When have we ever made that number of signings? As supporters we always want and expect more but Iíd be surprised if itís more than 3 for the first team squad and 2-3 top quality youngsters who wonít play a game for the first team next season



Too be fair, it's been a while since we have had to replace two of the first team (Wijnaldum and a centre half) as the last 2 summers we have just been buying backups. So we have 2 signings that are absolute necessities.On top of that the journos are saying that we do not want to be caught out again. Klopp cannot rely on Keita or the Ox, Milly is 35 and Hendo is starting to pick up some injuries. Mo, Bobby and Sadio have both looked jaded at times this season so it's not unreasonable to think they will bring in a young attacker and another midfielder in addition to Gini's replacement.For me, I could see the 4 being Konate, Bissouma and Dokuand Aouar if they can shift Keita or the Ox.For me, they should have done more in the last few summers and so buying 4 now would just be playing catchup.