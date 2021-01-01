« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32360 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm
Sancho and Grealish will cost a fortune. As usual, we will sign someone for half the price, who will do much better than those two ...

Apart from the fact that our best signings have been some of the best players in Europe when we bought them.

We generally buy the best we can get our hands on. In fact when we have taken a step down, thats when we have had some mistakes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32361 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm
Apart from the fact that our best signings have been some of the best players in Europe when we bought them.

We generally buy the best we can get our hands on. In fact when we have taken a step down, thats when we have had some mistakes.

Yeah, because Firmino, Mane and Salah were the most expensive options available when we got them. Even when we bought expensive, like in the cases of Alisson and Van Dijk, we bought genuine World class, and stayed away from the over-rated and over-priced English players ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32362 on: Today at 02:59:14 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Yeah, because Firmino, Mane and Salah were the most expensive options available when we got them. Even when we bought expensive, like in the cases of Alisson and Van Dijk, we bought genuine World class, and stayed away from the over-rated and over-priced English players ...

Why is Sancho overrated, what part of his game do you think is overrated?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32363 on: Today at 03:55:48 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm
Sancho and Grealish will cost a fortune. As usual, we will sign someone for half the price, who will do much better than those two ...
I see what you did there...   ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32364 on: Today at 04:07:21 am
What would people prefer? Konate plus just Sancho?

Or Konate + a midfielder plus attacker?

Assuming the latter are the same price as Sancho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32365 on: Today at 05:59:20 am
Can see quite a few Kabak type deals ie. loans to buy of the players we want to offload as smaller clubs who typically target our surplus players must be suffering financially by now,even Arsenal had to take a big Covid loan to pay their wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32366 on: Today at 07:32:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Yeah, because Firmino, Mane and Salah were the most expensive options available when we got them. Even when we bought expensive, like in the cases of Alisson and Van Dijk, we bought genuine World class, and stayed away from the over-rated and over-priced English players ...

Salah was one of the best attackers in Europe when we bought him. Very few players were putting up the numbers he was. Fabinho, Van Dijk and Alisson were also that as shown by their fees.

Sancho is of that ilk. Some people might believe that we pluck players out of obscurity and make them world class but thats not true. We buy players who are already top class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32367 on: Today at 07:32:46 am
Quote from: abhred on Today at 04:07:21 am
What would people prefer? Konate plus just Sancho?

Or Konate + a midfielder plus attacker?

Assuming the latter are the same price as Sancho.

The former. We need the best players we can get not the most.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32368 on: Today at 07:47:51 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:55:48 am
I see what you did there...   ;D
Bloody hell

Its turned into the Davinci code in here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32369 on: Today at 07:51:52 am
Jurgen Klopp makes Jadon Sancho move claim and reveals Liverpool's 'first transfers' this summer

The summer transfer window opens in less than a month and Klopp has been speaking about Liverpool's plans

By Paul Gorst Liverpool FC correspondent
22:30, 12 MAY 2021

Jurgen Klopp is expecting a subdued transfer market across world football this summer and says Liverpool will be made to wait before concluding their business.

The Reds boss also isn't anticipating the likes of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe to make blockbuster moves of their own this year.

With the Premier League season now into its final few days, Liverpool remain outside the top-four spots and will likely need to collect maximum points from their last four fixtures to have any chance of usurping Leicester.

The Foxes' 2-1 win over Manchester United on Tuesday means Brendan Rodgers' side need just four points from their final two games against Chelsea and Tottenham to confirm a place in next season's Champions League at the Reds' expense.

No Champions League football next season will be a significant blow to Liverpool's hopes of recruiting the top talent when the transfer market opens.

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic is also still being felt at Anfield with the club understood to be dealing with an overall loss of around £120m since March 2020.

The club were made to wait until after the Premier League campaign was underway to make a splash last summer when they signed Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara for a combined fee of around £70million in mid-September.

"Do I know what we have to work with? Yes, not a lot, anyway," Klopp said.

"We cannot speak for years and years about our structure or whatever, it is always how it is.

"It depends to the business, what happens, if someone wants to leave or if players want to go, if we sell, so we can never really plan early.

"But not playing in the Champions League doesnt help, but it is not our biggest problem because the market will be really strange.

"I hear a lot about big-money moves, I don't know if Kylian Mbappe is going or not, whether Haaland or Sancho will, these kinds of players.

"I dont see that happening this summer because the football world is still not in the same place it was before.

"Getting the injured players back makes us already better. These are our first transfers.

"We dont know exactly when that will happen but it will happen at one point. All the rest we have to see.

"If we dont go to the Champions League it is not good, but first and foremost there is still a chance and as long as there is a chance we should not speak about it as if we have no chance.

"But if not, then we have to deal with that."

Liverpool's financial results that were released at the end of April saw them post a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending May 31, 2020.

Club owners' Fenway Sports Group's recent deal with RedBird Capital saw the Boston-based organisation offer up 10 per cent of their portfolio for around £536m.

That injection of capital will help Liverpool compete in the summer market, but Klopp is still expecting a fairly low-key window as football continues to adjust to the restraints brought on by a season without paying fans in attendance.

Klopp added: "Can we challenge Man City next season? And Chelsea. And Manchester United.

"City and Chelsea have always had [financial] advantages in this and we still won the league and the Champions League, so it is our situation to work like we work and I never look at other clubs and say 'we can't do this' or 'we can't do that'.

"The only thing I am interested in, and I said this earlier when I arrived here, I am not interested in being the coach of the best team in the world.

"I am interested in being the coach of the team who can beat the best team in the world.

"If two or three of them play in our league then we will try to beat them and some others as well so we have enough points to win something.

"It is absolutely not the situation to moan or cry. I am not going to cry about our situations. Our situation is fine.

"A year ago people didn't know exactly how football would go on. Only one year later we speak about what we can do in the transfer window.

"People talk about changing the football structure completely, the German model, I can tell you the budget will go down massively.

"So changing the structure of the ownership model and [then] signing Haaland for £150m or whatever, that doesnt work together.

"But we could have had five, six or seven points more in this moment with exactly the same situation we have been in this whole time? Yes.

"I think we should have and we don't. And that is something I dont like too much.

"That situation would improve our position a little bit for the last few games, but we would have to win all our games because the other teams could too.

"But that is it, really. Nothing to moan about, nothing to cry about, just the situation is better than I would have thought a year ago, but the financial situation is where everyone suffers.

"And then we ask about signing players for this and that. We will see how the market develops but it for sure would not be an early market, that is for sure."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/klopp-liverpool-sancho-transfer-breaking-20580930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32370 on: Today at 07:52:02 am
Quote from: abhred on Today at 04:07:21 am
What would people prefer? Konate plus just Sancho?

Or Konate + a midfielder plus attacker?

Assuming the latter are the same price as Sancho.

If we can get 3 players at the same standard / impact of Jota then

Konate + midfielder + forward
