Be interesting to see what happens and I would also bring back Marco Grujic to help the squad but that will depend on offers for him I guess.



Have you seen much of him at all this season? Genuine question, not being funny, I've barely seen any of him. I did check his stats earlier in the year and oddly, at that point, he'd played more in Europe than in the league. They do seem to have started to utilise him now though, 21 league appearances to go with his 8 European starts.If you were to just look at his metrics though, you'd think he was a centre half - not much time on the ball, only short, simple passes, no real progressions, but hefty 'stopper' style stats such as clearances, blocks, tackles, pressures and superb aerial numbers. Makes you think is there a good centre half in there? The last five games though, he's played 4, an unused sub in one, but always been central midfield, so the stats are maybe misleading positionally. Weird how Porto chop and change between a midfield three, a two and even a one with full on wide midfielders and wingers ahead of them! Suppose they can afford it against cannon fodder such as struggling Farense (5-1 Porto).I don't know if Porto will want him or if his stock is still high enough in Germany to attract a reasonable fee, but you feel this might be his final summer at Anfield. Doesn't help that he's played for Porto the one year they've failed to effectively compete for the Portuguese title.