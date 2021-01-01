Didn't Arsenal try and buy Aouar last summer but couldn't agree a fee? Would imagine they'll be in again this summer if his price is so cheap.



My recollection (possibly wrong) is that he chose to remain at Lyon and turned down the move to Arsenal, rather than Arsenal being unable to agree a fee with Lyon - although both things could be true. That may have been a feeling from Aouar that more clubs would be in for him this summer, which seems likely.I don't know, I think the hype has faded a little but a big part of that is probably that Lyon weren't in either the CL or EL last season. So we're not seeing him put in performances like he did against City in the previous season during their run to the CL semis. His stats this year are outrageous, but he was also out of the team a fair bit in the final third of the season, albeit I think a good chunk of that was injury related.My feeling is he made a mistake in not moving last summer, and Lyon has essentially moved on from him despite him staying, knowing he'll definitely leave this year.I'd still take him in a heartbeat.