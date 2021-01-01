« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 839 840 841 842 843 [844]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1418031 times)

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33720 on: Today at 12:22:08 pm »
Aren't Tielemans and Thiago very similar style wise? Not seen much of Leicester but whenever I've seen them play, Tielemans seems to play a very similar role that Thiago plays for us. Still think he's a few levels below Thiago but he's got age on his side. He also seems very slow and relies a lot on Ndidi covering for him. Don't see how we'd get away with both Thiago and Tielemans in the same team (in terms of covering the ground for our fullbacks). Think we need someone a bit more physical and athletic in there to compensate for Thiago. Maybe Tielemans would be in ideal replacement for Thiago in a few years but don't think we currently need a player like him.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33721 on: Today at 12:23:02 pm »
I could see us getting Neves from Wolves. Apparently Wolves are open to sell, and we have been previously linked.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,836
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33722 on: Today at 12:23:46 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:05:00 pm
Ojo
Wilson
Origi
Shaq
Awoniyi
Karius
Neco
Minamino
Philips
Grujic

All could feasibly go this summer.  That's without mentioning Ox or Naby (I'd keep Naby personally) who have been linked with moves away.

Not sure how much we could raise, but we do have lots of players who could feasibly go, who don't play much (or at all) for us currently.

Then we have someone like Elliott who can return taking up a squad place.

Absolutely bizarre to name 4/5 players who the manager has shown he trusts as 'could feasibly go' right after posting someone who has never played for us could have a future here :D

It would be astonishing at this point if Davies isn't one of the first out of the door in the summer
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,918
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33723 on: Today at 12:24:10 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:05:00 pm
Ojo
Wilson
Origi
Shaq
Awoniyi
Karius
Neco
Minamino
Philips
Grujic

All could feasibly go this summer.  That's without mentioning Ox or Naby (I'd keep Naby personally) who have been linked with moves away.

Not sure how much we could raise, but we do have lots of players who could feasibly go, who don't play much (or at all) for us currently.

Then we have someone like Elliott who can return taking up a squad place.

I'm not sure Neco Williams will be sold. I could see him going out on loan. Maybe in the Jan 2021 window.

I think it's more likely we sell Tsimikas than Williams. Mainly because he's an experienced pro who probably won't want another season where he starts 2 or 3 games. Hard to judge Tsimikas' ability without seeing him in training so my judgement isn't based on that. More our reluctance to use him this season.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33724 on: Today at 12:25:48 pm »
If you were purely looking at advanced midfielders from a stats perspective - the best 3 in Europe last season not playing for a side that will be at the highest level next season are -

Rodrigo De Paul, Udinese
Houssem Aouar, Lyon

Then there's Nkunku at RBL who blows virtually everyone out of the water with his numbers and RBL are a selling club regardless of their position and likely trust themselves to replace him ably.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,620
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33725 on: Today at 12:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:23:02 pm
I could see us getting Neves from Wolves. Apparently Wolves are open to sell, and we have been previously linked.

Its all about opinions I know, but since his long-range scoring season in the Championship, he hasnt set the world alight, and even when Wolves have struggled this past few months (which they have), he hasnt been a regular. IMHO, he doesnt have the legs for a team like Liverpool.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33726 on: Today at 12:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:31:33 am
Didn't Arsenal try and buy Aouar last summer but couldn't agree a fee? Would imagine they'll be in again this summer if his price is so cheap.

My recollection (possibly wrong) is that he chose to remain at Lyon and turned down the move to Arsenal, rather than Arsenal being unable to agree a fee with Lyon - although both things could be true. That may have been a feeling from Aouar that more clubs would be in for him this summer, which seems likely.

I don't know, I think the hype has faded a little but a big part of that is probably that Lyon weren't in either the CL or EL last season. So we're not seeing him put in performances like he did against City in the previous season during their run to the CL semis. His stats this year are outrageous, but he was also out of the team a fair bit in the final third of the season, albeit I think a good chunk of that was injury related.

My feeling is he made a mistake in not moving last summer, and Lyon has essentially moved on from him despite him staying, knowing he'll definitely leave this year.

I'd still take him in a heartbeat.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33727 on: Today at 12:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:15:02 pm
Aouar is quality though, he strikes me as one that would transition into a new league with little effort, because he's just a very, very good footballer. Technically proficient, can play in different roles in the midfield or wide at a push and has produced very good numbers, improving year on year with good, sustainable xG's and xA's underpinning the idea that he will still produce these numbers moving forward.

You might well be right, and maybe an unfair comparison, but a lot like this was also said about Pepe before he went to Arsenal. In fact Pepe's highlight reel looked incredible, finishing for fun, seems like they sold Arsenal his twin or something.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,499
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33728 on: Today at 12:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:23:02 pm
I could see us getting Neves from Wolves. Apparently Wolves are open to sell, and we have been previously linked.

Not a great fit for us.  He's not particularly mobile or quick and effectively plays the same position as Fabinho.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33729 on: Today at 12:27:21 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:23:46 pm
Absolutely bizarre to name 4/5 players who the manager has shown he trusts as 'could feasibly go' right after posting someone who has never played for us could have a future here :D

It would be astonishing at this point if Davies isn't one of the first out of the door in the summer

But that's just because we've never seen him play. 

I'll listen to Klopp saying he needs time to adapt before writing him off. But that's just me. We saw many write off Robertson too.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33730 on: Today at 12:27:34 pm »
I'd personally prefer Aouar than Tielemans. I rate them both highly, but Aouar would break the lines more I think and our team is crying out for a midfielder who can arrive late into the box.

That said, if we're looking to keep the midfield and system as it is with the roles we've seen, then Tielemans/Bissouma is likely a better fit for us.
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33731 on: Today at 12:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:24:10 pm
I'm not sure Neco Williams will be sold. I could see him going out on loan. Maybe in the Jan 2021 window.

I think it's more likely we sell Tsimikas than Williams. Mainly because he's an experienced pro who probably won't want another season where he starts 2 or 3 games. Hard to judge Tsimikas' ability without seeing him in training so my judgement isn't based on that. More our reluctance to use him this season.

Neco is a funny one.  If he stayed, was loaned or sold - I wouldn't be surprised.

Both Tsimikas & Neco are unlucky they're behind the two best full backs around. I personally don't think Neco is good enough for what we need. Tsimikas we hardly saw, so it's tough to say.  But he might want regular action.
Logged

Online RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33732 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:32:36 am
Liverpool have agreed to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, sources have told ESPN.

The defender passed his medical a few weeks ago and will complete a move to Anfield once he returns from competing at the Under-21 European Championship with France this summer.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4395467/ibrahima-konate-passes-liverpool-medicalto-sign-five-year-contract-after-u21-euros-sources?
Don't get injured, don't get injured, don't get injured, don't get injured. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE JUST DON'T..........GET..........BLOODY.............INJURED.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33733 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:26:37 pm
You might well be right, and maybe an unfair comparison, but a lot like this was also said about Pepe before he went to Arsenal. In fact Pepe's highlight reel looked incredible, finishing for fun, seems like they sold Arsenal his twin or something.
Like you say, it's a difficult comparison, as they don't play the same position or have a similar pedigree, but I get where you're coming from and that's the risk with transfers unfortunately. I am warier of the French League than I am Germany or Spain in terms of league quality, but it's undoubtedly the league where more players that do transition well to other divisions come from.

I must say I was impressed with Pepe though pre-move (never thought he was worth the ridiculous fee though) so my predictions come with a real warning!  ;D I think with Pepe, he'd produced a couple of okay but forgettable seasons for Lille, then ran massively hot including scoring a league-high amount of penalties and free kicks, which warped his production numbers and inflated his fee beyond his actual quality. This season, he's reverted back to what he averaged at Lille and is being battered for it because he's not the 20 goal a season winger Arsenal thought they were getting. Realistically, he never was.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33734 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:29:30 pm
Neco is a funny one.  If he stayed, was loaned or sold - I wouldn't be surprised.

Both Tsimikas & Neco are unlucky they're behind the two best full backs around. I personally don't think Neco is good enough for what we need. Tsimikas we hardly saw, so it's tough to say.  But he might want regular action.

Apparently Southampton want Neco.

Tsimikas will get more of a go with Virgil back, you'd expect.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33735 on: Today at 12:34:59 pm »
We shouldn't be spending money on backup full-backs this summer.

I don't like Milner playing there, but if Williams goes on loan hopefully we just make do with Milner there as cover for a season, or give another youngster a chance in the domestic cups. Tsimikas shouldn't be going anywhere, he's fine for the role he signed up for and will hopefully steer clear of injuries next season so we at least have the option to rotate more at LB than we have.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 839 840 841 842 843 [844]   Go Up
« previous next »
 