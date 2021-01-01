Was thinking this myself, really like the system Tuchel has Chelsea playing and think we have players for it. Really solid and compact but allows you to transition quickly and in numbers.
It is something that is becoming more common.
Bayern i think will switch to 3 under Nagelsman. City basically keep one full back in a hybrid 3 at the back as well.
something like this
----------Alisson
---Konate------Van Dijk----Gomez
Trent----Henderson---Fabinho------Robertson
------Salah-------Jota-----Mane
We could switch in Thiago for certain games. Firmino as well.
Would mean we wouldnt need another midfield signing.
Ox could play as RWB cover too with his pace when Trent needs a rest.