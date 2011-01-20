From the boss:"Whatever we do or not do in the next transfer window, we won't use it as any kind of excuse," said the Reds boss when asked about potential transfers involving their rivals."We did what we did in the past the way we did it. When there was money, we spent it. When there was no money, we didn't spend it. And here we are. That's how it is."There's a moment in pre-season where I hope we have the team together that will go through the season. We are working for that."We want to be a really uncomfortable opponent, that's the most important thing. We might not be the best team in the world at the start of the season, but we want to be again the team who nobody wants to play against because we are that good. I think that's possible."I really think my responsibility is to improve the team without signings as well. Honestly."We have everything - we have experience, we have players in the best age and we have youth. That is my main focus at the moment.