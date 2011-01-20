« previous next »
Daka I don't see happening, but if it does he is really only an Origi replacement until proves otherwise; I don't think it is fair to expect a player his age coming from the Austrian league to be much more.

I honestly do not know who we will aim for in attack but I don't think it will be anyone linked so far - I don't think Malen would be a target (or again anything more than Origi replacement), and I don't think Raphinia would be a target as he doesn't exactly fit the mold of wide players we have and would cost an awful lot for that too.

I see someone a bit out of the blue in our attacking purchase. What I don't think will be a shock is Konate and probably Bissouma coming in.
I think theres half a chance we got for Harvey Barnes, reckon him missing the last chunk of the season works in the favour of interested parties.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:28:47 pm
I think theres half a chance we got for Harvey Barnes, reckon him missing the last chunk of the season works in the favour of interested parties.
Send them Naby in part-ex, luvly jubbly.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:28:47 pm
I think theres half a chance we got for Harvey Barnes, reckon him missing the last chunk of the season works in the favour of interested parties.
I'd like that as I think he's class, but imagine Leicester would want ludicrous amounts for him. Seem to be a few rumours kicking about today regarding us being interested in some Ghanaian wide forward called Kamaldeen Sulemana who plays in Denmark. Looks dead exciting from youtube (unsurprisingly), but it'd be a big jump from that level and not sure getting an African forward to cover our other African forwards would make much sense given it's nearly AFCON time again. Probably bollocks, but you never know.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:28:47 pm
I think theres half a chance we got for Harvey Barnes, reckon him missing the last chunk of the season works in the favour of interested parties.

Please God, no more injury prone players.
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 09:35:24 pm
Please God, no more injury prone players.
By that logic Virg is now 'injury prone'. Barnes has an injury, he's been a regular starter for the last few years before this.
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 09:35:22 pm
I'd like that as I think he's class, but imagine Leicester would want ludicrous amounts for him.


Course they would. Sancho-level money.

And Sancho is by some distance the better player.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:40:36 pm

Course they would. Sancho-level money.

And Sancho is by some distance the better player.
Yeah but Barnes only wants £400k a week and not £900k after tax like Jadon does.
To be honest, Sancho is a Chelsea fan, so that explains his excessive wage demands ...
What are our priorities anyways?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm
What are our priorities anyways?

Central defence is the only area I think that we're confirmed to be adding players to. Beyond that you could look in any area of the pitch really, other than goalkeeper, and see a gap to be filled.

It's really hard to know what the plan is when we have players like Neco, Keita, Tsimikas, AoC, Origi, Shaqiri all with question marks over them, but all players who have been kept around in past summers when people claimed we would sell. Everyone has their own ideas where we'll strengthen, with most gravitating to attack as usual, but no one really knows (except Peter, he knows everything).
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm
What are our priorities anyways?

Depending on outgoings

CB
Wijnaldum replacement
Attacking player/wide forward

---

Third choice keeper (assuming Adrian leaves)
Fabinho back-up
Back-up RB (assuming Williams goes on loan)
Quote
Liverpool are not expected to splash the cash in the transfer market  even if they qualify for the ­Champions League.

Klopp insists he still believes in the players who have served him so well.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all ­expected to spend big, while he admits he will have no ­excuses next season if he can keep his squad healthy.

Klopp said: Whatever we do or not do in the next transfer window, we will not use it as any kind of excuse. We did what we did in the past. When there was money we spent it and when there was no money we didnt spend it.

I am happy with my squad, very, very happy. Could this squad still ­improve? Yes, like each squad could.

It that affordable? I dont know. Is that necessary? I dont know.

There is a ­moment in pre-season when I hope we will have a team together that will go through the season and we are able to be a really ­uncomfortable opponent  that is the most important thing.

We might not be the best team in the world at the start of the season. But we want to be again the team no one wants to play against  and I think that is ­possible.

I really think it is my ­responsibility to improve the team without ­signings as well, so the season is not like this when it is not in your hands.

We have all high-­quality players, we have experience, and we have ­players in the best age and we have youth and that is good.

Whatever other clubs will be doing is not going to influence my ­business.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-uefa-licence-24164068.amp?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm
What are our priorities anyways?

Avoid injuries to key players
Centre back
Midfield (at least one)
Centre forward
So, lets see the list of players we have under contract ...

Alisson
Kelleher
Karius
Grabara

Van Dijk
Gomez
Alexander-Arnold
Robertson
Matip
Kabak (option to buy)
Tsimikas
Phillips
Davies
N.Williams
R.Williams
Van den Berg

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones
Milner
Grujic
Woodburn

Salah
Mane
Firmino
Jota
Origi
Shaqiri
Minamino
Wilson
Awoniyi
Ojo
Elliott
From the boss:

"Whatever we do or not do in the next transfer window, we won't use it as any kind of excuse," said the Reds boss when asked about potential transfers involving their rivals.

"We did what we did in the past the way we did it. When there was money, we spent it. When there was no money, we didn't spend it. And here we are. That's how it is.

"There's a moment in pre-season where I hope we have the team together that will go through the season. We are working for that.

"We want to be a really uncomfortable opponent, that's the most important thing. We might not be the best team in the world at the start of the season, but we want to be again the team who nobody wants to play against because we are that good. I think that's possible.

"I really think my responsibility is to improve the team without signings as well. Honestly.

"We have everything - we have experience, we have players in the best age and we have youth. That is my main focus at the moment.

more here
Quote from: MacAloolah on May 21, 2021, 06:49:44 pm
I don't think we have any chance of signing Mbappe but if it were to happen, he would be signing a pre-contract agreement with us in January, so only another 7 months or so left before we can put this nonsense too bed one way or another! (assuming he doesn't sign a new contract before then or move to Madrid this summer that is!)

Everything I've read about him is that it's either Madrid or Liverpool for his next club.  So, there's a chance.  No idea how big of a chance but there is a chance. 
Not exactly saying not going to make signings, or anything on transfers really other than we have to work to improve the team we have too, which Klopp has and always will do.
Klopps quotes around the market / transfers are so pointless
Hes saying exactly what you would expect him to say. Hes not going to say we need loads and are going to sign xyz even if they have agreed to join and its pretty much nailed on.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm
Klopps quotes around the market / transfers are so pointless

Exactly.

And Peter sure does love making lists :D
Thanks for the replies up there.

If all our CB's are back, is defence still a priority? I mean, chances are very slim that all our cbs will pick long term injuries again, all at the same time. Everything could happen in football of course, but I don't think we're that unfortunate. Only if we're considering them injury-prone then that's a different story and needs different approach.

Midfield is tricky too. Gini leaving and Milner doesn't have it anymore but Thiago settling pretty well and Jones stepping up.

Our best midfield when everyone is fit, it's going to be Fabinho-Henderson-Thiago, with Jones into the mix. Maybe we need to sell Keita and bring a midfield who can play at least two games in a row without getting injured! Someone more versatile as a cover for Fabinho too.

Our attack is still strong with Jota, Firmino, Salah and Mane. Bringing someone else in, and one of them is going to be unhappy. We had the most shots on target this season i think, but we've been a bit unfortunate that not many went in.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:21:52 am

If all our CB's are back, is defence still a priority? I mean, chances are very slim that all our cbs will pick long term injuries again, all at the same time. Everything could happen in football of course, but I don't think we're that unfortunate.
Our attack is still strong with Jota, Firmino, Salah and Mane. Bringing someone else in, and one of them is going to be unhappy. We had the most shots on target this season i think, but we've been a bit unfortunate that not many went in.

Chances are very high that our cbs pick up injuries, however, and once that happens those who are fit will be playing without rest, meaning more injuries.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:51:49 am
Exactly.

And Peter sure does love making lists :D

Well, we do have 34 senior players under contract for next season, plus the option on Kabak. Whatever we do in the transfer market this summer, will be influenced by that ...
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:21:45 pm
Avoid injuries to key players
Centre back
Midfield (at least one)
Centre forward

Id add selling a fair few players. The squad has swelled in size but the actual options are nowhere near as much. Whilst you cant account for everything, getting a couple of injuries now in a position really screws us up despite having loads of options to choose from.
Is Son from Spurs available? Great player. Rubbish at celebrations.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:21:14 am
Is Son from Spurs available? Great player. Rubbish at celebrations.

Another pace merchant in his late 20s? If we're going for that type of player, early 20s would be more like it.
A lot of players to sell

Origi
Shaq
Grabara (maybe)
Wilson
Ojo
Davies
Grujic
Woodburn
Awoniyi

Gini potentially going on a free, who knows what Klopp will choose to do with Minamino.

Should be able to generate some decent funds with the sale of all of those.

I wonder whether we'll look to capitalise on any sides missing out targets. Gladbach missed out on Europe, Thuram looks decent and is still young.
