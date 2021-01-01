« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1335363 times)

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32000 on: Yesterday at 11:08:56 pm »
Vlahovic scored 2 tonight. Now has 21 goals in Serie A.

He is going to cost quite  a lot. Probably be huge interest in him now.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,398
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32001 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm »
I wonder if well spend some of our transfer budget on the root and branch investigation into our medical team
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32002 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm »
https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1391152839397937154

.
Quote
@JamesPearceLFC
 on transfer plans this summer: "I was told its likely that only one CB will be signed permanently this summer." #awlfc [the athletic]

I would think this is right, So one of Kabak or Konate.
Wouldnt suprise if we pull out of this Konate deal & get the cheaper option. I do like Kabak though
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32003 on: Yesterday at 11:14:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm
He is 16 so not ahead of a player playing in the championship atm

I do think he will be better in the future. Has far more pace than Elliott & better at taking on players. Has similar footballing ability in terms of passing & finishing. He really is a superb talent. I watched Elliot a lot in Uefa Youth League last season & wasnt showing up like Gordon in his appearances in the 18's.

It's not just a player in the Championship though, Elliott only turned 18 last month so he's not that much older and was playing first-team football for us at 16.

I think Gordon looks an excellent prospect, but Elliott is pretty remarkable himself.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32004 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm »
I think Konate is a long term target weve been planning for years, fairly confident well get him and hes the priority. Think we get Kabak if we generate enough sales.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32005 on: Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm »
If we're only signing one CB, it should be Konate.

I'd be happy keeping Phillips around as cover for next season if we decide not to sign Kabak.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,457
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32006 on: Yesterday at 11:20:23 pm »
Callum Wilson as a squad player is not a bad idea, just saying like.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32007 on: Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm »
yeah probably is Konate.
Kabak being an option to buy probably shows he wasnt first choice. Do think he has done well.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,571
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32008 on: Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:08:56 pm
Vlahovic scored 2 tonight. Now has 21 goals in Serie A.

He is going to cost quite  a lot. Probably be huge interest in him now.
24 G+A in 34 is awesome at his age in a struggling side. One goal was a poachers effort, the other a header from a corner where he managed to get to the ball despite being wrestled by his marker and arrow the header downwards too quickly for the keeper to react.

I think recent talk of Fiorentina wanting 40m is now more like 60m. Realistically as well, the fees gained for Vlahovic and Milenkovic need to reshape the entire squad because they will go down next season if they dont reinvest wisely. Personally I still think theres value there at the upper end of those prices.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32009 on: Yesterday at 11:25:48 pm »


We would be crazy to not buy Konate, he is the best young centre back in the world
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,457
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32010 on: Yesterday at 11:28:52 pm »
James Pearse knows nothing.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32011 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:25:48 pm

We would be crazy to not buy Konate, he is the best young centre back in the world

Nah - that'd be Ruben Dias.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32012 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm
https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1391152839397937154

Probably reading too much into the word "permanently" but I wonder if we might try and get Kabak on loan again for next season as well as buying Konate?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32013 on: Yesterday at 11:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm
I think Konate is a long term target weve been planning for years, fairly confident well get him and hes the priority. Think we get Kabak if we generate enough sales.

I'd quite like to see them both coming in, with Rhys Williams going out on loan.
I also suspect that one of Phillips and Ben Davies will be sold, probably Nat unfortunately.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32014 on: Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm
24 G+A in 34 is awesome at his age in a struggling side. One goal was a poachers effort, the other a header from a corner where he managed to get to the ball despite being wrestled by his marker and arrow the header downwards too quickly for the keeper to react.

I think recent talk of Fiorentina wanting 40m is now more like 60m. Realistically as well, the fees gained for Vlahovic and Milenkovic need to reshape the entire squad because they will go down next season if they dont reinvest wisely. Personally I still think theres value there at the upper end of those prices.

Something just gnaws at me about Vlahovic. His numbers are great and Ive seen a few live games in which hes scored this season. Stats wise he fits the bill, its more anecdotal which youll no doubt cast aside but he just seems a tad clumsy at times for me... more instinct over technique perhaps is a better way of putting it.

I guess Im struggling to see how he fits our current system so its just not clicking in my head, but that said if we sign a player of his profile then wed likely tweak the system so its not really a fair comparison.

Ive no doubt hell go on to be a quality striker, but players like Malen or Raphinha or Daka seem a better fit to the system weve seen so far under Klopp. Theres definitely a player there, just struggling to see how we get best out of him without curtailing Mo or Jota etc.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm by Phineus »
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32015 on: Yesterday at 11:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:30:57 pm
I'd quite like to see them both coming in, with Rhys Williams going out on loan.
I also suspect that one of Phillips and Ben Davies will be sold, probably Nat unfortunately.

Oh same and I think Davies (if hes real) will definitely be sold and so to Nat if we get a decent offer ... just think Konate will happen regardless of players sales and Kabak will be seen as a bonus signing.

Also imagine well try and negotiate the fee down for Kabak too.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32016 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm
24 G+A in 34 is awesome at his age in a struggling side. One goal was a poachers effort, the other a header from a corner where he managed to get to the ball despite being wrestled by his marker and arrow the header downwards too quickly for the keeper to react.

I think recent talk of Fiorentina wanting 40m is now more like 60m. Realistically as well, the fees gained for Vlahovic and Milenkovic need to reshape the entire squad because they will go down next season if they dont reinvest wisely. Personally I still think theres value there at the upper end of those prices.

I don't think that Fiorentina will be able to get 60 million for Vlahovic. He has 2 years remaining on his contract, and they've already offered him a new improved one, with a 70 million release clause, but he refused to sign it. I expect that his price this summer will be in the 50 million range, including add-ons, and he is worth it ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32017 on: Yesterday at 11:42:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:29:20 pm
what??

This is way way way too early 

If I'm wrong, Samie promises never to post in the transfer forum again.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32018 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm »
I actually wouldn't mind Kabak on loan for another season, with a decent loan fee and an option to buy him in the summer of 2022, and with some of our young players going the other way on loan to Schalke, to gain some experience in the 2.Bundesliga ...
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,618
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32019 on: Yesterday at 11:55:23 pm »
The squad needs a massive overhaul and a couple hundred million pumped into it to compete for the big titles next season. That is my cheery Saturday night take for you all.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,457
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32020 on: Yesterday at 11:59:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:23 pm
The squad needs a massive overhaul and a couple hundred million pumped into it to compete for the big titles next season. That is my cheery Saturday night take for you all.

So two World Class players, not much of an overhaul is it?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32021 on: Today at 12:01:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:23 pm
The squad needs a massive overhaul and a couple hundred million pumped into it to compete for the big titles next season. That is my cheery Saturday night take for you all.

Who would you bring in?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,618
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32022 on: Today at 12:05:50 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:01:48 am
Who would you bring in?

Its tough becasue it really depends on a) which centre backs are at 100% mext season and b) how we want to play
I'd change how we play but given what we're running out (system wise) at the moment I suspect we're not going to so I'm not quite sure how we make it work to the level we'd need to next year to contend

Given the state of City and Chelsea and where some of our players level is at now I think I'd be "blowing things up" a lot more than we probably will and trying to build something over the next 3 or 4 windows to compete in 22/23 while we still have Klopp 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Up
« previous next »
 