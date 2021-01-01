He's excellent technically. Some on here may not like it but he's what we hoped Naby'll be. That's the most succint way I can describe him.

Absoultely laughable. You think people were hoping Naby would score 2 goals and provide 0 assists over the course of three seasons? Bissouma is good at what he does and has been better than Naby defensively, but if he's coming in it's not going to be as a starter, it's going to be as cover and possible successor to Hendo. This season has shown that if we're reinforcing the midfield, number one priority has to be someone who's at least some kind of an attacking or creative threat, and Bissouma barely registers on either front.