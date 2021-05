24 G+A in 34 is awesome at his age in a struggling side. One goal was a poacher’s effort, the other a header from a corner where he managed to get to the ball despite being wrestled by his marker and arrow the header downwards too quickly for the keeper to react.



I think recent talk of Fiorentina wanting €40m is now more like €60m. Realistically as well, the fees gained for Vlahovic and Milenkovic need to reshape the entire squad because they will go down next season if they don’t reinvest wisely. Personally I still think there’s value there at the upper end of those prices.



Something just gnaws at me about Vlahovic. His numbers are great and I’ve seen a few live games in which he’s scored this season. Stats wise he fits the bill, it’s more anecdotal which you’ll no doubt cast aside but he just seems a tad clumsy at times for me... more instinct over technique perhaps is a better way of putting it.I guess I’m struggling to see how he fits our current system so it’s just not clicking in my head, but that said if we sign a player of his profile then we’d likely tweak the system so it’s not really a fair comparison.I’ve no doubt he’ll go on to be a quality striker, but players like Malen or Raphinha or Daka seem a better fit to the system we’ve seen so far under Klopp. There’s definitely a player there, just struggling to see how we get best out of him without curtailing Mo or Jota etc.