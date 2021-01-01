« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm
Sancho and Grealish will cost a fortune. As usual, we will sign someone for half the price, who will do much better than those two ...

Apart from the fact that our best signings have been some of the best players in Europe when we bought them.

We generally buy the best we can get our hands on. In fact when we have taken a step down, thats when we have had some mistakes.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Apart from the fact that our best signings have been some of the best players in Europe when we bought them.

We generally buy the best we can get our hands on. In fact when we have taken a step down, thats when we have had some mistakes.

Yeah, because Firmino, Mane and Salah were the most expensive options available when we got them. Even when we bought expensive, like in the cases of Alisson and Van Dijk, we bought genuine World class, and stayed away from the over-rated and over-priced English players ...
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 02:59:14 am
Yeah, because Firmino, Mane and Salah were the most expensive options available when we got them. Even when we bought expensive, like in the cases of Alisson and Van Dijk, we bought genuine World class, and stayed away from the over-rated and over-priced English players ...

Why is Sancho overrated, what part of his game do you think is overrated?
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:55:48 am
Sancho and Grealish will cost a fortune. As usual, we will sign someone for half the price, who will do much better than those two ...
I see what you did there...   ;D
abhred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:07:21 am
What would people prefer? Konate plus just Sancho?

Or Konate + a midfielder plus attacker?

Assuming the latter are the same price as Sancho.
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 05:59:20 am
Can see quite a few Kabak type deals ie. loans to buy of the players we want to offload as smaller clubs who typically target our surplus players must be suffering financially by now,even Arsenal had to take a big Covid loan to pay their wages.
