« Reply #32480 on: Today at 11:59:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:14:04 am
Same. I enjoy watching him play, but his stats aren't particularly exciting and it feels like he'd be a squad player. Although as always, I'd say that how Bissouma plays at Brighton could be very different to how he would play for us (see: Wijnaldum, Gini).

But I'm fine with it if we also sign a more attacking midfielder and someone for the forward line.

One of Gini's main functions is someone who can accept the ball in deep positions and progress it effectively or to be very press resistant when we need an outball, Bissouma is very good at this in particular, he's probably a cross between Gini/Hendo as a player from what I've seen, I think his presence would mean we would let the shackles off Thiago or Jones (Bissouma + Fabinho provide the foundation)
« Reply #32481 on: Today at 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:59:37 am
One of Gini's main functions is someone who can accept the ball in deep positions and progress it effectively or to be very press resistant when we need an outball, Bissouma is very good at this in particular, he's probably a cross between Gini/Hendo as a player from what I've seen, I think his presence would mean we would let the shackles off Thiago or Jones (Bissouma + Fabinho provide the foundation)
Good post, that would logically be the thinking behind Bissouma - an athletic and press resistant physical presence that sits somewhere between a six and an eight that limits Thiago's defensive responsibilities and gets him on the ball in central areas near the final third. A £35m signing to make sure the £25m one plays his best stuff  ;D Tongue in cheek really because Thiago's a £60m+ midfielder in a normal market.

It makes sense from that perspective. There's two or three names that excite me more and I would rather see, but I can see why we'd go for Bissouma even if it's not as glamorous as some of the other prospects.
« Reply #32482 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:40 pm
Good post, that would logically be the thinking behind Bissouma - an athletic and press resistant physical presence that sits somewhere between a six and an eight that limits Thiago's defensive responsibilities and gets him on the ball in central areas near the final third. A £35m signing to make sure the £25m one plays his best stuff  ;D Tongue in cheek really because Thiago's a £60m+ midfielder in a normal market.

It makes sense from that perspective. There's two or three names that excite me more and I would rather see, but I can see why we'd go for Bissouma even if it's not as glamorous as some of the other prospects.

Yeah, it's an example of how the clever people think laterally, we all know we need more goals/threat from midfield but rather than trying to sign a goalscoring midfielder we add an enabler, either way we do need to add similar qualities to what Gini provided as he was almost an ever present in the system
« Reply #32483 on: Today at 12:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:40 pm
Good post, that would logically be the thinking behind Bissouma - an athletic and press resistant physical presence that sits somewhere between a six and an eight that limits Thiago's defensive responsibilities and gets him on the ball in central areas near the final third. A £35m signing to make sure the £25m one plays his best stuff  ;D Tongue in cheek really because Thiago's a £60m+ midfielder in a normal market.

It makes sense from that perspective. There's two or three names that excite me more and I would rather see, but I can see why we'd go for Bissouma even if it's not as glamorous as some of the other prospects.

Watching us play last night (especially in the 2nd half), we were buzzing in between United's midfield and backline like angry bees, in that full Klopp style and so I kind of agree with you both.

Our midfield unit also allows Trent to be magnificent as he was. I've not seen a lot of Bissouma, I think a lot of us are caught between two ideas:

Idea one: Bissouma comes in and updates the engine room to keep us playing as we do now but with youth.

Idea two: Fab and Thiago anchor the midfield themselves and we bring in a more progressive player like Houssem Aouar and suddenly Liverpool are taken to another level.


Be interesting to see what happens and I would also bring back Marco Grujic to help the squad but that will depend on offers for him I guess.
« Reply #32484 on: Today at 12:39:10 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:27:16 pm
Be interesting to see what happens and I would also bring back Marco Grujic to help the squad but that will depend on offers for him I guess.
Have you seen much of him at all this season? Genuine question, not being funny, I've barely seen any of him. I did check his stats earlier in the year and oddly, at that point, he'd played more in Europe than in the league. They do seem to have started to utilise him now though, 21 league appearances to go with his 8 European starts.

If you were to just look at his metrics though, you'd think he was a centre half - not much time on the ball, only short, simple passes, no real progressions, but hefty 'stopper' style stats such as clearances, blocks, tackles, pressures and superb aerial numbers. Makes you think is there a good centre half in there? The last five games though, he's played 4, an unused sub in one, but always been central midfield, so the stats are maybe misleading positionally. Weird how Porto chop and change between a midfield three, a two and even a one with full on wide midfielders and wingers ahead of them! Suppose they can afford it against cannon fodder such as struggling Farense (5-1 Porto).

I don't know if Porto will want him or if his stock is still high enough in Germany to attract a reasonable fee, but you feel this might be his final summer at Anfield. Doesn't help that he's played for Porto the one year they've failed to effectively compete for the Portuguese title.
« Reply #32485 on: Today at 12:51:25 pm »
It is a pressing midfielder we need rather than a creator.

Our XG going fprward last few weeks has been very good. Van Dijk back next season with the 60 yard passes will be huge. He is a playmaker for us.

But in midfield we have seen we are lacking legs in there. Bissouma actually doesnt cover that much ground. But I think he would adapt. He is brillant ball winner,good turn of pace & excellent on the ball as well & only missed 8 games in his career through injury,
« Reply #32486 on: Today at 12:56:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:51:25 pm
It is a pressing midfielder we need rather than a creator.

Our XG going fprward last few weeks has been very good. Van Dijk back next season with the 60 yard passes will be huge. He is a playmaker for us.

But in midfield we have seen we are lacking legs in there. Bissouma actually doesnt cover that much ground. But I think he would adapt. He is brillant ball winner,good turn of pace & excellent on the ball as well & only missed 8 games in his career through injury,
He's definitely capable of doing some heavy running though - he has good sprints per90 up until the final whistle and certainly looks athletic, even though he covers an average amount of ground generally. It also must be said he plays in a midfield 5 at Brighton, where 4, sometimes all 5 are central midfielders. The full backs are their width, so there's more bodies in there, compressing the space and creating little opportunity for transition, which is where harder running is done. So I'd say that's systemic rather than him lacking the ability or fitness to run hard.
