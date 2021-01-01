24 G+A in 34 is awesome at his age in a struggling side. One goal was a poachers effort, the other a header from a corner where he managed to get to the ball despite being wrestled by his marker and arrow the header downwards too quickly for the keeper to react.
I think recent talk of Fiorentina wanting 40m is now more like 60m. Realistically as well, the fees gained for Vlahovic and Milenkovic need to reshape the entire squad because they will go down next season if they dont reinvest wisely. Personally I still think theres value there at the upper end of those prices.
Something just gnaws at me about Vlahovic. His numbers are great and Ive seen a few live games in which hes scored this season. Stats wise he fits the bill, its more anecdotal which youll no doubt cast aside but he just seems a tad clumsy at times for me... more instinct over technique perhaps is a better way of putting it.
I guess Im struggling to see how he fits our current system so its just not clicking in my head, but that said if we sign a player of his profile then wed likely tweak the system so its not really a fair comparison.
Ive no doubt hell go on to be a quality striker, but players like Malen or Raphinha or Daka seem a better fit to the system weve seen so far under Klopp. Theres definitely a player there, just struggling to see how we get best out of him without curtailing Mo or Jota etc.