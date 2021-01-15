« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1382990 times)

Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32920 on: Today at 05:45:42 pm »
I heard the sale of  LFC branded condoms are going to pay for Konate. Added protection at the back due to added protection at the front.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32921 on: Today at 05:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:37:28 pm
I mean it is. A £70m player, and we're talking just the fee here, would need to sell an additional (so not shirt sales we'd make anyway) 3.5m shirts over their contract...and that's assuming the 20% cut is £20 per shirt. Which it isn't (not even close).

I have never claimed that shirt sales can subsidize transfer fees. You did. But, with the deal we have with Nike, shirt sales can subsidize wages, especially if the player is already the main poster boy for Nike, like Mbappe is. As I mentioned before, I am pretty confident that we have negotiated such a deal on purpose, with a certain future scenario in mind. Billy Hogan is the Michael Edwards of the sponsorship deals. After all, he is the one who negotiated Man Utd's deals with Chevrolet and Adidas ...
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32922 on: Today at 05:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:39:50 pm
My word, people are still thinking we are signing Mbappe? I thought that used to be some kind of in-joke. This thread is on another planet.

Shirt sales talk aside, the reason why is he has one-year left on his contract, and there's been mutual admiration (reported at least) in the past.  That's it.  If he had 4/5 years left on his contract, it'd be a complete non-starter (might as well try signing Messi/Kane/Lewandowski).

The reason it could happen is the lack of a transfer fee (if he moves next summer).  If he had a long-term contract, even if he wanted to come here and we were willing to pay his signing fee and wages, the big variable remaining is negotiating with PSG, which would be a non-starter.  Even if he kicked up a fuss, some club would have to pony up at least 150 to 200 million in transfer fees (before signing fee and wages).  That's never happening (certainly not with us).  But if there's a chance of getting him on a free, it just comes down to if he wants to come here or somewhere else.  PSG, unless they choose to offload him this summer, has no say.

Scenario 1:  Mbappe has 4 years left; would cost 200 million+, plus 50 million signing fee for him/agent, plus 350K a week wages
Scenario 2:  Mbappe leaves on a fee; 0 transfer fee; 80 million signing fee for him/agent, plus 350K a week wages

Scenario 2 looks crazy still until you remove the transfer fee.  Don't really know how D&A works from an accounting perspective on free transfers, but that second scenario is the type of scenario FSG are used to operating in (for baseball).  In that second scenario, it may actually be a "bargain" for a player of his quality.

We've read reports FSG don't like massive transfer fees (though they've been willing to sanction those deals) but our wage bill has gone up significantly.

In the end, it's unlikely, but the fact that he could leave on a free next summer removes one of the biggest hurdles (negotiating a transfer fee with PSG).  That's the difference between Barca signing Coutinho, us signing Van Dijk, and now City trying to sign Kane.  No matter how much the player wants the move and how much the buying club wants the player, you have to negotiate with the selling club with the player on a long-term contract.  Even kicking up a giant fuss will still lead to a big transfer fee.  For someone like Kane, if he wants to break Shearer's record or win Golden Boots, he's not going to refuse to play again.  And even if he did, City aren't going to get him on a free when he has 3 years left.

The reason for the Mbappe discussion is his contract situation.  There's obviously still a lot of hurdles and barriers, but if he was interested in playing for Klopp, removing the transfer fee makes the deal easier (still difficult, but easier).

That's it really.  It's mostly pie-in-the-sky but honestly not that inconceivable if on a free transfer.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32923 on: Today at 06:11:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:46:38 pm
I have never claimed that shirt sales can subsidize transfer fees. You did. But, with the deal we have with Nike, shirt sales can subsidize wages

Why are you splitting costs like that? If it can pay down one cost (wages) it can pay down another cost (fee).

The reality is new players add a very minimal amount of new shirt sales above what would have been sold anyway.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32924 on: Today at 06:15:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:46:38 pm
I have never claimed that shirt sales can subsidize transfer fees. You did. But, with the deal we have with Nike, shirt sales can subsidize wages, especially if the player is already the main poster boy for Nike, like Mbappe is. As I mentioned before, I am pretty confident that we have negotiated such a deal on purpose, with a certain future scenario in mind. Billy Hogan is the Michael Edwards of the sponsorship deals. After all, he is the one who negotiated Man Utd's deals with Chevrolet and Adidas ...

Make your mind up. When I said it's utter nonsense to suggest shirt sales can cover transfer fees, you responded by saying "In our case, it's not nonsense"

I will say it again, it's utter nonsense and a myth to believe shirt sales can cover transfer fees. Anyone who suggests otherwise need to stop smoking the high grade.
Online Careca9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32925 on: Today at 06:17:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:46:38 pm
I have never claimed that shirt sales can subsidize transfer fees. You did. But, with the deal we have with Nike, shirt sales can subsidize wages, especially if the player is already the main poster boy for Nike, like Mbappe is. As I mentioned before, I am pretty confident that we have negotiated such a deal on purpose, with a certain future scenario in mind. Billy Hogan is the Michael Edwards of the sponsorship deals. After all, he is the one who negotiated Man Utd's deals with Chevrolet and Adidas ...
No he didnt Billy hogan never worked with united he had been with fsg since takeover, we have recently hired an exec who did work with united with marketing etc
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32926 on: Today at 06:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Careca9 on Today at 06:17:12 pm
No he didnt Billy hogan never worked with united he had been with fsg since takeover, we have recently hired an exec who did work with united with marketing etc

Sorry, I meant Matt Scammell, our commercial director, who used to be Man Utd' Head of Global Sponsorship ...
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32927 on: Today at 06:36:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:34:00 pm
Sorry, I meant Matt Scammell, our commercial director, who used to be Man Utd' Head of Global Sponsorship ...

Pretty certain the Nike deal was in the bag before he joined us.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32928 on: Today at 06:38:10 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:15:22 pm
Make your mind up. When I said it's utter nonsense to suggest shirt sales can cover transfer fees, you responded by saying "In our case, it's not nonsense"

I will say it again, it's utter nonsense and a myth to believe shirt sales can cover transfer fees. Anyone who suggests otherwise need to stop smoking the high grade.

So, we agree that we can't finance Sancho's transfer fee through shirt sales, but we can subsidize Mbappe's wages if he joins us on the free next summer, due to the type of deal we have with Nike. That is what I thought ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32929 on: Today at 06:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:36:21 pm
Pretty certain the Nike deal was in the bag before he joined us.

Unless you are working for the club, there is no way you can be certain of that ;)
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32930 on: Today at 06:43:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:40:39 pm
Unless you are working for the club, there is no way you can be certain of that ;)

Well it was announced in Jan 2020 and he didn't start working for us until June 2020.

So...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32931 on: Today at 06:45:24 pm »
I must admit, I find the Mbappe discussion in this thread pretty funny. It reminds me of the discussion in "The PL run-in" thread in the Main Board, where people have been desperately trying to find reasons why we can't win our last 5 league games, and some of them are still convinced that The Owl and Crystal Palace will stop us on Sunday ;D
Online MacAloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32932 on: Today at 06:49:44 pm »
I don't think we have any chance of signing Mbappe but if it were to happen, he would be signing a pre-contract agreement with us in January, so only another 7 months or so left before we can put this nonsense too bed one way or another! (assuming he doesn't sign a new contract before then or move to Madrid this summer that is!)
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32933 on: Today at 07:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:45:33 pm
Sancho this summer, Mbappe on a free next which means we can also get Haaland.

That could work as a front three as well considering their preferred positions!
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32934 on: Today at 07:19:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:45:24 pm
I must admit, I find the Mbappe discussion in this thread pretty funny. It reminds me of the discussion in "The PL run-in" thread in the Main Board, where people have been desperately trying to find reasons why we can't win our last 5 league games, and some of them are still convinced that The Owl and Crystal Palace will stop us on Sunday ;D

Youre not the only one Peter, I fear not for the same reasons :D
