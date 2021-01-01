Gini is leaving, Milner is ageing, Henderson and Thiago are in their thirties and their legs will be heavier next season, you then have a centre forward completely shot of confidence in Firmino with 2 central defenders recovering from serious knee injuries, a full back in Robertson who basically never gets a chance to rest because we have no cover



I dont see that as a minor tweak of squad players, whoever comes in has to be of the calibre of a Jota or Konate, what I dont want to see is us trying to build out the squad with Minamino or Shaqiri/Origi type signings who are all good players who are cheap but not top quality







Just because we have players returning doesnt mean they will:



A) stay fit or

B) be as good as before straight away



Oxlade is a shadow of the player prior to injury, it might be another 6 months before hes at that level



Theres a lot of work to do, at least 4 need to come in



Centre forward

Attacking midfield

Box to box midfield

Centre back



We have no god given right to be challengers, what Ive seen this season tells me that the standards and mentality has dropped, the dressing room isnt right and the squad is full of passengers who the manager does not trust



A few tweaks and we will at best be top 4 challengers, serious investment is required.



First of all considering everything that has gone wrong this season we are challenging for Top 4 so how the hell with a few tweaks and a full strength squad will we be at best Top 4 challengers?? Today's pros take care of themselves so the likes of Henderson and Thiago who are 5 years younger than Milner will hardly fade that much next season if at all. As I said we need to replace Gini and add another creative force to the team plus add a couple of capable squad players. Hardly a massive team rebuild is required as we have the best keeper, central defender, full backs, Captain and striker in the league plus Thiago will know more of the league, Jota likewise with his teammates, Mane will surely be more himself etc etc. Its a one off season where so many leaders are missing from the dressing room so will use this season as a huge learning curve. We learn a lot more from our failures and Jurgen will surely take notes and try to correct what was missing this season. I again repeat we are already challenging for Top 4, eliminate 3 or 4 of those shocker home losses and that has us in 2nd place. Tweaks are required ever season to keep us fresh, add one or two starters every year or two and it avoids the need for a major rebuild.