« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 840 841 842 843 844 [845]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1419883 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33760 on: Today at 02:32:38 pm »
I've never been that impressed when I've seen Aouar yet many rave about him. I think he'd suit Arsenal rather than Klopps team. Just have this feeling he'd struggle with pace of this league. I maybe massively wrong and he ends up as good as David Silva though   :D.


We should just get Bissouma and Sancho after Konate and be done with it all.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33761 on: Today at 02:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:16:36 pm
Yeah, think it was Neil Jones who had a piece last week saying Fulham, West Brom and Stoke all wanted him - plus Wolfsburg and Union Berlin - and that we'd be looking for £8m. Decent little earner if we can make that happen.
I think he'd do well in The Championship. I suppose a shame he never got an opportunity for us, but based on what I saw from him in Germany, he isn't good enough to play for Liverpool. One more note - it won't be Stoke, they've still the highest wage bill in The Championship (probably excusing those who've just come down) and they have FFP sanctions imposed upon them by the football league. Fulham feels right if Mitrovic jumps ship.

Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:24:16 pm
Trend's List                         
Extensive! I think Lamptey is an excellent player, Brighton suffered hugely when he got that injury. There's a reason Bayern Munich have been sniffing round. Forget all the palaver over AWB and Reece James, the kid is the best British right back not called Alexander-Arnold.

Sessegnon is one I still think will come good when he's played further forward and given more time to develop at an appropriate level. Easy to forget he's still only 20 because he's been in the spotlight for so long.

Sven Botman is one I think makes a big move at some stage, the more I watched of Lille's run to the title, the more I thought the guy is a serious prospect.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33762 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:32:38 pm
I've never been that impressed when I've seen Aouar yet many rave about him. I think he'd suit Arsenal rather than Klopps team. Just have this feeling he'd struggle with pace of this league. I maybe massively wrong and he ends up as good as David Silva though   :D.


We should just get Bissouma and Sancho after Konate and be done with it all.

Used to be very high on Aouar and I still think he is quality - but any club buying him will have to account for the drop off last year.

If there is any club on earth that understand a one year drop off --- all things considering, it would be us though.  The benefit of a player like Aouar is that he is as gifted as Gini technically --- his dribbling out of pressure, ability to keep the ball and break the lines is a match for us.   The real question will be can he do the other things that Gini did (piano carrying things).

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,935
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33763 on: Today at 02:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:08:41 pm
Fulham are being linked and have some chatter on their forums regarding an £8m move for Awoniyi. Good fee if any truth in the matter.

With Lookman and Maja returning to their clubs, Fulham will need attacking reinforcements, so it could be a good move for him ...
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33764 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm »
all talk about konate but hardly any pictures of the lean

im still not 100% til an awkward picture of him getting his medicals is leaked

Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33765 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:36:29 pm
I think he'd do well in The Championship. I suppose a shame he never got an opportunity for us, but based on what I saw from him in Germany, he isn't good enough to play for Liverpool. One more note - it won't be Stoke, they've still the highest wage bill in The Championship (probably excusing those who've just come down) and they have FFP sanctions imposed upon them by the football league. Fulham feels right if Mitrovic jumps ship.
Extensive! I think Lamptey is an excellent player, Brighton suffered hugely when he got that injury. There's a reason Bayern Munich have been sniffing round. Forget all the palaver over AWB and Reece James, the kid is the best British right back not called Alexander-Arnold.

Sessegnon is one I still think will come good when he's played further forward and given more time to develop at an appropriate level. Easy to forget he's still only 20 because he's been in the spotlight for so long.

Sven Botman is one I think makes a big move at some stage, the more I watched of Lille's run to the title, the more I thought the guy is a serious prospect.

Lamptey and Sessegnon are players to watch definitely as TAA/Robbo have played so many games --- and we'll need Tsmiakas and Neco to take the next steps of dependability for JK.   These two lads, as they develop, could be special.  I bet Edwards has a list 10 deep of players like this, that we might be able to get in a winter window for the right price.

I like Botman, and there may be some within LFC that see Rhys and Nat's value as peaking - although I am not sure how you could get a better 5th CB in the country than Nat.  Botman might be insurance in case Matip retires or slows down even more.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33766 on: Today at 02:48:30 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:42:27 pm
all talk about konate but hardly any pictures of the lean

im still not 100% til an awkward picture of him getting his medicals is leaked

I don't understand the rush. Earlier we sign him longer we have to pay his wages. Everything seems agreed. But he's off to U21 championships isn't he?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33767 on: Today at 02:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:43:29 pm
Lamptey and Sessegnon are players to watch definitely as TAA/Robbo have played so many games --- and we'll need Tsmiakas and Neco to take the next steps of dependability for JK.   These two lads, as they develop, could be special.  I bet Edwards has a list 10 deep of players like this, that we might be able to get in a winter window for the right price.

I like Botman, and there may be some within LFC that see Rhys and Nat's value as peaking - although I am not sure how you could get a better 5th CB in the country than Nat.  Botman might be insurance in case Matip retires or slows down even more.
I think based on the noises Botman's agent has been making in the past 6 months, he sees himself as a starter for a big club sooner rather than later. If he moves, it'll be for a fee probably around £20m - £25m and I don't think it would be to come and be 4th choice at Anfield, which he'd realistically be if three of Konate, VVD, Gomez and Matip are fit.

Lamptey would be a lovely pick up, I still think Chelsea sold the better of their two promising young English right backs - performances since have probably borne that out. I think he costs too much to be a back up unless in the unlikely event we imagine Trent's future lies further forward.

Sessegnon, before this loan spell, I reckoned would have been dumped by Spurs at a loss - then rebuilds his reputation before an eventual big money move. He seems to have been given a life line there though. You don't produce 24 G+A in the Championship aged 17 unless you're quality. He's done okay at Hoffenheim, who used him here there and everywhere due to probably the only injury crisis in Europe worse than ours! Crucially, he got 1,800 minutes which seems to be a proper sweet spot on the developmental curve for players of his age. It's also great experience to have played a year in Germany. He's actually come back making all the right noises about breaking into the Tottenham side and if they do lose some key attacking players he might get that chance.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33768 on: Today at 02:58:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:51:07 am
Let's offer them Kabak and see if they realise he's actually not our player.
That`s a great idea  ;D
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33769 on: Today at 02:58:41 pm »
If Neco does leave (Southampton have been credited with an interest) then we'll likely have to look to the market for a backup RB. Difficult to see other obvious solutions within the squad - Milner is a year older and will likely be exposed there, Chamberlain feels a half decent fit but we've not seen it before despite plenty of opportunities.

Think in an ideal world we'd get someone who can also play elsewhere too, as we know Trent will be starting the majority of games barring an injury. I expected the LB we went for last summer to be someone who could play multiple positions but that wasn't the case, and as a result Tsimikas just didn't play although obviously his own injuries and those to the CBs played a major part in that.

So we could probably do with a bit of a utility signing this summer, be it a RB who can also play CB or one who can maybe play midfield.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,529
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33770 on: Today at 03:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:58:41 pm
If Neco does leave (Southampton have been credited with an interest) then we'll likely have to look to the market for a backup RB. Difficult to see other obvious solutions within the squad - Milner is a year older and will likely be exposed there, Chamberlain feels a half decent fit but we've not seen it before despite plenty of opportunities.

Gomez and Henderson are the two obvious ones. Not sure if Konate can play there too.
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33771 on: Today at 03:01:47 pm »
Patson Daka I'm thinking may be our forward option. Good goal contributions, shouldn't be an extortionate fee, right age (22) and part of the RB group. Won Austrian Bundesliga player of the season
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33772 on: Today at 03:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 03:01:47 pm
Patson Daka I'm thinking may be our forward option. Good goal contributions, shouldn't be an extortionate fee, right age (22) and part of the RB group. Won Austrian Bundesliga player of the season
I like him as a backup option, certainly. I've cooled on him a bit of late admittedly, because last summer I was all for pursuing him, most likely an over the top reaction to how good he was in that friendly.

People are sceptical of buying from the Austrian league, which is fair, but I do think Daka has more strings to his bow than many are crediting him with. Prefer Sekou Koita mind, he's got the higher ceiling if you're spending £20m on attacking depth.

Moussa Diaby is still my preference for another wide forward, unless of course Jadon Sancho was in any way realistic.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online muszka

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33773 on: Today at 03:07:18 pm »
It's surely time for Origi to go? 180 minutes in the league this season and while other forwards were having a shit form he still couldn't get in.

Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33774 on: Today at 03:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:00:07 pm
Gomez and Henderson are the two obvious ones. Not sure if Konate can play there too.

I'd be extremely wary about Gomez spending time at RB, feels like a risk with his injury but could be wrong. Henderson, you're right, has done it before - but I think that's something we'd be keen to avoid as much as possible. Not sure on Konate, but it's back to that old conversation with Gomez on whether playing a CB there limits us too much.

Chamberlain still feels the best option to me, but Klopp has never done it before so presumably it's not something they fancy.

Best option is likely just keeping Neco around.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33775 on: Today at 03:12:26 pm »
Quote from: muszka on Today at 03:07:18 pm
It's surely time for Origi to go? 180 minutes in the league this season and while other forwards were having a shit form he still couldn't get in.
I think all appreciate his place in the club's history and his figure as something of a cult hero, but really yes, he should be leaving to maximise his career now. He burst onto the scene for Belgium in 2014, yet only has 29 caps to his name and hasn't scored an international goal for 7 years. He's won the main trophies that can be won in club football, he should realistically, at 26, be looking at becoming first place somewhere and aiming to get back into the Belgium fold while they still have enough talent to win a major tournament (though I'd argue 2018 was their golden chance).

Rumours from some absolute garbage news sources are that he's being hawked around at present, along with Grujic and Harry Wilson. Probably not far off true, even though it's guess work. Atalanta and Fiorentina are both being vaguely linked to our players - the former to Grujic and the latter to Origi (presumably to replace Gosens and Vlahovic) and both would be good destinations for them.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:47 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,391
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33776 on: Today at 03:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:12:26 pm
I think all appreciate his place in the club's history and his figure as something of a cult hero, but really yes, he should be leaving to maximise his career now. He burst onto the scene for Belgium in 2014, yet only has 29 caps to his name and hasn't scored an international goal for 7 years. He's won the main trophies that can be won in club football, he should realistically, at 26, be looking at becoming first place somewhere and aiming to get back into the Belgium fold while they still have enough talent to win a major tournament (though I'd argue 2018 was their golden chance).

Best time to cash in on him would have been after the champions league final against Spurs. Could have probably rinsed some team for £25-£30 million for him. Be lucky to get half of that this summer.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,935
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33777 on: Today at 03:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:12:26 pm
I think all appreciate his place in the club's history and his figure as something of a cult hero, but really yes, he should be leaving to maximise his career now. He burst onto the scene for Belgium in 2014, yet only has 29 caps to his name and hasn't scored an international goal for 7 years. He's won the main trophies that can be won in club football, he should realistically, at 26, be looking at becoming first place somewhere and aiming to get back into the Belgium fold while they still have enough talent to win a major tournament (though I'd argue 2018 was their golden chance).

Rumours from some absolute garbage news sources are that he's being hawked around at present, along with Grujic and Harry Wilson. Probably not far off true, even though it's guess work. Atalanta and Fiorentina are both being vaguely linked to our players - the former to Grujic and the latter to Origi (presumably to replace Gosens and Vlahovic) and both would be good destinations for them.

Origi + cash for Vlahovic would be a great deal for all parties involved ...
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33778 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
We really should have sold Origi after ucl win.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33779 on: Today at 03:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:00:07 pm
Gomez and Henderson are the two obvious ones. Not sure if Konate can play there too.

Just like how Fab could fill in at CB too eh ;)? We need to stop putting square pegs in round holes, weakening other  areas in the process.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33780 on: Today at 03:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:12:20 pm
Best option is likely just keeping Neco around.

Neco is alright if we're looking at another top four scrap. We need someone that's more experienced to challenge.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33781 on: Today at 03:27:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:18:53 pm
Origi + cash for Vlahovic would be a great deal for all parties involved ...
It would be very nice - I'm not sure how much it is an actual rumour as something that Fiorentina fans seem to be certain of - that they're looking at Nsame of Young Boys, Origi or Petagna of Napoli as a Vlahovic replacement. There's just grim resignation there that Vlahovic is good as gone and they'll probably only reinvest about half the fee.

Rocco Commisso is making the right noises about keeping Vlahovic, but it's all lip service. He'll 100% be sold, without a doubt. Milan and ourselves have been the most talked about clubs with apparent interest - Milan the most clearly so. Recently though, Roma have apparently been told by Mourinho to get him (not sure about that given his young age) and Spurs are already being discussed as a Kane replacement, which wouldn't probably be the career jump he's looking for.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33782 on: Today at 03:30:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:25:15 pm
Neco is alright if we're looking at another top four scrap. We need someone that's more experienced to challenge.

Who was our backup RB when we won the league?

We don't need a more experienced player to play a few domestic cup games and the odd PL and CL game.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33783 on: Today at 03:32:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:21:46 pm
Just like how Fab could fill in at CB too eh ;)? We need to stop putting square pegs in round holes, weakening other  areas in the process.

We weren't weakening other areas at the time. We had an excess of DMs and no CBs.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33784 on: Today at 03:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:30:07 pm
Who was our backup RB when we won the league?

We don't need a more experienced player to play a few domestic cup games and the odd PL and CL game.
If this season has taught us anything, it's that having good depth is never a bad thing. We could do with a proper back up right back. There's been games where Trent has stunk the place out and could've done with being taken out of the firing line. Of course he should be first choice pretty much whenever fit, but having that ability to rotate to a decent back up wouldn't be a terrible idea.

Which was the thinking behind Tsimikas, which has turned out to be even odder than the Davies purchase.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,575
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33785 on: Today at 03:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:34:03 pm
If this season has taught us anything, it's that having good depth is never a bad thing. We could do with a proper back up right back. There's been games where Trent has stunk the place out and could've done with being taken out of the firing line. Of course he should be first choice pretty much whenever fit, but having that ability to rotate to a decent back up wouldn't be a terrible idea.

Which was the thinking behind Tsimikas, which has turned out to be even odder than the Davies purchase.

Henderson
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33786 on: Today at 03:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:34:03 pm
If this season has taught us anything, it's that having good depth is never a bad thing. We could do with a proper back up right back. There's been games where Trent has stunk the place out and could've done with being taken out of the firing line. Of course he should be first choice pretty much whenever fit, but having that ability to rotate to a decent back up wouldn't be a terrible idea.

Which was the thinking behind Tsimikas, which has turned out to be even odder than the Davies purchase.

We have good depth there.

If Williams ends up going on loan, play Milner there. If Trent is fit, he's going to play the majority of our games and if he's out for any prolonged length of time we're buggered anyway because it would cost a fortune to sign a backup of comparable quality.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 840 841 842 843 844 [845]   Go Up
« previous next »
 