My word, people are still thinking we are signing Mbappe? I thought that used to be some kind of in-joke. This thread is on another planet.



Shirt sales talk aside, the reason why is he has one-year left on his contract, and there's been mutual admiration (reported at least) in the past. That's it. If he had 4/5 years left on his contract, it'd be a complete non-starter (might as well try signing Messi/Kane/Lewandowski).The reason it could happen is the lack of a transfer fee (if he moves next summer). If he had a long-term contract, even if he wanted to come here and we were willing to pay his signing fee and wages, the big variable remaining is negotiating with PSG, which would be a non-starter. Even if he kicked up a fuss, some club would have to pony up at least 150 to 200 million in transfer fees (before signing fee and wages). That's never happening (certainly not with us). But if there's a chance of getting him on a free, it just comes down to if he wants to come here or somewhere else. PSG, unless they choose to offload him this summer, has no say.Scenario 1: Mbappe has 4 years left; would cost 200 million+, plus 50 million signing fee for him/agent, plus 350K a week wagesScenario 2: Mbappe leaves on a fee; 0 transfer fee; 80 million signing fee for him/agent, plus 350K a week wagesScenario 2 looks crazy still until you remove the transfer fee. Don't really know how D&A works from an accounting perspective on free transfers, but that second scenario is the type of scenario FSG are used to operating in (for baseball). In that second scenario, it may actually be a "bargain" for a player of his quality.We've read reports FSG don't like massive transfer fees (though they've been willing to sanction those deals) but our wage bill has gone up significantly.In the end, it's unlikely, but the fact that he could leave on a free next summer removes one of the biggest hurdles (negotiating a transfer fee with PSG). That's the difference between Barca signing Coutinho, us signing Van Dijk, and now City trying to sign Kane. No matter how much the player wants the move and how much the buying club wants the player, you have to negotiate with the selling club with the player on a long-term contract. Even kicking up a giant fuss will still lead to a big transfer fee. For someone like Kane, if he wants to break Shearer's record or win Golden Boots, he's not going to refuse to play again. And even if he did, City aren't going to get him on a free when he has 3 years left.The reason for the Mbappe discussion is his contract situation. There's obviously still a lot of hurdles and barriers, but if he was interested in playing for Klopp, removing the transfer fee makes the deal easier (still difficult, but easier).That's it really. It's mostly pie-in-the-sky but honestly not that inconceivable if on a free transfer.