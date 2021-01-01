« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

He's excellent technically. Some on here may not like it but he's what we hoped Naby'll be. That's the most succint way I can describe him.
Absoultely laughable. You think people were hoping Naby would score 2 goals and provide 0 assists over the course of three seasons? Bissouma is good at what he does and has been better than Naby defensively, but if he's coming in it's not going to be as a starter, it's going to be as cover and possible successor to Hendo. This season has shown that if we're reinforcing the midfield, number one priority has to be someone who's at least some kind of an attacking or creative threat, and Bissouma barely registers on either front.
I feel for Kabak, but spending £18m on a fifth-choice CB was always uncertain. Yes, he'd maybe have been higher up the pecking order to start the season, but it's still a decent wedge of cash that could be better spent on a backup for Trent or maybe a depth attacker.

I expect part of the issue is that we had to activate his clause this month, which is tricky when we have no idea how our sales will go or how Virgil, Matip and Gomez will respond during pre-season. It's all well and good saying that we should sell Phillips (and I think we should) but until an offer materialises we can't count on that happening. So it may yet be that we go into the market for a second CB if we receive a good offer for Nat, but otherwise he'll be kept as backup.

Think it's telling too that Koumetio was injured large swaths of last season and seemed slated for the spot Rhys slotted into. Maybe Rhys get's loaned out and Billy takes the 6th spot, floating coverage, squad role, Nat settles into the 4/5th spot depending on if we give up on Matip. Nat gives us the added benefit of some experience to be that back up during Konate's adjustment period too. Much stronger position this off-season all around really.
Think it's telling too that Koumetio was injured large swaths of last season and seemed slated for the spot Rhys slotted into. Maybe Rhys get's loaned out and Billy takes the 6th spot, floating coverage, squad role, Nat settles into the 4/5th spot depending on if we give up on Matip. Nat gives us the added benefit of some experience to be that back up during Konate's adjustment period too. Much stronger position this off-season all around really.

And if we get Bissouma, there's definitely the ability to allow Fabinho to play there for the odd game or two if required. Obviously you do everything you can to mitigate that possibility, but it's still a nice option to have in reserve if the worst happens. Although in fairness I think Bissouma goes to Arsenal, not here.

Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:


Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
[@lequipe]

Mad price! Really hope we're all over that, don't think his wages will be crazy either.
Munich shouldn't be underestimated as a great city to be in either though, even before you consider how much of a basket case one club is compared with the other, but maybe playing a season with Messi is a big enough draw to offset that point.

Missus is in Munich working in a private posh kids school (on a not unrelated note Covid can fucking do one). Lovely City, gets really warm in the Summer but you get proper Winters with snow. It's a manageable size too, the City itself is a good size with lots of surrounding smaller towns for people to live/commute from. The Allianz Arena is in the arse end of nowhere though, the traditional Bavarian food takes a bit if getting used to and good luck being a vegetarian/vegan and trying to eat in a restaurant  ;D
Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
That can't be true.

Aulas is a bastard of a negotiator.
And if we get Bissouma, there's definitely the ability to allow Fabinho to play there for the odd game or two if required. Obviously you do everything you can to mitigate that possibility, but it's still a nice option to have in reserve if the worst happens. Although in fairness I think Bissouma goes to Arsenal, not here.

Mad price! Really hope we're all over that, don't think his wages will be crazy either.

He's a great player; who knows if Edwards or Klopp like him? If Thiago and Fabinho are running a game, surely Aouar could run havok just ahead of them.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
