« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 847 848 849 850 851 [852]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1433852 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34040 on: Today at 02:01:23 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
You know that for sure do you?

Are you a friend of his?

Obviously hes his agent
Logged

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34041 on: Today at 04:12:03 am »
With Ikone, is there any chance Klopp sees him as an Ox type player? I remember a similar sort of conversation when we were linked with him years ago that whilst he could progress the ball brilliantly and had other very good parts to his game, his output in terms of goals was just no where near good enough for us in one of those wide attacker positions. Solution, play him central where his attributes can shine and 5 goals a season is a lot more acceptable. Could all be bollocks mind as Ive never seen him play bar that YouTube clip so no idea if hes even got the right tools to play more centrally, but does remind me of the conversation around Ox from 4 years ago.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,255
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34042 on: Today at 05:49:16 am »
In terms of his full-backs, Klopp is content with Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams as back-ups for Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Senior Anfield sources have indicated that signing a replacement for Wijnaldum is not regarded as a necessity. They point to Hendersons imminent return to fitness and the fact that academy graduate Curtis Jones is expected to have a bigger role in 2021-22.

Further new arrivals after the expected signing of Konate will be influenced by how much is generated from player sales.

Another attacker will be required if, as expected, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri depart. Theres also a decision to be made on the future of Takumi Minamino, whose half-season loan at Southampton petered out after a bright start.

Talk of trying to prise either Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain or Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund has been dismissed by senior club sources.

https://theathletic.com/2608070/2021/05/28/konate-deal-is-close-but-liverpool-will-need-to-sell-before-they-buy-more-players/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,578
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34043 on: Today at 05:49:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm
Arsenal spending 80 million on Pepe was a ridiculous gamble. Chelsea spending 35 million on Hazard was a reasonable gamble ...

One of my favourite things in football is Arsenal repeatedly spanking ridiculous money on a player we were linked to, and then them being terrible.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34044 on: Today at 05:55:44 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:49:16 am


Talk of trying to prise either Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain or Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund has been dismissed by senior club sources.

https://theathletic.com/2608070/2021/05/28/konate-deal-is-close-but-liverpool-will-need-to-sell-before-they-buy-more-players/
A number of posters here do not Nike this
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34045 on: Today at 06:10:28 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:49:16 am
In terms of his full-backs, Klopp is content with Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams as back-ups for Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Senior Anfield sources have indicated that signing a replacement for Wijnaldum is not regarded as a necessity. They point to Hendersons imminent return to fitness and the fact that academy graduate Curtis Jones is expected to have a bigger role in 2021-22.

Further new arrivals after the expected signing of Konate will be influenced by how much is generated from player sales.

Another attacker will be required if, as expected, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri depart. Theres also a decision to be made on the future of Takumi Minamino, whose half-season loan at Southampton petered out after a bright start.

Talk of trying to prise either Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain or Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund has been dismissed by senior club sources.

https://theathletic.com/2608070/2021/05/28/konate-deal-is-close-but-liverpool-will-need-to-sell-before-they-buy-more-players/

Gonna be a long RAWK summer if true.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34046 on: Today at 06:25:30 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:49:16 am
In terms of his full-backs, Klopp is content with Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams as back-ups for Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Senior Anfield sources have indicated that signing a replacement for Wijnaldum is not regarded as a necessity. They point to Hendersons imminent return to fitness and the fact that academy graduate Curtis Jones is expected to have a bigger role in 2021-22.

Further new arrivals after the expected signing of Konate will be influenced by how much is generated from player sales.

https://theathletic.com/2608070/2021/05/28/konate-deal-is-close-but-liverpool-will-need-to-sell-before-they-buy-more-players/

This is a bit concerning if true.

Kostas may come good, but not sure Neco has what it takes. It isnt obvious to me what his outstanding qualities are supposed to be.

As for midfield - Gini could play every week and I dont see how a returning Henderson can do that at this stage of his career.  Hes been picking up injuries pretty regularly for a few years now. He also plays nothing like Gini. Jones style is more like Ginis but I still think we need another top player to come in because Gini has been a regular in our best side for decades. We need to replace him.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34047 on: Today at 06:32:42 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:25:30 am
This is a bit concerning if true.

Kostas may come good, but not sure Neco has what it takes. It isnt obvious to me what his outstanding qualities are supposed to be.

As for midfield - Gini could play every week and I dont see how a returning Henderson can do that at this stage of his career.  Hes been picking up injuries pretty regularly for a few years now. He also plays nothing like Gini. Jones style is more like Ginis but I still think we need another top player to come in because Gini has been a regular in our best side for decades. We need to replace him.
Its absolute bollocks, theres no way we dont buy in midfield. Hendo is picking up more little injuries and were all aware of the reliability of Ox and Keita. Millie will be another year older too. We will definitely be buying a midfielder.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34048 on: Today at 06:36:52 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:32:42 am
Its absolute bollocks, theres no way we dont buy in midfield. Hendo is picking up more little injuries and were all aware of the reliability of Ox and Keita. Millie will be another year older too. We will definitely be buying a midfielder.

I hope so. Journalists are all full of shit and the senior Anfield sources thing is suitably vague. As you say, it would be so baffling if it were true that it surely cannot be. More likely the club keeping its cards close to its chest and using journos to get the message out that we wont be taken to the cleaners on fees.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34049 on: Today at 06:45:44 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:36:52 am
I hope so. Journalists are all full of shit and the senior Anfield sources thing is suitably vague. As you say, it would be so baffling if it were true that it surely cannot be. More likely the club keeping its cards close to its chest and using journos to get the message out that we wont be taken to the cleaners on fees.
Definitely, particularly following a season where weve been decimated with injuries. Going into a season with arguably only 4 central midfielders who can rely on their bodies not consistently failing them, surely wont happen.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34050 on: Today at 06:56:26 am »
Why would we believe ANYTHING we hear from the journalists given the modus operandi since the Van Dijk cock up?
Logged

Online dmorgan

  • Started well, turned out a bit meh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • Going, Going....gone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34051 on: Today at 06:56:37 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:36:52 am
I hope so. Journalists are all full of shit and the senior Anfield sources thing is suitably vague. As you say, it would be so baffling if it were true that it surely cannot be. More likely the club keeping its cards close to its chest and using journos to get the message out that we wont be taken to the cleaners on fees.

Pretty sure these 'senior Anfield sources' also ruled out a move for Thiago a couple of weeks before he actually signed. It's all a PR drive to tone down expectations
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,420
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34052 on: Today at 07:05:25 am »
A plea from the coms team

Can we only sign players whose names are easy to spell.?

It saves having to use phrases like the Turk or our Serbian No 8 when their name is a jumble of vowels and obscure accents on letters
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34053 on: Today at 07:06:59 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:24:21 am
Yeah so how about those scouts from Dortmund again Peter?

I am pretty sure that Dortmund's scouts are doing a bit deeper analysis of the attacking players than looking at their goalscoring stats, after signing Immobile.
Logged

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,021
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34054 on: Today at 07:08:52 am »
Don't think Pearce will be far off the mark with that article. I reckon we use this summer to bring 3 new signings in (Konate, a Midfielder and a forward) and renew the contracts of some of the existing group. The tricky part is for Edwards to move on those fringe and squad players who don't look like being able to develop into first team players, and there are a lot of them.

If he does keep faith with the like of Keita, Ox and all of the front 3 lads then we don't actually need big changes. The incredible run of form at the end of the season probably told him that he doesn't need to make wholesale changes to the squad.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34055 on: Today at 07:11:34 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:49:16 am
In terms of his full-backs, Klopp is content with Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams as back-ups for Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Senior Anfield sources have indicated that signing a replacement for Wijnaldum is not regarded as a necessity. They point to Hendersons imminent return to fitness and the fact that academy graduate Curtis Jones is expected to have a bigger role in 2021-22.

Further new arrivals after the expected signing of Konate will be influenced by how much is generated from player sales.

Another attacker will be required if, as expected, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri depart. Theres also a decision to be made on the future of Takumi Minamino, whose half-season loan at Southampton petered out after a bright start.

Talk of trying to prise either Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain or Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund has been dismissed by senior club sources.

https://theathletic.com/2608070/2021/05/28/konate-deal-is-close-but-liverpool-will-need-to-sell-before-they-buy-more-players/

As it was to be expected ...
Logged

Online abhred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,513
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34056 on: Today at 07:16:00 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:08:52 am
Don't think Pearce will be far off the mark with that article. I reckon we use this summer to bring 3 new signings in (Konate, a Midfielder and a forward) and renew the contracts of some of the existing group. The tricky part is for Edwards to move on those fringe and squad players who don't look like being able to develop into first team players, and there are a lot of them.

If he does keep faith with the like of Keita, Ox and all of the front 3 lads then we don't actually need big changes. The incredible run of form at the end of the season probably told him that he doesn't need to make wholesale changes to the squad.

Would agree.

I think a midfielder if one of Keita or Minamino are sold. And an attacker if both origi and Shaq sold.

And I fully back Klopp counting on Jones. Hes done enough last year to be marked as the 1st or 2snd backup
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.
Pages: 1 ... 847 848 849 850 851 [852]   Go Up
« previous next »
 