I mean in terms of Gini replacement, would we have signed Thiago if Gini had just signed the contract he wanted. I don't think so. It's just a matter of if we're keeping faith with Keita and Ox or not.
Some noise about talks for Çalhanoğlu this morning. Would be a superb bit of business on a free.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:50:54 am
Jota, Firmino, Ox, Elliot?, Minamino?, Origi



Yeah agree its not great is it

Youd hope / expect the last two wont be here and a new forward will
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:50:54 am
Jota, Firmino, Ox, Elliot?, Minamino?, Origi

Is that good enough to keep up with city? Assuming we are going for the title.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:52:14 am
Some noise about talks for Çalhanoğlu this morning. Would be a superb bit of business on a free.
would be quite happy about this.
Tidy player who is a genius with a dead ball
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:52:15 am
Yeah agree its not great is it

Youd hope / expect the last two wont be here and a new forward will

If we sell Shaq, Origi, and Minamino we should be able to bring in a decent forward to bolster the front 3.  Personally, I think Ox will play a bunch in the front 3 next year and he could get a nice amount of goals for us. 
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:26:54 am
With Konaté's injuries that's a huge gamble even though there's no doubt he's been a top prospect when being fit. That being said, so long as two of the defenders are fit simultaneously the back line should be alright I suppose...

Yeah,i feel we need to keep at least 5 cb's on our books for the time being or rely on some luck. Gomez and Matip i think we can now say are prone to injuries and are coming back from long term ones,our likely new signing Konate's already had quite a few himself.

I understand Jurgen likes to keep the squad compact but still..

Don't know which ones we'll keep out of Phillips/Williams/Davies or sign some Klavan type journeyman who's happy to start on the bench mostly but feel we need more cb's than is ideal for now as an insurance so we don't have to play midfielders there again and weaken our midfield.
Quote from: muszka on Today at 10:48:31 am
Normally I'd say we need a midfielder more than an attacker but if we can only choose one quality player I'd go for an attacker just because Mane and Salah will be off to AFCON for over a month and give Jones more minutes.

But this "Senior Anfield sources have indicated that signing a replacement for Wijnaldum is not regarded as a necessity." is surely just a smokescreen, we know exactly what happened last season with "Liverpool dont need to sign a Lovren replacement" and I don't think we are stupid enough to make the same mistake twice. Especially as Gini was a first team player and Lovren just a sub.

So the reality is probably that we are looking for a midfielder but to buy a forward we would need to indeed sell a few players.

Gini's replacement was Thiago in effect. Thiago getting the contract Gini didn't.

The problem was we were left short in midfield because Thiago was injured for 4 months, Henderson didn't play in midfield pretty much at all since the start of January due to playing at the back and then injury, Fabinho played more at the back than in midfield and Ox and Keita were either injured or not used.

If we can't rely on Ox and Keita then we need a midfielder. Henderson, Thiago and Milner all being 30+ as well. I could understand letting Gini go but only with a younger replacement lined up.



Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:47:02 am
So Jota, Firmino and Origi? for 6 weeks. Sound.
I mean it's pretty consistent noise that we're looking to shift Origi
