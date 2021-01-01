24 G+A in 34 is awesome at his age in a struggling side. One goal was a poachers effort, the other a header from a corner where he managed to get to the ball despite being wrestled by his marker and arrow the header downwards too quickly for the keeper to react.



I think recent talk of Fiorentina wanting 40m is now more like 60m. Realistically as well, the fees gained for Vlahovic and Milenkovic need to reshape the entire squad because they will go down next season if they dont reinvest wisely. Personally I still think theres value there at the upper end of those prices.



Something just gnaws at me about Vlahovic. His numbers are great and Ive seen a few live games in which hes scored this season. Stats wise he fits the bill, its more anecdotal which youll no doubt cast aside but he just seems a tad clumsy at times for me... more instinct over technique perhaps is a better way of putting it.I guess Im struggling to see how he fits our current system so its just not clicking in my head, but that said if we sign a player of his profile then wed likely tweak the system so its not really a fair comparison.Ive no doubt hell go on to be a quality striker, but players like Malen or Raphinha or Daka seem a better fit to the system weve seen so far under Klopp. Theres definitely a player there, just struggling to see how we get best out of him without curtailing Mo or Jota etc.