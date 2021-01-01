Explain why ?



We need another ball winner in midfield. Especially when Henderson is out.Looks how easily Southampton & other sides have got through our midfield at times. Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.Bissouma also is a good dribbler in midfield as well which would open up a bit more space. Quick as well something we dont have with Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.Something else we dont have with Keita out.He does need to cut out the long range shots though.He is ideal though to force more turnovers in midfield if we continue with the high pressing. Very good in possession as well.