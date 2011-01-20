Been in the showers again have ya?
In place of Mo and Sadio right now?
Yep. Then in a few of years we can sell them and bring in Arat Hosseini.
Get ya.
What did Seedorf say about us?
Italian international, turning 25 in June, 12 months left on his contract, fits the profile of what we need in midfield. I could see it happen ...
Old mate Falk saying Salah is on Chelseas shortlist
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Imagine Chelsea shelling out 200+ million to get Salah and Lukaku back.
If people thought Neuhaus was too slow for us then Pellegrini is gonna be a shock. Nice player though ... cant see much in it. Think this is likely beginning of silly season and journos speculating Mourinho will want to get rid of their creative hub (which I cant see).
Well, Pellegrini is a better player than Bissouma, will be cheaper than him since he has 12 months left on his contract and a £25 million release clause, and actually scores and assists from central midfield, so I'd be happy with us signing him ...
Reports that mbappe is stalling on his contract renewal at PSG. Nike and Redbird doing their thing?
I read a while ago some story about when Houllier was in charge, there were regular rumours about Zidane joining us. I dont know how true that story was and whether the rumours were regular, but that seems the same as these Mbappe ones.
people like big dick nick.
Thought we opted for Almiron as he has better underlying numbers?
His underlying numbers for looking like a cotton bud with a face is sky high!
