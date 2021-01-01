To me it's fairly clear that if we're only expected to add a couple more players, both need to be in the final third of the pitch. A forward-thinking midfielder who can be the fourth attacker, whether it's as the most advanced mid in a 4-3-3 or joining the attack in a 4-2-3-1 (which I expect we'll see a bit more of next season). A bit like Coutinho, I suppose, but more suited to Klopp's style - maybe the role we looked at Fekir for (and Lemar?). Then the second signing should be an out-and-out forward, whether it's a No9 as some want or someone more in the mould of Mane/Salah.



That should help take us to the next level, and getting those profiles in will offset the likely departures in attack - you assume at least two of Shaq, Origi and Minamino will all go, but probably all three. If it's all three, then you bring Elliott back into the squad too, as he'll get a good few games.



Aouar is probably the obvious one for the attacking midfielder, and seems very gettable this summer. Nkunku feels a great fit, a bit more explosive and capable of playing in the front three aswell which would be a nice bonus. I'm sure there's a few other really good options too.



For the out-and-out forward, as I said it depends on how we approach it - an actual striker or a wide forward? I prefer the latter, but have no doubt we'll find the right fit. Jonathan David feels a solid choice, but still think it's maybe a year or two too soon. Marcus Thuram? But there's the Raiola factor.