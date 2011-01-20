Personally as well as Phillips & Kabak have done, I wouldn't keep either next season.



Phillips I just don't think is good enough for where we want to be. Granted if he stays he could be 5th (or 6th depending on Davies) choice. But we might need our 5th choice to play a lot next season given VVD, Matip & Gomez all coming back from either serious injuries or are injury prone. I really like him, I like his attitude & he's really made important contributions for us this season. However I would have thought it would make more sense to use this opportunity where his stock is high to make good money from him & buy a player who suits the team more.



Kabak I feel the same. He's very different to Phillips and suits us more than Phillips in some regard, as he's better on the ball for starters. However again, I just don't think he has the skillset we usually want in a CB. I understand why we got him in January as it was a loan & little risk when we needed a CB. But he doesn't have the usual height we like in that position. He's good in the air, but not a beast. He's not like Gomez who is elite in other areas (with his passing & speed), to make up not being so dominant in the air. He's young, cheap and relatively talented, I think he's done well on the whole.



However Konate is different. He has the skillset we like. He is brilliant in the air (extra height helps) he's so strong & very good on the ball as well as being rapid. He ticks the boxes much more.



I think we should sell Phillips, don't take up the options on Kabak & buy two new CBs, with Konate being one of them.