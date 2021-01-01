Sancho and Grealish will cost a fortune. As usual, we will sign someone for half the price, who will do much better than those two ...
Apart from the fact that our best signings have been some of the best players in Europe when we bought them. We generally buy the best we can get our hands on. In fact when we have taken a step down, thats when we have had some mistakes.
Yeah, because Firmino, Mane and Salah were the most expensive options available when we got them. Even when we bought expensive, like in the cases of Alisson and Van Dijk, we bought genuine World class, and stayed away from the over-rated and over-priced English players ...
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.
