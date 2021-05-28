With Ikone, is there any chance Klopp sees him as an Ox type player? I remember a similar sort of conversation when we were linked with him years ago that whilst he could progress the ball brilliantly and had other very good parts to his game, his output in terms of goals was just no where near good enough for us in one of those wide attacker positions. Solution, play him central where his attributes can shine and 5 goals a season is a lot more acceptable. Could all be bollocks mind as Ive never seen him play bar that YouTube clip so no idea if hes even got the right tools to play more centrally, but does remind me of the conversation around Ox from 4 years ago.