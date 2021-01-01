Tielemans is class but upwards of £60 million for him is silly money when you have the likes of Auoar available for half that



Its a funny one with Aouar. He's been highly touted for a long time now, but no-ones made much of an effort to sign him to the point that he's seemingly now available for a (relative) song and there's still not a huge amount of links with the top clubs. Has his performance level dropped this season or something? Probably 18 months ago you'd think he'd be moving for the same sort of money you're talking about for Tielemans, maybe to one of the big clubs, but at the moment all I can see is links with Arsenal. I could almost see him ending up somewhere like Newcastle or West Ham ala Ben Arfa and Payet.