LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

MD1990:
I get the impression some of or squad players may be happy just picking up a decent wage.

Keita,Ox & Shaq should all be looking to move on for their own careers.
They are a waste on wages for us.

All had injury problems but need to be moved on.

You already mentioned the answer in the same post. How do you move players on if they dont want to leave? Out of all the players in our squad who are borderline, only Keita possibly has any market. Everyone else are on possibly the best money they could get in their careers as they move into the downward trajectory.

For their own careers? Leaving us would a) guarantee they wont win anything major ever again, and b) guarantee they wont get the same level of pay ever again. This is the price of having a winning squad which challenges for silverware every year.
Asam:
I think you are massively understating the damage that team spirit has taken this season, we have a rebuilding of the side

New centre forward to replace Firmino
Attacking box to box midfielder who will score goals
Centre back x 2

Thats basically the spine of the team



Its virtually impossible to defend the league title for most teams esp when missing some key members of their spine. So I am not too worried about their confidence as if the likes of Lingard can walk around for years as if he is the shyte then bet you Virgil, Alisson, Salah & Co will be full of confidence.

The spine is there from Alisson, Virgil. Henderson, Thiago, Salah & Co so I dont know what you are on about. 2 x CD?? Well the team does not need a starting CD if all are fit but what they need is luck to be fit and one backup brought in. Jota will be like a new signing for us and a creative CM addition would be my one and only major addition this summer.

The fringe players can be squeezed out as there will be takers even if we have to pay some of their wages. 
fowlermagic:
Its virtually impossible to defend the league title for most teams esp when missing some key members of their spine. So I am not too worried about their confidence as if the likes of Lingard can walk around for years as if he is the shyte then bet you Virgil, Alisson, Salah & Co will be full of confidence.

The spine is there from Alisson, Virgil. Henderson, Thiago, Salah & Co so I dont know what you are on about. 2 x CD?? Well the team does not need a starting CD if all are fit but what they need is luck to be fit and one backup brought in. Jota will be like a new signing for us and a creative CM addition would be my one and only major addition this summer.

The fringe players can be squeezed out as there will be takers even if we have to pay some of their wages.

Gini is leaving, Milner is ageing, Henderson and Thiago are in their thirties and their legs will be heavier next season, you then have a centre forward completely shot of confidence in Firmino with 2 central defenders recovering from serious knee injuries, a full back in Robertson who basically never gets a chance to rest because we have no cover

I dont see that as a minor tweak of squad players, whoever comes in has to be of the calibre of a Jota or Konate, what I dont want to see is us trying to build out the squad with Minamino or Shaqiri/Origi type signings who are all good players who are cheap but not top quality



Just because we have players returning doesnt mean they will:

A) stay fit or
B) be as good as before straight away

Oxlade is a shadow of the player prior to injury, it might be another 6 months before hes at that level

Theres a lot of work to do, at least 4 need to come in

Centre forward
Attacking midfield
Box to box midfield
Centre back

We have no god given right to be challengers, what Ive seen this season tells me that the standards and mentality has dropped, the dressing room isnt right and the squad is full of passengers who the manager does not trust

A few tweaks and we will at best be top 4 challengers, serious investment is required.
So, with the relegated sides almost all confirmed, can we see any Robbo/Gini/Shaq style moves?

Slim pickings at Sheffield United and West Brom, but maybe cases to be made for Sander Berge and Matheus Pereira? Fulham have a fair amount of talent - Ola Aina could be a decent backup RB, and Anguissa is very impressive from a stats perspective. And of course, theres also the Big Dog.
Asam:
Gini is leaving, Milner is ageing, Henderson and Thiago are in their thirties and their legs will be heavier next season, you then have a centre forward completely shot of confidence in Firmino with 2 central defenders recovering from serious knee injuries, a full back in Robertson who basically never gets a chance to rest because we have no cover

I dont see that as a minor tweak of squad players, whoever comes in has to be of the calibre of a Jota or Konate, what I dont want to see is us trying to build out the squad with Minamino or Shaqiri/Origi type signings who are all good players who are cheap but not top quality



Just because we have players returning doesnt mean they will:

A) stay fit or
B) be as good as before straight away

Oxlade is a shadow of the player prior to injury, it might be another 6 months before hes at that level

Theres a lot of work to do, at least 4 need to come in

Centre forward
Attacking midfield
Box to box midfield
Centre back

We have no god given right to be challengers, what Ive seen this season tells me that the standards and mentality has dropped, the dressing room isnt right and the squad is full of passengers who the manager does not trust

A few tweaks and we will at best be top 4 challengers, serious investment is required.

First of all considering everything that has gone wrong this season we are challenging for Top 4 so how the hell with a few tweaks and a full strength squad will we be at best Top 4 challengers?? Today's pros take care of themselves so the likes of Henderson and Thiago who are 5 years younger than Milner will hardly fade that much next season if at all. As I said we need to replace Gini and add another creative force to the team plus add a couple of capable squad players. Hardly a massive team rebuild is required as we have the best keeper, central defender, full backs, Captain and striker in the league plus Thiago will know more of the league, Jota likewise with his teammates, Mane will surely be more himself etc etc. Its a one off season where so many leaders are missing from the dressing room so will use this season as a huge learning curve. We learn a lot more from our failures and Jurgen will surely take notes and try to correct what was missing this season. I again repeat we are already challenging for Top 4, eliminate 3 or 4 of those shocker home losses and that has us in 2nd place. Tweaks are required ever season to keep us fresh, add one or two starters every year or two and it avoids the need for a major rebuild.
Barefoot Doctor:
So, with the relegated sides almost all confirmed, can we see any Robbo/Gini/Shaq style moves?

Slim pickings at Sheffield United and West Brom, but maybe cases to be made for Sander Berge and Matheus Pereira? Fulham have a fair amount of talent - Ola Aina could be a decent backup RB, and Anguissa is very impressive from a stats perspective. And of course, theres also the Big Dog.

Talking about players from clubs in the relegation zone, I'd actually take a look at Ludovic Blas from Nantes, if they get relegated. Incredibly versatile midfielder, who could be a perfect addition to our squad, on a very decent price ...

https://youtu.be/RxYcfGjzOig
fowlermagic:
First of all considering everything that has gone wrong this season we are challenging for Top 4 so how the hell with a few tweaks and a full strength squad will we be at best Top 4 challengers?? Today's pros take care of themselves so the likes of Henderson and Thiago who are 5 years younger than Milner will hardly fade that much next season if at all. As I said we need to replace Gini and add another creative force to the team plus add a couple of capable squad players. Hardly a massive team rebuild is required as we have the best keeper, central defender, full backs, Captain and striker in the league plus Thiago will know more of the league, Jota likewise with his teammates, Mane will surely be more himself etc etc. Its a one off season where so many leaders are missing from the dressing room so will use this season as a huge learning curve. We learn a lot more from our failures and Jurgen will surely take notes and try to correct what was missing this season. I again repeat we are already challenging for Top 4, eliminate 3 or 4 of those shocker home losses and that has us in 2nd place. Tweaks are required ever season to keep us fresh, add one or two starters every year or two and it avoids the need for a major rebuild.

Relying on ifs buts and maybes is nothing more than wishful thinking. Challenging for the top 4 is not the objective, the manager deserves the support and resources to build a team capable of winning the league, city / Chelsea have scooped up the best young talent in Europe whilst weve been sat on our hands and the lesson youve learned from this is to carry on tinkering around the edges? all the players you mentioned were acquired for huge fees, so that is what needs to happen again, spending big on the best players and then adding the best younger players we can develop
Barefoot Doctor:
So, with the relegated sides almost all confirmed, can we see any Robbo/Gini/Shaq style moves?

Slim pickings at Sheffield United and West Brom, but maybe cases to be made for Sander Berge and Matheus Pereira? Fulham have a fair amount of talent - Ola Aina could be a decent backup RB, and Anguissa is very impressive from a stats perspective. And of course, theres also the Big Dog.
I like Berge.
But we need better than the players mentioned.
All seem like squad players to me.
Barefoot Doctor:
So, with the relegated sides almost all confirmed, can we see any Robbo/Gini/Shaq style moves?

Slim pickings at Sheffield United and West Brom, but maybe cases to be made for Sander Berge and Matheus Pereira? Fulham have a fair amount of talent - Ola Aina could be a decent backup RB, and Anguissa is very impressive from a stats perspective. And of course, theres also the Big Dog.

No.

There are better players at the two clubs confirmed to be coming up from the Championship Id look at before anyone at the three clubs who are going down.
The North Bank:
Bissouma looks an excellent player, dominated a lot of midfields in games Brighton ended up losing because they cant score. I think City will go for Rice from west ham.
Bissouma also seems the kind of player not rated by all fans and who turns out to be integral to Klopp's machine once he's trained and prepared him for the role. If Klopp and Edwards want him that's then he's the man.

Would love to see Houssem Aouar in out team though, he's so good I may have remembered how to spell his vowel-happy name :)
Asam:
Relying on ifs buts and maybes is nothing more than wishful thinking. Challenging for the top 4 is not the objective, the manager deserves the support and resources to build a team capable of winning the league, city / Chelsea have scooped up the best young talent in Europe whilst weve been sat on our hands and the lesson youve learned from this is to carry on tinkering around the edges? all the players you mentioned were acquired for huge fees, so that is what needs to happen again, spending big on the best players and then adding the best younger players we can develop

Where did I say tinker at the edges as I said replace Gini and add a creative force to the team. How is that just tinkering? Every move has a risk and I dont think we have the finances to buy two central defenders who may be fit to lace Virgils boots plus replace Gini and a creative player / striker. We have to plan on Virgil back in the first 11, sort out our home form and we will be there. We cannot do a City or Chelsea who actually with all their additions may just beat their league point total from last season by 3 points approx. 250m spend by Chelsea to gain 3 or so points on last season is a bit of a shocker but their form in Cups will save egg from hitting their faces.
Barefoot Doctor:
So, with the relegated sides almost all confirmed, can we see any Robbo/Gini/Shaq style moves?

Slim pickings at Sheffield United and West Brom, but maybe cases to be made for Sander Berge and Matheus Pereira? Fulham have a fair amount of talent - Ola Aina could be a decent backup RB, and Anguissa is very impressive from a stats perspective. And of course, theres also the Big Dog.

Berge is someone that klopp rates highly, so it could be down to him or Bissouma as they both have similar qualities- Berge as a left footer offers a bit more balance to the side
If we do sign a midfielder in the summer, it will be someone who can contribute more in the attacking third, not someone who will rot on the bench behind Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago ...
Asam:
Berge is someone that klopp rates highly, so it could be down to him or Bissouma as they both have similar qualities- Berge as a left footer offers a bit more balance to the side

Bissouma is ten times the player that Berge is, and much, much more mobile. I also figure that our prior interest in Berge was similar to our move for Minamino, in that it would have been a low cost gamble. No chance we now pay the circa £30 million that Sheffield United would want.
fowlermagic:
Where did I say tinker at the edges as I said replace Gini and add a creative force to the team. How is that just tinkering? Every move has a risk and I dont think we have the finances to buy two central defenders who may be fit to lace Virgils boots plus replace Gini and a creative player / striker. We have to plan on Virgil back in the first 11, sort out our home form and we will be there. We cannot do a City or Chelsea who actually with all their additions may just beat their league point total from last season by 3 points approx. 250m spend to gain 3 or so points on last season is a bit of a shocker but their form in Cups will save egg from hitting their faces.

By that logic we never wouldve signed Virgil or Alisson in the first place

FSG have secured a huge amount of funding and Uefa will allow more flexibility ref FFP for this and next season so we wont get an better time to do it than now but to be clear Im not suggesting a 250M splurge we just need to be really on our game this summer, there are 4-5 that need to come in and 5-6 that will leave

Relying on injured players never works, Virgil and joe will be very lucky to get back to the same level and to play a whole season-

If the mentality was still there Id be more optimistic but the amount of points weve dropped this season from winning positions is disgraceful, 6 defeats in a row at home, disgraceful

We need new blood, theres too many passengers in the dressing room



LovelyCushionedHeader:
Bissouma is ten times the player that Berge is, and much, much more mobile. I also figure that our prior interest in Berge was similar to our move for Minamino, in that it would have been a low cost gamble. No chance we now pay the circa £30 million that Sheffield United would want.

I havent seen enough of either to make a judgment, Bissouma is flavour of the month right now, wouldnt be surprised if we sign him or someone completely off the radar like how we were all shocked by the Fabinho or Jota signings
Asam:
By that logic we never wouldve signed Virgil or Alisson in the first place

FSG have secured a huge amount of funding and Uefa will allow more flexibility ref FFP for this and next season so we wont get an better time to do it than now but to be clear Im not suggesting a 250M splurge we just need to be really on our game this summer, there are 4-5 that need to come in and 5-6 that will leave

Relying on injured players never works, Virgil and joe will be very lucky to get back to the same level and to play a whole season-

If the mentality was still there Id be more optimistic but the amount of points weve dropped this season from winning positions is disgraceful, 6 defeats in a row at home, disgraceful

We need new blood, theres too many passengers in the dressing room





What logic are you on about? Do you think replacing Gini and adding a creative player is going to cheap?? We could be talking about 100m plus spend there which would be a plus in the current climate and I would be delighted if we spent that much. You were going on about Chelsea and I just showed you they spent 250m on a 3 / 6 point gain and still way off the pace if they want to win a title. Players get injured every year and most return to previous fitness so why is that wishful thinking?

Thank god Jurgen is a little calmer than yourself as he will not be tipping the boat with panic. Buy two starters which will probably cost us 50m plus each, keep doing what he has done all along which has built the best team we have had in 30 plus years and sure dont need chucking at the first sign of trouble.
Talking about this summer's transfer market, we have to take into account that it won't be a normal market ...

1. A lot of clubs are struggling financially due to the pandemic, so they will be forced to sell on lower prices than usual ...

2. The number of very good and good players out of contract is higher than usual ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/endendevertraege

3. The number of very good and good players with only 12 months left on their contracts is much higher than usual ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2022&ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show

When you take this into account, and the fact that loan deals are becoming more and more a practice, it will be a very interesting summer market ...
Asam:
Relying on ifs buts and maybes is nothing more than wishful thinking. Challenging for the top 4 is not the objective, the manager deserves the support and resources to build a team capable of winning the league, city / Chelsea have scooped up the best young talent in Europe whilst weve been sat on our hands and the lesson youve learned from this is to carry on tinkering around the edges? all the players you mentioned were acquired for huge fees, so that is what needs to happen again, spending big on the best players and then adding the best younger players we can develop

The irony is twofold. First, he was given the resources and support to build a team capable of winning the league. The team he built won the league.

Second, as before, the same team as exists today won the league so how are they not a team capable of winning the league?
Hear the shouts on a creative midfielder. Might be interesting if we go for a Graelish who can play both mid and front 3.
BCCC:
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.
