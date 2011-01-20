« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1359913 times)

I think we need the option of a more creative midfield and Klopp clearly doesnt trust his attacking 8 options so Im fully on the Aouar train rather than Bissouma. Both would be ideal mind.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:51:25 pm
It is a pressing midfielder we need rather than a creator.

Our XG going fprward last few weeks has been very good. Van Dijk back next season with the 60 yard passes will be huge. He is a playmaker for us.

But in midfield we have seen we are lacking legs in there. Bissouma actually doesnt cover that much ground. But I think he would adapt. He is brillant ball winner,good turn of pace & excellent on the ball as well & only missed 8 games in his career through injury,

I havent seen enough of Bissouma to know whether he fits the bill, but completely agree that we need to sign another runner Henderson is not getting any younger and tends to pick up a lot of knocks these days. Milner can only be a bit part player at this point given his age.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:06:04 pm
I think Phillip's form will mean we wont sign Kabak for 18m.

We wouldnt get 18m for Phillips & he has been brillant last few months.
His passing has improved quite a bit as well

Phillips want to play regularly presumably, and he isn't getting that here, when the others come back.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:06:04 pm
I think Phillip's form will mean we wont sign Kabak for 18m.

We wouldnt get 18m for Phillips & he has been brillant last few months.
His passing has improved quite a bit as well

I think that we will try to get Kabak on another loan, with a decent loan fee, and with some of our young players (hopefully Van den Berg or R.Williams) going to Schalke on loan. No info, just an opinion ...
If we don't sign Kabak permanently, someone else probably will.

He's impressed at this level, he won't cost a fortune, there'll be takers for him elsewhere. His stock will be pretty high, a lot moreso than it was before January, and Schalke will want him off their books.

I don't think it's a huge deal, assuming we get the deal for Konate done - worse defenders will probably go for more than the £18m he'd cost this summer, but the money would probably be better spent on other areas of the squad and we've already got a few options who could compete to be the extra body in defence to cover us while VVD, Gomez and Matip work their way back.
very impressed with Joe Willock tonight & last few weeks.
Reminds me a bit of a younger Ox.

maybe an option if we want a goalscoring midfielder
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
I think we need the option of a more creative midfield and Klopp clearly doesnt trust his attacking 8 options so Im fully on the Aouar train rather than Bissouma. Both would be ideal mind.

He usually adapts his attacking midfielders into fitting into our structure.

Wijnaldum and Keita for example, very different here to before they signed.

I just think our results and performances are so much better when we have Henderson and Fabinho in centre midifeld. 

"Intensity is our identity" and I'd like more intense midfielders to maintain that.  Bissouma looks like the man to provide that out of the options we've been linked with.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:06:04 pm
I think Phillip's form will mean we wont sign Kabak for 18m.

We wouldnt get 18m for Phillips & he has been brillant last few months.
His passing has improved quite a bit as well

But Phillips value will never be higher than it will be this summer. I think we could quite easily get at least £10m for him and I just dont think you turn that down for someone who is going to be fifth choice CB. Kabak, on the other hand, could potentially grow into a starter in the future.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
But Phillips value will never be higher than it will be this summer. I think we could quite easily get at least £10m for him and I just dont think you turn that down for someone who is going to be fifth choice CB. Kabak, on the other hand, could potentially grow into a starter in the future.
Also worth noting that Nat is 3 years senior and doesnt have time on his side to wait in the wings and develop anymore, as Kabak does to a greater extent.

Lets not forget that Phillips would likely have been sold for £500k or so last summer, if that. Like Doc has said, hes performed admirably and inflated his value (perhaps somewhat over-inflated) to a fee in that £10m - £15m bracket. Given what theyve spent on lesser players from The Championship, I could easily see Burnley liking the look of him and thinking £12m or so represents really good value. And I must agree wed be silly not to take advantage of that.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:51:25 pm
It is a pressing midfielder we need rather than a creator.

Our XG going fprward last few weeks has been very good. Van Dijk back next season with the 60 yard passes will be huge. He is a playmaker for us.

But in midfield we have seen we are lacking legs in there. Bissouma actually doesnt cover that much ground. But I think he would adapt. He is brillant ball winner,good turn of pace & excellent on the ball as well & only missed 8 games in his career through injury,

I can't see us pay big money for a midfielder who will be behing Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in the pecking order. We need a creator and goalscorer from midfield, not another destroyer and runner ...
Would you people take back Emre Can? I haven't followed his career since he left but he was very versatile that can cover almost every position on the pitch except GK and #9. Kind of younger Milner
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:12:51 am
Would you people take back Emre Can? I haven't followed his career since he left but he was very versatile that can cover almost every position on the pitch except GK and #9. Kind of younger Milner

No. Milner can run and is tactically adept. Can is not.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:14:52 am
I can't see us pay big money for a midfielder who will be behing Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in the pecking order. We need a creator and goalscorer from midfield, not another destroyer and runner ...
Yea I agree completely, weve got 2/3 players in Ox, Keita and Minamino who should play there but dont. On kabak, the only reason I can see for us not to sign him, is if Klopp doesnt think his natural attributes will make him a realistic starter for us ie, not particularly fast or dominant in the air. I think hell almost certainly be a very good player for some top team, but might not exactly be the sort of cb wed ideally want.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Also worth noting that Nat is 3 years senior and doesnt have time on his side to wait in the wings and develop anymore, as Kabak does to a greater extent.

Lets not forget that Phillips would likely have been sold for £500k or so last summer, if that. Like Doc has said, hes performed admirably and inflated his value (perhaps somewhat over-inflated) to a fee in that £10m - £15m bracket. Given what theyve spent on lesser players from The Championship, I could easily see Burnley liking the look of him and thinking £12m or so represents really good value. And I must agree wed be silly not to take advantage of that.
How useful is his homegrown status to us, especially if Ox-C and Milner leave us over the next year or two?
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:41:08 am
How useful is his homegrown status to us, especially if Ox-C and Milner leave us over the next year or two?
Im not 100% sure on the rules to be honest. If I recall correctly, I think its a case of not being allowed more than 17 Non-homegrown players, which of course needs to be a consideration.

I think well be okay, we have Elliott likely in the squad within the next 18 months and possibly Gordon too (maybe longer for Gordon). I can think of a wide forward in a top European league who would count as association trained  ::)
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:49:21 am
Im not 100% sure on the rules to be honest. If I recall correctly, I think its a case of not being allowed more than 17 Non-homegrown players, which of course needs to be a consideration.

I think well be okay, we have Elliott likely in the squad within the next 18 months and possibly Gordon too (maybe longer for Gordon). I can think of a wide forward in a top European league who would count as association trained  ::)

Victor Moses?
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:44:34 am
Not at all, Keita still has the ability and he's looked good every time he's had a run of games. If he can stay fit - and there's no reason why he can't, he's still only 26 - he could still dominate a big league. It does look like his chance here has come to an end however.

The only thing that lad has dominated is the physio bed.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:14:52 am
I can't see us pay big money for a midfielder who will be behing Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in the pecking order. We need a creator and goalscorer from midfield, not another destroyer and runner ...
You think Thiago,Henderson & Fabinho will start every game or not get injured?

We paid 50m for Keita back in 2018 when we had a younger Henderson & Milner,Gini & Fabinho.

A younger midfielder capable of pressing is needed in the summer.

We can drop Firmino to #10 in a 4-2-3-1 to created.
We are getting overun at times in midfield. Thiago has a lack of pace. Same with Fabinho although he reads the game so well so not an a big issue. Milner injury problems same with Henderson.

Curtis Jones too will have a bigger influence next season in terms of scoring & assisting more.
Can everyone stop talking about midfield runners like its 1993
De Bruyne is a runner, Fernandes is a runner, Mason Mount is a runner, Aouar is a runner etc etc
The debate is whether wed be better served by getting a deep lying midfielder or one thats effective in the final third - were not going to buy Jan Molby
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm
very impressed with Joe Willock tonight & last few weeks.
Reminds me a bit of a younger Ox.

maybe an option if we want a goalscoring midfielder

And already familiar playing with Almiron?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:12:46 am
Can everyone stop talking about midfield runners like its 1993
De Bruyne is a runner, Fernandes is a runner, Mason Mount is a runner, Aouar is a runner etc etc
The debate is whether wed be better served by getting a deep lying midfielder or one thats effective in the final third - were not going to buy Jan Molby
It is a ball winner that is needed. Its why I think Bissouma is a great option. Helps free up Thiago as well.

Van Dijk will be back playmaking next season.  Henderson as well is creative.

We had a bad spell for about 2 months where we created little.
But last 2 months creating chance has not been a problem.

Its been more so defensively where we have struggled.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:54:45 am
You think Thiago,Henderson & Fabinho will start every game or not get injured?

We paid 50m for Keita back in 2018 when we had a younger Henderson & Milner,Gini & Fabinho.

A younger midfielder capable of pressing is needed in the summer.

We can drop Firmino to #10 in a 4-2-3-1 to created.
We are getting overun at times in midfield. Thiago has a lack of pace. Same with Fabinho although he reads the game so well so not an a big issue. Milner injury problems same with Henderson.

Curtis Jones too will have a bigger influence next season in terms of scoring & assisting more.

I don't think that the 3 of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago will start all of our games, but it is 100% certain that 2 of them will. That is why we need a midfielder who can play a bit higher then them, with a bit more creativity and goalscoring threat. Ideally, Keita and Ox were planned to be that option for us, but unfortunately their injuries have prevented them from reaching the required level. Jones might begome that option (I certainly hope so), but he alone is not enough. Therefore, someone like Aouar would make much more sense for us, than someone like Bissouma ...
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:12:46 am
Can everyone stop talking about midfield runners like its 1993
De Bruyne is a runner, Fernandes is a runner, Mason Mount is a runner, Aouar is a runner etc etc
The debate is whether wed be better served by getting a deep lying midfielder or one thats effective in the final third - were not going to buy Jan Molby

People are talking more about workrate when mentioning runners from what I've seen; with Gini leaving, Milner getting on and Henderson having injury issues I can absolutely see us going for that type of player. I think Keita was supposed to be a big addition to our pressing depth in midfield but he just can't stay fit.

None of that is to say we'll be looking for a purely destructive player of course, but I don't think we'd sign a creative player if we didn't think he had the ability to cover ground the way Henderson and Gini do.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:47:37 pm
People are talking more about workrate when mentioning runners from what I've seen; with Gini leaving, Milner getting on and Henderson having injury issues I can absolutely see us going for that type of player. I think Keita was supposed to be a big addition to our pressing depth in midfield but he just can't stay fit.

None of that is to say we'll be looking for a purely destructive player of course, but I don't think we'd sign a creative player if we didn't think he had the ability to cover ground the way Henderson and Gini do.

I don't think we would either that was the point of my post.
The vast majority of outstanding creative players now have outstanding work rate. (city have about 7 of them annoyingly)
My point is I don't see how someone can sit through watching 14 teams in this league drop off and punt the ball over our midfield's heads while we struggle to break them down and then think our priority should be a deep lying destroyer with non elite passing numbers ... but its a game of opinions or something
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:00:46 pm
I don't think we would either that was the point of my post.
The vast majority of outstanding creative players now have outstanding work rate. (city have about 7 of them annoyingly)
My point is I don't see how someone can sit through watching 14 teams in this league drop off and punt the ball over our midfield's heads while we struggle to break them down and then think our priority should be a deep lying destroyer with non elite passing numbers ... but its a game of opinions or something


14? Sounds low. :D
 Ibrahima Konate's Instagram page has removed that he's a Leipzig player.  :P

When talking about Wijnaldum's replacement, we need to remember that we have already signed his replacement in the starting XI last September. Thiago was not signed on £200,000 per week, on a 4-year contract, to be a squad player. If we do sign another midfielder this summer, it will be someone who is different and more attacking, compared to Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:37:28 pm
When talking about Wijnaldum's replacement, we need to remember that we have already signed his replacement in the starting XI last September. Thiago was not signed on £200,000 per week, on a 4-year contract, to be a squad player. If we do sign another midfielder this summer, it will be someone who is different and more attacking, compared to Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago ...

Don't we already have Kaide Gordon for that role? He looks a generational talent.
When Kloppo plays a front three of Elliott, Musialowski and Gordon. Then we will know joy.  8)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:43:22 pm
When Kloppo plays a front three of Elliott, Musialowski and Gordon. Then we will know joy.  8)

We should come out on the pitch to the Rugrats theme.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:11:28 pm
14? Sounds low. :D

Given how Chelsea played us at anfield it really might be :)
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:40:34 pm
Don't we already have Kaide Gordon for that role? He looks a generational talent.

Curtis Jones is actually that player, and I expect that he will take over the role in the years to come. Still, since we are competing against cheaters who can easilly afford 22 quality players on their squads, we must have more quality. Aouar would probably be perfect for the role, even though I won't be disappointed if we get Neuhaus or Pellegrini instead ...
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:40:34 pm
Don't we already have Kaide Gordon for that role? He looks a generational talent.

Are you joking?
I know right. Balagizi is the one.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:43:22 pm
When Kloppo plays a front three of Elliott, Musialowski and Gordon. Then we will know joy.  8)
I know its too much to ask for, but wouldnt a talent like Musialowski do at least a decent job in our attacking and offensive game instead of Minamino? I think we can just sell the Jap to Southampton this summer, why did they even buy him in the first place?
Its like another Ben Davies signing.
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 04:21:34 pm
I know its too much to ask for, but wouldnt a talent like Musialowski do at least a decent job in our attacking and offensive game instead of Minamino? I think we can just sell the Jap to Southampton this summer, why did they even buy him in the first place?
Its like another Ben Davies signing.
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 04:21:34 pm

Blimey, I would amend that post Norse Red.
Yeah, I don't think (hope) you meant the way it sounded
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 04:21:34 pm
I kn :duhow its too much to ask for, but wouldnt a talent like Musialowski do at least a decent job in our attacking and offensive game instead of Minamino? I think we can just sell the Jap ]to Southampton this summer, why did they even buy him in the first place?
Its like another Ben Davies signing.

Any need for this?  :duh
