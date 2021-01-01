« previous next »
MD1990

Today at 10:30:12 am
Explain why ?
We need another ball winner in midfield. Especially when Henderson is out.
Looks how easily Southampton & other sides have got through our midfield at times. Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.

Bissouma also is a good dribbler in midfield as well which would open up a bit more space. Quick as well something we dont have with Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.
Something else we dont have with Keita out.

He does need to cut out the long range shots though.
He is ideal though to force more turnovers in midfield if we continue with the high pressing. Very good in possession as well.
PeterTheRed

Today at 10:34:52 am
Any one in mind for those three positions mac? I agree we could do with a player in each of those positions, my concerns of course are financing them.

I expect that the central defender will be Konate. I hope that the striker will be Vlahovic. As for the midfielder, I hope that it is not Bissouma. We could do much better for the money required to get him ...
aw1991

Today at 10:39:11 am
I expect that the central defender will be Konate. I hope that the striker will be Vlahovic. As for the midfielder, I hope that it is not Bissouma. We could do much better for the money required to get him ...
Why not? I'd take him over Neuhaus for example, just because it does look like we need a dynamic presence in our midfield. Anguissa is another option I'd like.
