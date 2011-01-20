Harrison is a good player.

But Raphinha is another level above him. But he would cost too much I would think.



Wolves are in not in a good way financially. Its a reason why Nuno left as well as the performances in the last 6 months.

A real shame Neto got injured because that I think he would be on the move. Neves I dont think is quite good enough for us.



Traore would only be a bench option for us. Great player on his day but lack of end product & not capable of pressing hard with his physique tiring him out quite easily.