The two players we've been linked with the most in recent months is Konate and Bissouma.

I know that we've been linked with Konate by the respectable sources, but what is the respectable source linking us with Bissouma? I am not saying that we are not after him, but I must have missed that strong link ...
I know that we've been linked with Konate by the respectable sources, but what is the respectable source linking us with Bissouma? I am not saying that we are not after him, but I must have missed that strong link ...

The Athletic has, but in quite general terms - i.e. crediting us with interest alongside other clubs (Arsenal etc). So I don't think it's concrete at all.

Rob Gutmann says we've bid £35m though  ;D
Isn`t Grujic a player that could be useful?

For someone else, sure
I am afraid though with the lack of playing time whether or not his development has regressed. Unless if hes really going for cheap, not sure if the talent is worth it alone. Its not as if hes got a considerable amount of experience.

He reminds me a lot of Sakho. Prodigious amounts of talent, but probably came to us way too early. Hopefully thats not going to be the case.

Sakho had played over 200 games for PSG when we signed him, and I think was their captain.
I know that we've been linked with Konate by the respectable sources, but what is the respectable source linking us with Bissouma? I am not saying that we are not after him, but I must have missed that strong link ...

No reliable sources but his name has popped up quite often in various articles.

The reliable Liverpool journos don't tend to get any concrete info these days until the deal is pretty much done.
Leon Bailey (also on the list) is someone I think might get his PL move this summer. Still only 23, had a good goalscoring year with Leverkusen. He's someone I could imagine us looking at, but equally think he's more likely to land at a Leicester/West Ham/Everton.
Mad to think he's only 23, he seems to have been round forever. This season he got closer to what you'd expect from him, after flattering to deceive for two seasons prior. There's a good player in there, but like you say maybe not quite good enough at this stage to make the jump to us. The three teams you've singled out feels spot on.

Lacroix - love him. Quick, tall, good on the ball. Looks like he's nailed on for Dortmund if reports in Germany are to be believed. Agreed that 30m is a steal for someone of his quality. Chelsea are being linked now, but BVB is a better move for him at this stage. One thing you would say, there isn't much data to go off. He's in the Vlahovic pile for me - not loads of data but you just do the deal if you can because he's good. I actually think Konate is probably the only defender in that age bracket in Europe I'd take ahead of him.

On Gosens - Leicester to me only made sense for him if they were playing Champions League football really, otherwise the only reason you could see him leaving from Atalanta would be a massive wage rise (which he'd undoubtedly get). If you were him, having been included in Germany's Euros squad and hearing of Barca's interest (probably can't afford the fee) you'd surely hold out for a better move.
This is a great compilation showcasing Yves Bissouma's skillset:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQV6R2OAL44

You're watching the beginning and think: Alright, he's got quick feet, good close control and can dribble through tight spaces.

Then the next part of the video: Wow, the lad's got a good pass on him, decent eye and quite a bit of range.

So you start wondering: How's the defensive part of his game?

The next bit of the video, probably the most impressive, shows him winning back the ball in all kinds of situations: Hounding the ball carrier, clean tackles from behind, pressing like mad to force a turnover... And you realize: Damn, this kid is a fantastic athlete that would fit right into our system!

And to top it of: You see him scoring two screamers from outside the box.

Sign me up!
His touch is abysmal if that video is anything to go by, like the second coming of Sakho. Lots of overtrapping and chasing after the ball, a real 'second touch is a tackle' player and nothing like Gini, though it might just be a dodgy video.
The Athletic has, but in quite general terms - i.e. crediting us with interest alongside other clubs (Arsenal etc). So I don't think it's concrete at all.

One issue re: Bissouma is AFCON. We'd take quite the hit losing 3-4 players for a month plus
Has anybody watched a lot of Konate to say we should just be paying his release clause?

Watched him a handful of times and he's powerful and very quick for someone of his size.  He's still young so still has a lot to learn, but he's already a couple of levels above kabak IMO.  Several journos who report on the Bundesliga have said that before Konate's injuries that kept him out of the team, he was the better defender between him an Upamecano.

Only negative is that his injury record in the last 2 seasons hasn't been great.... BUT if he were able to stay relatively injury free then his fee and age would be a no brainer for me.  So should do everything to sign him if the medical team are happy with him.
His touch is abysmal if that video is anything to go by, like the second coming of Sakho. Lots of overtrapping and chasing after the ball, a real 'second touch is a tackle' player and nothing like Gini, though it might just be a dodgy video.

I'm not sure what you were watching
His touch is abysmal if that video is anything to go by, like the second coming of Sakho. Lots of overtrapping and chasing after the ball, a real 'second touch is a tackle' player and nothing like Gini, though it might just be a dodgy video.

I have little opinion on Bissouma, as Ive barely seen him play, but watching that, the last thing I got from it was that he has  a bad touch!

Looks like a mobile player with quick feet, able to control the ball and beat the tackle with skill or a side step or by advancing the ball quickly.
Leon Bailey - was there not some controversy over his stats being doctored by whoscored?
Anyone else we've been somewhat reliably linked in central midfield other than Bissouma?

I know there was some talk about Renato Sanches a while ago but that seems to have quietened down.
I have little opinion on Bissouma, as Ive barely seen him play, but watching that, the last thing I got from it was that he has  a bad touch!

Looks like a mobile player with quick feet, able to control the ball and beat the tackle with skill or a side step or by advancing the ball quickly.

Nowhere near the kind of close control that we've seen from Gini but hardly a bad touch either. Plays the game with high intensity and looks to drive forward with the ball.

I've seen enough of him to stick my neck on the line and say he'd be a player we'd like. 
Leon Bailey - was there not some controversy over his stats being doctored by whoscored?
Not heard that. To make him look better or worse?

He's got 14 goals and 10 assists in 38 games this season, that's really good output. To be honest, I didn't think he'd have quite that much when he was brought up earlier.

He still strikes me as the type a West Ham would make their marquee summer signing for a sizeable fee (a la Haller) as opposed to someone we'd bring in as competition in the forward line. I think the younger Moussa Diaby (8 goals 14 assists in 40 this season aged 21) becomes the much better player over the long term. Reminds me a lot of Sadio. One thing they both lack is good defensive output - perhaps a legacy of system as opposed to either being incapable. Bailey has been playing as a wide attacking midfielder as opposed to a winger lately, with Diaby shifted to wing back which doesn't get the best out of him. Leverkusen have played their best stuff in a transtional 4-2-3-1 this season with Schick the outball for Diaby and Bailey on the wings.
Nowhere near the kind of close control that we've seen from Gini but hardly a bad touch either. Plays the game with high intensity and looks to drive forward with the ball.

I've seen enough of him to stick my neck on the line and say he'd be a player we'd like.

he looks nothing like gini from those small bits of video for sure, so if they are after him, it isn't with the thought of him plugging that gap - and that is fine, teams evolve. So not being a clone of Gini is not a concern!

With Thiago now settled, and Fab back as a permanent fixture in midfield, there will be a different look regardless. Hendos long term fitness is maybe the big worry, so for sure getting another younger midfielder in who can cover the pitch, would be good. Whether Bissouma is the one they are targeting, I do not know! Be interesting to see who they may bring in.
I'd have preferred a more attacking midfielder, but I can see why we'd be looking at someone like Bissouma. Think he'd be a good signing, he's been on an upward trajectory in terms of development under Potter so you'd fancy that to continue if he had the chance to play for Jurgen Klopp.

One issue re: Bissouma is AFCON. We'd take quite the hit losing 3-4 players for a month plus

I think we can absorb it. Would still have - fitness and transfers permitting - Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Milner, Jones and Chamberlain for the midfield spots. It's not ideal but if Bissouma is deemed the right player (and we don't yet know if that's the case) then we won't let AFCON put us off. Especially when the following AFCON is down as a summer tournament, for now anyway.

Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:16:26 pm
Anyone else we've been somewhat reliably linked in central midfield other than Bissouma?

I know there was some talk about Renato Sanches a while ago but that seems to have quietened down.

Neuhaus and Aouar, but you can easily question the veracity of those links too.
Especially when the following AFCON is down as a summer tournament, for now anyway.

The upcoming one is back to winter (Jan 9 to Feb 6 2022) due to heat concerns
I wouldnt necessarily say he has a bad touch as it looks perfectly fine in some of those clips but hes certainly loose with the ball in possession, it often looks like he doesnt have it fully under his control. It seems like it might just be part of his dribbling style, but you wonder how effective that will be for a better side where he has less space and will be receiving much closer attention. Continually throughout that video he seems to be inviting late challenges with his touches or the way he holds on to the ball, and thats not usually necessarily a good sign.

He looks great defensively, but not sure thats really what we need. Isnt he off to Arsenal anyway?
I wouldnt necessarily say he has a bad touch as it looks perfectly fine in some of those clips but hes certainly loose with the ball in possession, it often looks like he doesnt have it fully under his control. It seems like it might just be part of his dribbling style, but you wonder how effective that will be for a better side where he has less space and will be receiving much closer attention. Continually throughout that video he seems to be inviting late challenges with his touches or the way he holds on to the ball, and thats not usually necessarily a good sign.

He looks great defensively, but not sure thats really what we need. Isnt he off to Arsenal anyway?

If we want that style midfielder who can do everything we should be after Camavinga. But Bissouma is no worse than Gini was at Newcastle.
If we want that style midfielder who can do everything we should be after Camavinga. But Bissouma is no worse than Gini was at Newcastle.

 ???

Gini was pretty much an attacking midfielder at Newcastle, for one season. How can you possibly compare the two?
I have little opinion on Bissouma, as Ive barely seen him play, but watching that, the last thing I got from it was that he has  a bad touch!

I've watched him a few times this season i.e. 90 minutes and I have to say that he's CLASS. His first instinct is to play an incisive forward pass and he has the technique and courage to pull it off more often than not.

I didn't get the impression that he's a defensive beast though.

Looks like a mobile player with quick feet, able to control the ball and beat the tackle with skill or a side step or by advancing the ball quickly.
Can't say I've seen much of Bissouma but he completely dominated our midfielder when we played Brighton in Feb. In 5 years at the club I've never seen Gini be disposed so often in a single game.
I didn't get the impression that he's a defensive beast though.

His best asset defensively is just how quickly he can get around the pitch, which would definitely be a plus for us given how open we can be. As much as I love Wijnaldum and as great as he is tracking back, recovery speed is way down his list of attributes!

Honestly, Fabinho and Bissouma playing in the same midfield would be ridiculous.
Wilfred Ndidi's touch isn't the greatest but I'd have him in a heartbeat, monster of a midfielder
Wilfred Ndidi's touch isn't the greatest but I'd have him in a heartbeat, monster of a midfielder
Only Fabinho and Kante are better DMs in the Premier League than Ndidi. Unbelievable that City bought Rodri instead of him and Utd ignored the way he could have transformed their midfield. He's certainly being slept on by the top teams and it's hard to understand why. Maybe Leicester would want a Maguire sized fee, and that's generally not an area that teams commit huge fees, holding midfield. He's great though. 
His touch is abysmal if that video is anything to go by, like the second coming of Sakho. Lots of overtrapping and chasing after the ball, a real 'second touch is a tackle' player and nothing like Gini, though it might just be a dodgy video.

I have no idea where you have got that from after watching that video either 🤔
Can't say I've seen much of Bissouma but he completely dominated our midfielder when we played Brighton in Feb. In 5 years at the club I've never seen Gini be disposed so often in a single game.

To be honest he knows the league and with Gini going having someone already up to speed would be a massive help. I'd be happy if we signed him.
Only Fabinho and Kante are better DMs in the Premier League than Ndidi. Unbelievable that City bought Rodri instead of him and Utd ignored the way he could have transformed their midfield. He's certainly being slept on by the top teams and it's hard to understand why. Maybe Leicester would want a Maguire sized fee, and that's generally not an area that teams commit huge fees, holding midfield. He's great though. 

Probably wary of the fee Leicester would demand
I've always been very impressed with Bissouma when we've played Brighton. Physically dominant and lovely technique.
Only Fabinho and Kante are better DMs in the Premier League than Ndidi. Unbelievable that City bought Rodri instead of him and Utd ignored the way he could have transformed their midfield. He's certainly being slept on by the top teams and it's hard to understand why. Maybe Leicester would want a Maguire sized fee, and that's generally not an area that teams commit huge fees, holding midfield. He's great though.
I like Ndidi.
But he looks like has a mistake in him when he is pressed. He isnt good enough on the ball for City atm.

I do think he is an excellent player though
Another midfielder would be low down my priority list personally. We have a much bigger need for a centre back and an attacker who can gradually be phased in to replace one of the front 3 as they get older in the next few years, Jota was a great bit of business so another like him would be perfect. Thiago felt like Ginis replacement to me albeit with a year overlap although there are some question marks over the futures of Keita and Ox which would necessitate another midfield purchase.
We should look at Franck Kessie for Gini replacement. Similar profile to Gini, coming off an excellent season where he was Milans best player . Also has only one year left on his contract so would be considerably cheap as well compared to the likes Bissauma.
Another midfielder would be low down my priority list personally. We have a much bigger need for a centre back and an attacker who can gradually be phased in to replace one of the front 3 as they get older in the next few years, Jota was a great bit of business so another like him would be perfect. Thiago felt like Ginis replacement to me albeit with a year overlap although there are some question marks over the futures of Keita and Ox which would necessitate another midfield purchase.

You don't feel the need to replace one of the players who's played the most amount of minutes in last few years? Bit mad that.
Thing with Bissouma is I don't see him much as a Gini replacement, as much as I see him being a facilitator to allow other players to take that role.

So if Fab isn't playing for some reason, we have someone else to be defensive and allow Henderson and Thiago and Jones to do their own thing. If we sell Keita and/or Oxlade I feel we will need another more attacking midfielder, but I think Bissouma would be a great buy, albeit not one who gets into the first 11 (because it takes some player to dismount Fab/Henderson/Thiago, and I am not 100% sure such a player exists)
