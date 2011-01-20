« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33440 on: Today at 11:50:01 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:47:54 am
Wijnaldum about to sign for Barcelona, according to Romano. Sounded like he was nailed on for Bayern, which to be honest I think was the better move for him.

If Bayern had offered a deal that would be an ideal situation. Barcelona look like an absolute basket case on and off the pitch for the next little while at least
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33441 on: Today at 11:51:27 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:47:54 am
Wijnaldum about to sign for Barcelona, according to Romano. Sounded like he was nailed on for Bayern, which to be honest I think was the better move for him.

Can't blame anyone for wanting to play with Messi but yeah Bayern would have probably been a better move for him. Not sure a player like Gini will really be appreciated in Barca's setup.
fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33442 on: Today at 11:52:13 am
Any chance of raiding Leeds as the likes of Harrison and Raphinha could add a bit of a cutting edge to our midfield. Very similar numbers with Harrison favouring his right foot.
sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33443 on: Today at 11:53:49 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:52:13 am
Any chance of raiding Leeds as the likes of Harrison and Raphinha could add a bit of a cutting edge to our midfield. Very similar numbers with Harrison favouring his right foot.

Harrison is a City player
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33444 on: Today at 11:54:19 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:52:13 am
Any chance of raiding Leeds as the likes of Harrison and Raphinha could add a bit of a cutting edge to our midfield. Very similar numbers with Harrison favouring his right foot.

Raphinha would cost silly money and not all that sure he adds more cutting edge than what we've got.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33445 on: Today at 11:54:25 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:52:13 am
Any chance of raiding Leeds as the likes of Harrison and Raphinha could add a bit of a cutting edge to our midfield. Very similar numbers with Harrison favouring his right foot.

We'd have to deal with City if we wanted Harrison, which makes it unlikely IMO.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33446 on: Today at 11:55:52 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:52:13 am
Any chance of raiding Leeds as the likes of Harrison and Raphinha could add a bit of a cutting edge to our midfield. Very similar numbers with Harrison favouring his right foot.

I think both could do with another season at Leeds for their own development. Raphina out of the two looks the more capable to take his game up another level.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33447 on: Today at 12:10:02 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:54:25 am
We'd have to deal with City if we wanted Harrison, which makes it unlikely IMO.

They can give us Harrison, we can give them a few songs. We'll each get something we lack and need.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33448 on: Today at 12:11:11 pm
Harrison is a good player.
But Raphinha is another level above him. But he would cost too much I would think.

Wolves are in not in a good way financially. Its a reason why Nuno left as well as the performances in the last 6 months.
A real shame Neto got injured because  that I think he would be on the move. Neves I dont think is quite good enough for us.

Traore would only be a bench option for us. Great player on his day but lack of end product & not capable of pressing hard with his physique tiring him out quite easily.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33449 on: Today at 12:14:11 pm
Its such a great thread this, you never actually know what is cleverly disguised bait and what people actually think :D

Jack Harrison, Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford. Blimey.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #33450 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:11:11 pm
Harrison is a good player.
But Raphinha is another level above him. But he would cost too much I would think.

Wolves are in not in a good way financially. Its a reason why Nuno left as well as the performances in the last 6 months.
A real shame Neto got injured because  that I think he would be on the move. Neves I dont think is quite good enough for us.

Traore would only be a bench option for us. Great player on his day but lack of end product & not capable of pressing hard with his physique tiring him out quite easily.

There was a piece in the Athletic on Wolves today, said they're expecting to sell Ruben Neves for £35m. Not sure if a PL club would be in for him or not, might move back to the continent. Rui Patricio potentially going to Roma, and Traore was mentioned as another possible departure. He's someone I'd be excited to have as a squad option for £15m, but not at the price Wolves would likely want.
