Sabitzer has just turned 27, so he is not that old. His versatility and his contract situation are certainly making him an intriguing option ...



No, of course not old but probably older than we'd ideally like. I imagine Klopp and Edwards will be on a bit of a mission to reduce the age of the squad, so I'd expect any midfielder we sign to be under 25. But there will always be exceptions (like with Thiago) and as you say, Sabitzer's versatility and contract situation means he'll potentially be of interest. He gets goals too, which as others have said is something that would be nice to add to our midfield.You'd imagine he'll almost certainly be on the move this summer if he hasn't yet signed an extension. Could see him landing at Arsenal/Spurs, or maybe even Bayern with their shortage of midfielders and Nagelsmann moving there?