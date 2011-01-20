Depay drops future hint



Memphis Depay has claimed that a number of teams have shown interest in signing him this summer.



The Dutchman is out of contract this summer and has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.



Admitting the Catalans are interested in his services, Depay revealed they aren't the only side who want to sign him.



Speaking to LEquipe, he said: Barcelona has shown interest in me, but they are not the only ones who have been interested. At the moment, nothing has been done with any team.



First I want to focus on the Euros. The decision regarding my future deserves a time of reflection.



Right now I enjoy my freedom and football.