Lamptey and Sessegnon are players to watch definitely as TAA/Robbo have played so many games --- and we'll need Tsmiakas and Neco to take the next steps of dependability for JK. These two lads, as they develop, could be special. I bet Edwards has a list 10 deep of players like this, that we might be able to get in a winter window for the right price.



I like Botman, and there may be some within LFC that see Rhys and Nat's value as peaking - although I am not sure how you could get a better 5th CB in the country than Nat. Botman might be insurance in case Matip retires or slows down even more.



I think based on the noises Botman's agent has been making in the past 6 months, he sees himself as a starter for a big club sooner rather than later. If he moves, it'll be for a fee probably around £20m - £25m and I don't think it would be to come and be 4th choice at Anfield, which he'd realistically be if three of Konate, VVD, Gomez and Matip are fit.Lamptey would be a lovely pick up, I still think Chelsea sold the better of their two promising young English right backs - performances since have probably borne that out. I think he costs too much to be a back up unless in the unlikely event we imagine Trent's future lies further forward.Sessegnon, before this loan spell, I reckoned would have been dumped by Spurs at a loss - then rebuilds his reputation before an eventual big money move. He seems to have been given a life line there though. You don't produce 24 G+A in the Championship aged 17 unless you're quality. He's done okay at Hoffenheim, who used him here there and everywhere due to probably the only injury crisis in Europe worse than ours! Crucially, he got 1,800 minutes which seems to be a proper sweet spot on the developmental curve for players of his age. It's also great experience to have played a year in Germany. He's actually come back making all the right noises about breaking into the Tottenham side and if they do lose some key attacking players he might get that chance.