« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 848 849 850 851 852 [853]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1434616 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34080 on: Today at 08:33:48 am »
I believe Pearce when he says Bissouma isnt a target.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34081 on: Today at 08:34:09 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:18:56 am
Local journos dont know anything until club want them to, been that way since Van Dijk saga.

Good news on Konate, nice and early and great start to summer. Gonna be a top CB.
For all the leaks of teamsheets earlier in the season (that seemed to stop so I assume the mole was found!) we haven't leaked a transfer for an age.  Jota was a classic in that I don't think anyone had linked him with us until the day he signed.

With Salah, Mane and Keita - assuming all three are still at the club - going to AFCON in January then I hope we plan accordingly.  That part of the season scuppered us this year and was also when Man City had their winning streak.  Having the option to rotate during the busy parts of the season is so important.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34082 on: Today at 08:34:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:12:28 am
We never have huge net outlay on transfers, and this summer certainly won't be any different. We already have a huge squad (34 senior players under contract, even without Wijnaldum and Adrian), and we need to generate some funds by sales if we are to sign 3 quality players for the first team's squad. As for Mbappe, I have stated on many ocassions that I can only see us signing him next summer, when he is out of contract ...

Now I like you and I think you're very harshly treated on here, but for the love of God stop ending all of your posts with ...

It winds me up to unfathomable levels and I don't even know why.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34083 on: Today at 08:35:42 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:33:05 am
We really need Bournemouth to be promoted do they can buy as much of our castoffs as they can.
Howe going to Celtic could have the same result, depending on how much input he had on Bournemouth's transfers.  Shipping a few £10m players north of the border and helping Celtic would be a nice bonus (I know Stevie is at Rangers but still f**k 'em).
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34084 on: Today at 08:37:06 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:42:12 am
The club had an investment that the manager said himself allows us to operate at normal which means absorb losses you would imagine. We havent had a huge outlay in transfers for 3 years and had huge success and increased revenue.

If you think all we have to be able to spend is 40m then FSG must pumping money out of the club and if I were you i would put your dream of Mbappe signing for us in the bin. I can assure you he will cost quite a bit.


Nah Mbappe is going to be a free transfer remember! Won't cost us a penny  ;D

Not sure how we are going to manage paying him double what our current top earner earns mind, I'm sure Nike will pay half his wages so we only have to pay him what Salah earns! Easy this transfer lark.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34085 on: Today at 08:38:25 am »
To be honest if you take the Pearce article at face value for a moment, if we got all of our major players on new contracts (he mentions Van Dijk, Salah, Mane, Alisson, Fabinho and Hendo) and signed a midfielder and a forward (which he is eluding to) as well as Konate which now looks done, I know for me Id be delighted with that.

A big summer of incomings was never really needed, more just some really intelligent acquisitions and holding on to our existing world class talent.

As ever his article is well written and discusses a lot of topics without really saying anything specific that we didnt already know, if our incomings are to be little adjustments as Klopp put it (according to that article) then theres a number of different ways you can take that - personally I always had it down as a quality hover quantity thing as the squad is for the most part more than good enough as is.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:05 am by Jm55 »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34086 on: Today at 08:41:41 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:34:57 am
Now I like you and I think you're very harshly treated on here, but for the love of God stop ending all of your posts with ...

It winds me up to unfathomable levels and I don't even know why.

You should have seen me when I was finishing every sentence with "..."  :lmao
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34087 on: Today at 08:41:44 am »
So that's it according the Pearce unless we sell Origi, Wilson, Shaqiri and Grujic.

It appears Henderson is coming back to fitness and won't get injured next season and therefore Jones can fill in for a mainstay in our side who's left.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34088 on: Today at 08:43:01 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:38:25 am
To be honest if you take the Pearce article at face value for a moment, if we got all of our major players on new contracts (he mentions Van Dijk, Salah, Mane, Alisson and Hendo) and signed a midfielder and a forward (which he is eluding to) as well as Konate which now looks done, I know for me Id be delighted with that.


Exactly. I think its also true that we dont need a Wijnaldum replacement in the sense of someone to come in and do what Gini did for us. You could argue thats Thiago. What we do need is a different kind of midfielder, someone who can contribute more going forwards. Get that player in - an Aouar or Nkunku type - along with an out and out forward to replace Origi - and were in a great position. Id then keep one of Shaq/Minamino around, bring back Elliott and go from there.

But as always, plans are subject to change. We can expect to keep faith with Keita and Chamberlain, but that just means we arent actively trying to sell them. It doesnt mean we wont consider offers if they come in.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34089 on: Today at 08:44:19 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:32:42 am
Its absolute bollocks, theres no way we dont buy in midfield. Hendo is picking up more little injuries and were all aware of the reliability of Ox and Keita. Millie will be another year older too. We will definitely be buying a midfielder.

It would be mad if we don't. I can see a midfield situation like we had at cb this year if we don't. Henderson, Keita, Ox and Thiago all have history of picking up injuries every season. I know Klopp isn't going to come out and say Keita and Ox are for sale publically. But I'm sure they are.


Also if Pearce is right and we need to sell now. What would we have done without ucl football next season that's brought in an extra £60m?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:48:00 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34090 on: Today at 08:45:48 am »
We need an attacker more than a midfielder.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34091 on: Today at 08:46:51 am »
Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Jones and Milner seems like a good midfield set up to me.

 ;)
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 848 849 850 851 852 [853]   Go Up
« previous next »
 