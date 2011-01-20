« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1386626 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32960 on: Today at 02:38:56 pm »
Exciting rumour if the year was 2016.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32961 on: Today at 02:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:38:56 pm
Exciting rumour if the year was 2016.

We have actually missed the trick in the summer of 2014, when we have sold Suarez to Barcelona, and Griezmann has left Real Sociedad for Atletico Madrid ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32962 on: Today at 02:51:47 pm »
we wont sign Mbappe so I'm not getting my hopes up, still cant believe Darren Bent didnt materialise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32963 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 02:51:47 pm
we wont sign Mbappe so I'm not getting my hopes up, still cant believe Darren Bent didnt materialise.

Well, we've signed Torres instead of Bent, and very few people believed at the time that we would get Torres ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32964 on: Today at 02:55:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:43:17 pm
We have actually missed the trick in the summer of 2014, when we have sold Suarez to Barcelona, and Griezmann has left Real Sociedad for Atletico Madrid ...

Yes would have been a bit better than what we actually got.. I'd drive my DeLorean to 2003 too and close that CRonaldo deal we tabled.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32965 on: Today at 02:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:55:01 pm
Yes would have been a bit better than what we actually got.. I'd drive my DeLorean to 2003 too and close that CRonaldo deal we tabled.

To be honest, it is unlikely that we would have ever paid the money Man Utd paid for Ronaldo at the time, but Griezmann in 2014 has cost Atletico Madrid 50 million, money that we've had after the sale of Suarez ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32966 on: Today at 03:11:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:58:29 pm
To be honest, it is unlikely that we would have ever paid the money Man Utd paid for Ronaldo at the time, but Griezmann in 2014 has cost Atletico Madrid 50 million, money that we've had after the sale of Suarez ...

Well we had paid about the same for El Hadji Diouf the year before,money well spent that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32967 on: Today at 03:16:15 pm »
Depay drops future hint

Memphis Depay has claimed that a number of teams have shown interest in signing him this summer.

The Dutchman is out of contract this summer and has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.

Admitting the Catalans are interested in his services, Depay revealed they aren't the only side who want to sign him.

Speaking to LEquipe, he said: Barcelona has shown interest in me, but they are not the only ones who have been interested. At the moment, nothing has been done with any team.

First I want to focus on the Euros. The decision regarding my future deserves a time of reflection.

Right now I enjoy my freedom and football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32968 on: Today at 03:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Well we had paid about the same for El Hadji Diouf the year before,money well spent that.

Well, I don't think we've had the money in the summer of 2003. If I remember correctly, our top transfer that summer was Kewell at £7 million, and Ronaldo cost Man Utd £13.5 million, even though he was an unproven 18-year-old. Of course, our business the previous summer was disastrous, when we've signed Diouf instead of Anelka ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32969 on: Today at 03:27:14 pm »
Final guess.

Nuno Mendes
Yuri Teilimens
Raphina
Padson Daka
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32970 on: Today at 03:30:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:16:15 pm
Depay drops future hint

Memphis Depay has claimed that a number of teams have shown interest in signing him this summer.

The Dutchman is out of contract this summer and has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.

Admitting the Catalans are interested in his services, Depay revealed they aren't the only side who want to sign him.

Speaking to LEquipe, he said: Barcelona has shown interest in me, but they are not the only ones who have been interested. At the moment, nothing has been done with any team.

First I want to focus on the Euros. The decision regarding my future deserves a time of reflection.

Right now I enjoy my freedom and football.

I doubt we're willing Depay the price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32971 on: Today at 03:33:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:22:57 pm
Well, I don't think we've had the money in the summer of 2003. If I remember correctly, our top transfer that summer was Kewell at £7 million, and Ronaldo cost Man Utd £13.5 million, even though he was an unproven 18-year-old. Of course, our business the previous summer was disastrous ...

Can't pretend i'm an oracle who knows everything about everything past,present and future.

Fact is we didn't sign Ronaldo,maybe we could have maybe not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32972 on: Today at 03:38:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:43:17 pm
We have actually missed the trick in the summer of 2014, when we have sold Suarez to Barcelona, and Griezmann has left Real Sociedad for Atletico Madrid ...

That summer was brutal.  Diego Costa moved from Atletico to Chelsea.  Griezmann moved from Real Sociedad to Atletico.  Alexis Sanchez turned us down to go to Arsenal.

Our inability to replace Suarez whatsoever was a nightmare back then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32973 on: Today at 03:48:04 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:38:25 pm
That summer was brutal.  Diego Costa moved from Atletico to Chelsea.  Griezmann moved from Real Sociedad to Atletico.  Alexis Sanchez turned us down to go to Arsenal.

Our inability to replace Suarez whatsoever was a nightmare back then.

Not to mention Lewandowski moving on the free to Bayern Munich and Mane moving to Southampton ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32974 on: Today at 04:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:27:14 pm
Final guess.

Nuno Mendes
Yuri Teilimens
Raphina
Padson Daka

I predict 0/4 for the above 😀
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32975 on: Today at 04:47:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:54:50 pm
Well, we've signed Torres instead of Bent, and very few people believed at the time that we would get Torres ...
As good a player Fernando was mate, he was no Darren Bent, & every other post in the transfer thread claimed he was on his way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32976 on: Today at 05:02:23 pm »
Greassyman linked to us today. Barca apparently willing to accept 45 million for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32977 on: Today at 05:05:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm
Why would we waste any money on Sancho, when we already have Salah, Mane and Jota?
Quote from: Jadon Sancho
I see the hate, what some people say, but I just prove them wrong at the end of the day because I show everyone what I can do.  Some people don't want me to succeed but you just have to take it on the chin. I'm ready. I'm ready for it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32978 on: Today at 05:09:32 pm »
No European football for Gladbach next season. Will be interesting to see if the Neuhaus links start to become louder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32979 on: Today at 05:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:13:18 pm
I predict 0/4 for the above 😀


You'll probably be on the money too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32980 on: Today at 05:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:02:23 pm
Greassyman linked to us today. Barca apparently willing to accept 45 million for him.

We're apparently willing to accept 30m for Origi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32981 on: Today at 05:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:05:28 pm


Well, I certainly don't hate Sancho, and I would certainly like to see him at LFC, but not at the price that he would cost. With a transfer fee of £75-80 million, a big agent fee and on massive wages, we can certainly do better than Sancho, if we have that kind of money to spend on a single player ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32982 on: Today at 05:15:12 pm »
 :D

But we're not financially as fucked as Barca though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32983 on: Today at 05:20:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:14:53 pm
Well, I certainly don't hate Sancho, and I would certainly like to see him at LFC, but not at the price that he would cost. With a transfer fee of £75-80 million, a big agent fee and on massive wages, we can certainly do better than Sancho, if we have that kind of money to spend on a single player ...

You said you wouldnt waste any money on him but then say youd certainly like to see him at LFC. Cant wait until we get him on a free transfer then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32984 on: Today at 05:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:20:14 pm
You said you wouldnt waste any money on him but then say youd certainly like to see him at LFC. Cant wait until we get him on a free transfer then.

He is certainly not a player we desperately need at the moment, but if he was available for a decent transfer fee and on decent wages, I'd certainly don't mind him. Anyway, he is going to Chelsea for £80 million and on £350,000 per week, so this is an obsolete discussion ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32985 on: Today at 05:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:30:32 pm
I doubt we're willing Depay the price.
He's on a free so there's no price Depay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32986 on: Today at 06:02:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:09:32 pm
No European football for Gladbach next season. Will be interesting to see if the Neuhaus links start to become louder

Sign Thuram
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32987 on: Today at 06:09:17 pm »
Lilian?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32988 on: Today at 06:16:25 pm »
This strategy the club has of keeping deals close to their chest is wank isn't it? Sure it might help us get good deals over the line before other clubs can interfere, but it's fucking boring!
