LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:12:21 pm
He is actually our player until June 30th. We paid a loan fee for that. And we get to keep him, if we pay another £18 million. We can actually trigger the £18 million clause, and then sell him to Leipzig, if he wants to go there ...

Or we agree to step aside and let Leipzig sign Kabak if they give us a discount on konate
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm
Or we agree to step aside and let Leipzig sign Kabak if they give us a discount on konate

I'd actually love to have a buy-back clause on Kabak. I think that he could develop into a top central defender ...
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:31:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm
I'd actually love to have a buy-back clause on Kabak. I think that he could develop into a top central defender ...

He will be a very good defender but he doesnt have an outstanding quality, hes solid at everything but not amazing at anything
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm
Leipzig already have two CBs joining in the summer - Simakan and Gvardiol - so not sure theyd be in for Kabak. If we dont sign him, I think hell still end up in the PL. Wasnt there a report that Newcastle almost had him before we came in to get him on loan?
macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 09:13:13 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm
Leipzig already have two CBs joining in the summer - Simakan and Gvardiol - so not sure theyd be in for Kabak. If we dont sign him, I think hell still end up in the PL. Wasnt there a report that Newcastle almost had him before we came in to get him on loan?

It's not a nice thing to say of anyone: But he does have the look of a Newcastle player, does Kabak. I don't know why...
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

jizzspunk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 09:39:54 am
Gini liked a pic of new Bayern away kit on socials..maybe he is off to Munich 🤷‍♂️
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 10:06:32 am
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 09:39:54 am
Gini liked a pic of new Bayern away kit on socials..maybe he is off to Munich 🤷‍♂️

Said it a few weeks ago but there's logic in that move. Great for him, obviously, but Bayern are really short of midfield options. Lost Thiago last summer, saying goodbye to Alaba and Martinez in the next few weeks. They have a brilliant duo in Kimmich and Goretzka, but not much beyond that. There's Tolisso, but he's been injured and was apparently going to be sold this summer. Marc Roca who's barely played and then Musiala who is now breaking through. So Gini makes tons of sense as a versatile option for them. And money is apparently tight for them this summer, so a free signing (albeit with a chunky sign-on fee and wages) could be attractive.

It also explains why they're being linked to Neuhaus, although the talk is that they won't do that deal until next summer.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 10:39:22 am
Was it Bild linking us with Ginter? Maybe the buy Kabak > swap with Ginter deal could work with Monchengladbach?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 10:45:24 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:39:22 am
Was it Bild linking us with Ginter? Maybe the buy Kabak > swap with Ginter deal could work with Monchengladbach?

I fancied us to go for Ginter a couple years ago, doubt he'd be of interest now.

Definitely sounds like we're not going for Kabak. If that's the case, I don't think we'll go for a second CB in addition to Konate. But if we do, I'm expecting it to be someone at LCB, so maybe that David Carmo lad who we apparently liked in January - although he's still out with a broken ankle.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 10:56:52 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:45:24 am
I fancied us to go for Ginter a couple years ago, doubt he'd be of interest now.

Definitely sounds like we're not going for Kabak. If that's the case, I don't think we'll go for a second CB in addition to Konate. But if we do, I'm expecting it to be someone at LCB, so maybe that David Carmo lad who we apparently liked in January - although he's still out with a broken ankle.

Is Carmo the speedy CB we were linked to?
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 10:57:45 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:45:24 am
I fancied us to go for Ginter a couple years ago, doubt he'd be of interest now.

Definitely sounds like we're not going for Kabak. If that's the case, I don't think we'll go for a second CB in addition to Konate. But if we do, I'm expecting it to be someone at LCB, so maybe that David Carmo lad who we apparently liked in January - although he's still out with a broken ankle.

Most of the other CBs we were linked to in January would cost similar to Konate, I don't see us spending big on two CBs. I can see us doing a Jota type of deal somewhere though, which the Kabak deal kind of is. Ginter could give you RB cover in a pinch as well as being able to play both sides comfortably at CB. He is very good on the ball and a very solid defender.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:01:33 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:31:04 pm
He will be a very good defender but he doesnt have an outstanding quality, hes solid at everything but not amazing at anything
Ruben Dias is similar & has been very good this season
