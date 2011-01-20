Gini liked a pic of new Bayern away kit on socials..maybe he is off to Munich 🤷‍♂️



Said it a few weeks ago but there's logic in that move. Great for him, obviously, but Bayern are really short of midfield options. Lost Thiago last summer, saying goodbye to Alaba and Martinez in the next few weeks. They have a brilliant duo in Kimmich and Goretzka, but not much beyond that. There's Tolisso, but he's been injured and was apparently going to be sold this summer. Marc Roca who's barely played and then Musiala who is now breaking through. So Gini makes tons of sense as a versatile option for them. And money is apparently tight for them this summer, so a free signing (albeit with a chunky sign-on fee and wages) could be attractive.It also explains why they're being linked to Neuhaus, although the talk is that they won't do that deal until next summer.