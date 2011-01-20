« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 816 817 818 819 820 [821]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1377647 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32800 on: Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:12:21 pm
He is actually our player until June 30th. We paid a loan fee for that. And we get to keep him, if we pay another £18 million. We can actually trigger the £18 million clause, and then sell him to Leipzig, if he wants to go there ...

Or we agree to step aside and let Leipzig sign Kabak if they give us a discount on konate
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32801 on: Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm
Or we agree to step aside and let Leipzig sign Kabak if they give us a discount on konate

I'd actually love to have a buy-back clause on Kabak. I think that he could develop into a top central defender ...
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32802 on: Yesterday at 11:31:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm
I'd actually love to have a buy-back clause on Kabak. I think that he could develop into a top central defender ...

He will be a very good defender but he doesnt have an outstanding quality, hes solid at everything but not amazing at anything
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32803 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm »
Leipzig already have two CBs joining in the summer - Simakan and Gvardiol - so not sure theyd be in for Kabak. If we dont sign him, I think hell still end up in the PL. Wasnt there a report that Newcastle almost had him before we came in to get him on loan?
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32804 on: Today at 09:13:13 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm
Leipzig already have two CBs joining in the summer - Simakan and Gvardiol - so not sure theyd be in for Kabak. If we dont sign him, I think hell still end up in the PL. Wasnt there a report that Newcastle almost had him before we came in to get him on loan?

It's not a nice thing to say of anyone: But he does have the look of a Newcastle player, does Kabak. I don't know why...
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline jizzspunk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32805 on: Today at 09:39:54 am »
Gini liked a pic of new Bayern away kit on socials..maybe he is off to Munich 🤷‍♂️
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32806 on: Today at 10:06:32 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 09:39:54 am
Gini liked a pic of new Bayern away kit on socials..maybe he is off to Munich 🤷‍♂️

Said it a few weeks ago but there's logic in that move. Great for him, obviously, but Bayern are really short of midfield options. Lost Thiago last summer, saying goodbye to Alaba and Martinez in the next few weeks. They have a brilliant duo in Kimmich and Goretzka, but not much beyond that. There's Tolisso, but he's been injured and was apparently going to be sold this summer. Marc Roca who's barely played and then Musiala who is now breaking through. So Gini makes tons of sense as a versatile option for them. And money is apparently tight for them this summer, so a free signing (albeit with a chunky sign-on fee and wages) could be attractive.

It also explains why they're being linked to Neuhaus, although the talk is that they won't do that deal until next summer.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,333
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32807 on: Today at 10:39:22 am »
Was it Bild linking us with Ginter? Maybe the buy Kabak > swap with Ginter deal could work with Monchengladbach?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32808 on: Today at 10:45:24 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:39:22 am
Was it Bild linking us with Ginter? Maybe the buy Kabak > swap with Ginter deal could work with Monchengladbach?

I fancied us to go for Ginter a couple years ago, doubt he'd be of interest now.

Definitely sounds like we're not going for Kabak. If that's the case, I don't think we'll go for a second CB in addition to Konate. But if we do, I'm expecting it to be someone at LCB, so maybe that David Carmo lad who we apparently liked in January - although he's still out with a broken ankle.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32809 on: Today at 10:56:52 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:45:24 am
I fancied us to go for Ginter a couple years ago, doubt he'd be of interest now.

Definitely sounds like we're not going for Kabak. If that's the case, I don't think we'll go for a second CB in addition to Konate. But if we do, I'm expecting it to be someone at LCB, so maybe that David Carmo lad who we apparently liked in January - although he's still out with a broken ankle.

Is Carmo the speedy CB we were linked to?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,333
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32810 on: Today at 10:57:45 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:45:24 am
I fancied us to go for Ginter a couple years ago, doubt he'd be of interest now.

Definitely sounds like we're not going for Kabak. If that's the case, I don't think we'll go for a second CB in addition to Konate. But if we do, I'm expecting it to be someone at LCB, so maybe that David Carmo lad who we apparently liked in January - although he's still out with a broken ankle.

Most of the other CBs we were linked to in January would cost similar to Konate, I don't see us spending big on two CBs. I can see us doing a Jota type of deal somewhere though, which the Kabak deal kind of is. Ginter could give you RB cover in a pinch as well as being able to play both sides comfortably at CB. He is very good on the ball and a very solid defender.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32811 on: Today at 11:01:33 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:31:04 pm
He will be a very good defender but he doesnt have an outstanding quality, hes solid at everything but not amazing at anything
Ruben Dias is similar & has been very good this season
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32812 on: Today at 11:19:53 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 09:39:54 am
Gini liked a pic of new Bayern away kit on socials..maybe he is off to Munich 🤷‍♂️

I am thinking that could be a smart move for him. He still has lots left to play for, and I think he could fit well into there and in the German league. Energy and pressing, good ball retention, hell even his goalscoring outlook could drastically improve. It is a shame if he leaves, but I am fine with it. I will miss him, but it is always useful to get new players in and give the team someone new, hungry and different.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32813 on: Today at 12:19:39 pm »
Buried in James Pearce's article on Phillips:

"But with Liverpool unlikely to trigger their £18 million option to buy Ozan Kabak from Schalke following the end of his loan spell, theres definitely still room for Phillips, especially given the uncertainty over what kind of shape and form those long-term absentees will return in."

Guess we may be just signing Konate then?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32814 on: Today at 12:24:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:01:33 am
Ruben Dias is similar & has been very good this season

Dias is what city needed, Kabak is not necessarily what we need
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32815 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:19:39 pm
Buried in James Pearce's article on Phillips:

"But with Liverpool unlikely to trigger their £18 million option to buy Ozan Kabak from Schalke following the end of his loan spell, theres definitely still room for Phillips, especially given the uncertainty over what kind of shape and form those long-term absentees will return in."

Guess we may be just signing Konate then?

Makes sense, why spend £18M on a 5th choice defender?
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32816 on: Today at 12:57:44 pm »
I suspect we will keep Phillips if he is happy to stay (maybe offer him a new contract to protect his value) - but I'm more inclined to say he will probably be someone that moves on later in the summer transfer window once we have assessed how close the other 3 are to returning. Maybe the club see Williams as 5th choice? He's definitely improved recently and I suspect he would look much better next to Virgil or Matip.

Either way, after the last few weeks I don't think we need to sign Kabak as long as Konate comes in. Suspect Williams will be 5th choice, which will mainly be cup games after we let Nat go if he wishes to play regularly.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,015
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32817 on: Today at 01:05:14 pm »
None of these local journalists know anything.

All last summer they went on about how Thiago is an unlikely move and that we won't do much after when we did sign him.

Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32818 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
When are we getting linked with Goncalves? Surely he should be in the conversation now seeing as how Utd hit the jackpot with Bruno.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32819 on: Today at 01:20:04 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:05:14 pm
None of these local journalists know anything.

All last summer they went on about how Thiago is an unlikely move and that we won't do much after when we did sign him.

It's not that they don't know anything, it's just that they're used as pawns by the Club and just report what they're told to report. If the Club don't want people getting wind of our transfers, which has pretty much been the case since Van Dijk, they won't give info to the local journo's and in fact will give them erroneous info to throw people from the scent.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:43 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,230
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32820 on: Today at 01:22:15 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:05:36 pm
When are we getting linked with Goncalves? Surely he should be in the conversation now seeing as how Utd hit the jackpot with Bruno.

Well Fernandes was hardly a surprise as the majority of Europe knew he was a good player. Spurs nearly got him the season before but wouldn't pay the extra Sporting wanted. Not sure how that relates to Goncalves though.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32821 on: Today at 01:27:55 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:05:36 pm
When are we getting linked with Goncalves? Surely he should be in the conversation now seeing as how Utd hit the jackpot with Bruno.

He looks good but it's been one season. WOuld be a risk for £52m which is his release clause. Saying that would love a player who seems to scores a decent amount from midfield.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32822 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm »
Konate in Frances Under-21 squad for the Euros. Group stages have already been played, knockouts will be done and dusted by end of first week in June. I imagine theyll be meeting up as soon as the leagues are done this weekend, so any move may have to wait until his international commitments are over.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,265
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32823 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm »
No one said we can't confirm the signing on Monday.  ;D
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32824 on: Today at 02:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:22 pm
No one said we can't confirm the signing on Monday.  ;D

Would be a nice Fabinho style transfer announced just after our last game, ready for preseason
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,205
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32825 on: Today at 02:55:19 pm »
Wonder who this could be-- ''To illustrate his point, the same agent tells a story about a current England international who missed out on a transfer to Liverpool because he wasnt prepared to do the last bit of their exit strategy.

The player told his manager and the chief executive he wanted to leave but when it came to saying that he wouldnt go on the pre-season tour that summer, he couldnt bring himself to do it. He just wasnt comfortable with taking things that far and, in the agents words, fucked it.'' -- https://theathletic.com/1530084/2021/05/20/how-to-force-a-transfer/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32826 on: Today at 02:58:31 pm »
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32827 on: Today at 02:59:08 pm »
Personally as well as Phillips & Kabak have done, I wouldn't keep either next season.

Phillips I just don't think is good enough for where we want to be.  Granted if he stays he could be 5th (or 6th depending on Davies) choice. But we might need our 5th choice to play a lot next season given VVD, Matip & Gomez all coming back from either serious injuries or are injury prone.  I really like him, I like his attitude & he's really made important contributions for us this season.  However I would have thought it would make more sense to use this opportunity where his stock is high to make good money from him & buy a player who suits the team more.

Kabak I feel the same.  He's very different to Phillips and suits us more than Phillips in some regard, as he's better on the ball for starters.  However again, I just don't think he has the skillset we usually want in a CB.  I understand why we got him in January as it was a loan & little risk when we needed a CB.  But he doesn't have the usual height we like in that position.  He's good in the air, but not a beast.  He's not like Gomez who is elite in other areas (with his passing & speed), to make up not being so dominant in the air.  He's young, cheap and relatively talented, I think he's done well on the whole.

However Konate is different.  He has the skillset we like.  He is brilliant in the air (extra height helps)  he's so strong & very good on the ball as well as being rapid.  He ticks the boxes much more.

I think we should sell Phillips, don't take up the options on Kabak & buy two new CBs, with Konate being one of them.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32828 on: Today at 03:00:30 pm »
Guessing its Sancho.

Or Eric Dier.

Honestly, no idea who that could be referring to. Looking at the current England squad, no one really stands out as someone we might have tried to sign.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,397
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32829 on: Today at 03:01:37 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:55:19 pm
Wonder who this could be

Looking at players who have been selected in the last 12 months that we've previously been linked to Chilwell comes to mind
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32830 on: Today at 03:10:57 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:01:37 pm
Looking at players who have been selected in the last 12 months that we've previously been linked to Chilwell comes to mind

Chilwell was the one that immediately jumped out to me. We know we wanted him, but the reports were he chose to stay at Leicester - sounds like the reality is more that he didn't push for the move hard enough.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,973
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32831 on: Today at 03:29:50 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:55:19 pm
Wonder who this could be-- ''To illustrate his point, the same agent tells a story about a current England international who missed out on a transfer to Liverpool because he wasnt prepared to do the last bit of their exit strategy.

The player told his manager and the chief executive he wanted to leave but when it came to saying that he wouldnt go on the pre-season tour that summer, he couldnt bring himself to do it. He just wasnt comfortable with taking things that far and, in the agents words, fucked it.'' -- https://theathletic.com/1530084/2021/05/20/how-to-force-a-transfer/
It was Chilwell. Worked out already for us in the end though  :D
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,205
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32832 on: Today at 03:31:07 pm »
Can we start a rumour it was Sancho instead
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,579
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32833 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:10:57 pm
Chilwell was the one that immediately jumped out to me. We know we wanted him, but the reports were he chose to stay at Leicester - sounds like the reality is more that he didn't push for the move hard enough.

Yep. Also both him and Maddison seem to be lacking in that determination to become really top players so it sounds about right.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 816 817 818 819 820 [821]   Go Up
« previous next »
 