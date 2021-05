I don't think Klopp would ever start with 3 CBs. Part of what made us special was that we could literally play 2-5-3 with Fabinho mopping and switching between defence and midfield. He's the only midfielder we have who can do that and that is why I think it's imperative we get someone who can play his position first and foremost so that they can rotate. This season we couldn't really do that as Klopp doesn't trust the guys at the back to control the defence on their own (rightly so) so our two full backs did not venture as far as they did the previous seasons. As a result there was less space for our inside forwards as now defenders have one player to mark and not 2 or 3. And that is why we have resorted to countless games where the full backs will ping senseless crosses from deep into the box and supporters have suddenly started crying out for creative midfielders and attacking midfielders playing at centre midfield. With VVD out it's like we're playing a chess game and we're starting each game without our queen.