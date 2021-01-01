I'm all in on the Mbappe 2022 train, but I do think this whole players will pick LFC because of Klopp logic is flawed in that he already stated he will only manage until the end of his contract. I think for some players, that could be a deterrent in that it may signal uncertainties in the club within the lifetime of their contract, usually around 5 to 6 years.
I'm more inclined to think that players will buy in to LFC if there is a coherent plan going forward for the player which they can buy into. A project if you will. And I think this summer will be very crucial to that, in that we are probably going to refresh major areas of our squad with younger players who can also contribute in the long run. But the lack of CL will hurt our prospects I think, especially as many younger stars are a lot more impatient in trying to establish their legacy.
So I get the Chelsea shout, but then again Chelsea have always been major players in any transfer market. If you think about the type of players they have been able to attract after their recent 'barren' spell, it's not too far fetched to think what they could be capable of in the coming seasons.
But whatever. #Mbappe2022.
Don't agree with that. First and foremost, I was replying to someone that put Tuchel as a reason to pick Chelsea.
Secondly, surely younger players look at Liverpool and think they can progress here under this club which has not only much more managerial stability but has a manager that does back them? Chelsea have bought and farmed out a load of young players and there are ones now that will be sold off.
Also Tuchel will be off before Klopp, that's guaranteed.