Its virtually impossible to defend the league title for most teams esp when missing some key members of their spine. So I am not too worried about their confidence as if the likes of Lingard can walk around for years as if he is the shyte then bet you Virgil, Alisson, Salah & Co will be full of confidence.
The spine is there from Alisson, Virgil. Henderson, Thiago, Salah & Co so I dont know what you are on about. 2 x CD?? Well the team does not need a starting CD if all are fit but what they need is luck to be fit and one backup brought in. Jota will be like a new signing for us and a creative CM addition would be my one and only major addition this summer.
The fringe players can be squeezed out as there will be takers even if we have to pay some of their wages.
Gini is leaving, Milner is ageing, Henderson and Thiago are in their thirties and their legs will be heavier next season, you then have a centre forward completely shot of confidence in Firmino with 2 central defenders recovering from serious knee injuries, a full back in Robertson who basically never gets a chance to rest because we have no cover
I dont see that as a minor tweak of squad players, whoever comes in has to be of the calibre of a Jota or Konate, what I dont want to see is us trying to build out the squad with Minamino or Shaqiri/Origi type signings who are all good players who are cheap but not top quality
Just because we have players returning doesnt mean they will:
A) stay fit or
B) be as good as before straight away
Oxlade is a shadow of the player prior to injury, it might be another 6 months before hes at that level
Theres a lot of work to do, at least 4 need to come in
Centre forward
Attacking midfield
Box to box midfield
Centre back
We have no god given right to be challengers, what Ive seen this season tells me that the standards and mentality has dropped, the dressing room isnt right and the squad is full of passengers who the manager does not trust
A few tweaks and we will at best be top 4 challengers, serious investment is required.