spending will be down significantly across clubs. Think our net spend will be Top 5 in the league and probably Top10 in European football. Despite this Id guess net spend will be <50M

The agent noise might well be trying to make out that Keita has been failed by the manager rather than the player losing value, after Keita had been told to find a new club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34204 on: Today at 12:41:42 pm »
That throwaway comment about the club don't think a Wijnaldum replacement is a high priority is a bit worrying. Feels like a not replacing Lovren mistake if you ask me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34205 on: Today at 12:43:02 pm »
It's not worrying because it means nothing. Never worry about anything Pearce says.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34206 on: Today at 12:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:43:02 pm
It's not worrying because it means nothing. Never worry about anything Pearce says.

Hope so!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34207 on: Today at 12:43:49 pm »
AOC in the front 3 feels like wishful thinking

His biggest assets as a player are his ability to carry the ball through midfield and his passing ability . I get that he gets goals from midfield but that doesnt mean he translates as a front 3 player
He doesnt have amazing touch or press resistance and has never played with his back to goal. You can see him being effective in a counter attacking team but in most of our fixtures hes going to struggle with lack of space
Oh and this is before we take account of the drop off since injury

Nothings impossible and we have great coaching but hard to see him as an effective front 3 player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34208 on: Today at 12:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:41:42 pm
That throwaway comment about the club don't think a Wijnaldum replacement is a high priority is a bit worrying. Feels like a not replacing Lovren mistake if you ask me.

Shame he didnt stay. Injury bingo with him would have been even more engaging than it was with Naby.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34209 on: Today at 12:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:41:42 pm
That throwaway comment about the club don't think a Wijnaldum replacement is a high priority is a bit worrying. Feels like a not replacing Lovren mistake if you ask me.

Not signing a direct Gini replacement isn't the same as not signing another midfielder though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34210 on: Today at 12:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:25:41 pm
This is basically the story of our squad depth for years now - zero point in having players around the manager doesn't trust to actually play short of emergencies, see Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino and to a lesser extent Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Tsmikas. We've seemingly been trying to shift Origi and Shaq for a while, so hopefully we can actually get it done this summer and open up a spot for a player(s) that will actually be used.

We've seen relying on the same core of players and flogging them to exhaustion has serious negatives effects eventually, so we need to be addressing that as a matter of urgency in a number of positions.

We need evolution this summer rather than revolution, but if you tick things over doing the bear minimum then before you know it you do need a massive overhaul.

Now is the time to replenish the spine of the team with a young CB, CM and forward. Konate clearly a good start.

They don't need to be bonafide starters, just players the manager will actually trust beyond an emergency, the odd cameo off the bench or early round cup game.

Get them in this summer and it's less business down the line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34211 on: Today at 12:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:37:50 am

Not sure what point youre making here. I didnt say anyone else would be sold and at no point did I say wed sign Bassouma.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34212 on: Today at 12:57:06 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34213 on: Today at 12:58:02 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:32:22 pm
How is that him being all over the place

Reads more like it's his opinion Gini will take some replacing but then today he's been told that

These guys only go off what they're told we just have to wait and see what happens. Like it's always been
I mean maybe, but he's obviously mixing in transfer gossip like Konate in to this bit if it is his opinion, so it's very much blur the lines and be vague incase he's called out.

If he's told what to say and it keeps changing ultimately how reliable is he on transfer news? We only need to go back to last summer to see him not really get his summer transfer window predictions right at all
 Or the Konate deal where he was either told not to report it or didn't have the scoop and another journalist at The Athletic got it first. Either way that's not great
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34214 on: Today at 12:59:33 pm »
Samie finally got one!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34215 on: Today at 01:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:47:11 pm
We need evolution this summer rather than revolution, but if you tick things over doing the bear minimum then before you know it you do need a massive overhaul.

Now is the time to replenish the spine of the team with a young CB, CM and forward. Konate clearly a good start.

They don't need to be bonafide starters, just players the manager will actually trust beyond an emergency, the odd cameo off the bench or early round cup game.

Get them in this summer and it's less business down the line.

You also need to be ready for players to drop off. Firmino and Mane both scored important goals at the backend of the season and the absolute numbers don't look too bad in comparison to previous seasons but there were points this season where you saw what could happen if one/ two of the front three dropped off badly and we didn't have quality replacements ready to come in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34216 on: Today at 01:01:16 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34217 on: Today at 01:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:47:11 pm
We need evolution this summer rather than revolution, but if you tick things over doing the bear minimum then before you know it you do need a massive overhaul.

The mood among the fans will certainly be grizzly if we only do the bear minimum. It's the polar opposite of what we need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34218 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm »
It's amused me greatly that it's probably a member of Liverpool's media team in that turquoise jacket - because it sure as shit isn't Ibrahima Konate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34219 on: Today at 01:06:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:43:49 pm
AOC in the front 3 feels like wishful thinking

His biggest assets as a player are his ability to carry the ball through midfield and his passing ability . I get that he gets goals from midfield but that doesnt mean he translates as a front 3 player
He doesnt have amazing touch or press resistance and has never played with his back to goal. You can see him being effective in a counter attacking team but in most of our fixtures hes going to struggle with lack of space
Oh and this is before we take account of the drop off since injury

Nothings impossible and we have great coaching but hard to see him as an effective front 3 player

It should work but it doesn't. Didn't work for the most part in Arsenal either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34220 on: Today at 01:07:30 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34221 on: Today at 01:10:36 pm »
Great news about Konate, didn't think we would announce it till after the U21s
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34222 on: Today at 01:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:07:30 pm
Looks like something Origi would wear...

Most people wear coats, mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34223 on: Today at 01:12:43 pm »
Well played lads. We move onto the next one.  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34224 on: Today at 01:14:50 pm »
We always seem to wrap up a signing right at the start of the window
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34225 on: Today at 01:15:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:43:49 pm
AOC in the front 3 feels like wishful thinking

His biggest assets as a player are his ability to carry the ball through midfield and his passing ability . I get that he gets goals from midfield but that doesnt mean he translates as a front 3 player
He doesnt have amazing touch or press resistance and has never played with his back to goal. You can see him being effective in a counter attacking team but in most of our fixtures hes going to struggle with lack of space
Oh and this is before we take account of the drop off since injury

Nothings impossible and we have great coaching but hard to see him as an effective front 3 player

At times I get the impression Klopp is happy with utility players that can plug a gap and do the grunt work of a role without necessarily offering a lot more. I guess it's difficult for a player who is maybe an effective attacker but 5th choice to come in cold once a month and have the sharpness and stamina to do the role, whereas an option like AoC might get to play 2-3 times as often due to covering more positions and so will be fitter.

Or maybe he'd rather have way stronger depth and he's just making do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34226 on: Today at 01:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:01:26 pm
The mood among the fans will certainly be grizzly if we only do the bear minimum. It's the polar opposite of what we need.
I sense a cold reaction to your post. You could say people are ready to Pooh-Pooh your opinion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34227 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:37:50 am


Yesss laaad!

I can see a smiling Naby Keita popping up and playing around 50 games next season and being a vital part of a side which wins the league and Champions League double. Its going to happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34228 on: Today at 01:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:21:57 pm
Yesss laaad!

I can see a smiling Naby Keita popping up and playing around 50 games next season and being a vital part of a side which wins the league and Champions League double. Its going to happen.

Would love this to happen. Hes got the talent for it.
