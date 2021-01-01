Think it's telling too that Koumetio was injured large swaths of last season and seemed slated for the spot Rhys slotted into. Maybe Rhys get's loaned out and Billy takes the 6th spot, floating coverage, squad role, Nat settles into the 4/5th spot depending on if we give up on Matip. Nat gives us the added benefit of some experience to be that back up during Konate's adjustment period too. Much stronger position this off-season all around really.
And if we get Bissouma, there's definitely the ability to allow Fabinho to play there for the odd game or two if required. Obviously you do everything you can to mitigate that possibility, but it's still a nice option to have in reserve if the worst happens. Although in fairness I think Bissouma goes to Arsenal, not here.
Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:
Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season.
[@lequipe]
Mad price! Really hope we're all over that, don't think his wages will be crazy either.