Leon Bailey (also on the list) is someone I think might get his PL move this summer. Still only 23, had a good goalscoring year with Leverkusen. He's someone I could imagine us looking at, but equally think he's more likely to land at a Leicester/West Ham/Everton.



Mad to think he's only 23, he seems to have been round forever. This season he got closer to what you'd expect from him, after flattering to deceive for two seasons prior. There's a good player in there, but like you say maybe not quite good enough at this stage to make the jump to us. The three teams you've singled out feels spot on.Lacroix - love him. Quick, tall, good on the ball. Looks like he's nailed on for Dortmund if reports in Germany are to be believed. Agreed that 30m is a steal for someone of his quality. Chelsea are being linked now, but BVB is a better move for him at this stage. One thing you would say, there isn't much data to go off. He's in the Vlahovic pile for me - not loads of data but you just do the deal if you can because he's good. I actually think Konate is probably the only defender in that age bracket in Europe I'd take ahead of him.On Gosens - Leicester to me only made sense for him if they were playing Champions League football really, otherwise the only reason you could see him leaving from Atalanta would be a massive wage rise (which he'd undoubtedly get). If you were him, having been included in Germany's Euros squad and hearing of Barca's interest (probably can't afford the fee) you'd surely hold out for a better move.