LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31800 on: Today at 10:37:10 am
Haaland will not join Chelsea.
Seen reports they are focusing on Lukaku now.

I think Sancho is a Chelsea fan & a london boy so he could end up there.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31801 on: Today at 10:39:30 am
Can't believe Chelsea are going to have Mbappe and Haaland next season.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31802 on: Today at 10:39:51 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:39:30 am
Can't believe Chelsea are going to have Mbappe and Haaland next season.

And Sancho.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31803 on: Today at 10:40:33 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:39:51 am
And Sancho.

Presumed he would be going into their U23s?
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31804 on: Today at 10:41:00 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:40:33 am
Presumed he would be going into their U23s?

Farmed out on loan, probably.
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31805 on: Today at 10:49:36 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:41:00 am
Farmed out on loan, probably.
Can't believe Vitesse are going to have Sancho next season.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31806 on: Today at 10:56:45 am
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 10:49:36 am
Can't believe Vitesse are going to have Sancho next season.

:D
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31807 on: Today at 11:41:54 am
Id like to know who thinks winning 4 trophies in 15 or so years classes you as a consistent winner of trophies.

Unless that's Everton logic, or my numbers are wrong and they won more than that?
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31808 on: Today at 11:44:43 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:21:18 am
I'm all in on the Mbappe 2022 train, but I do think this whole players will pick LFC because of Klopp logic is flawed in that he already stated he will only manage until the end of his contract. I think for some players, that could be a deterrent in that it may signal uncertainties in the club within the lifetime of their contract, usually around 5 to 6 years.

I'm more inclined to think that players will buy in to LFC if there is a coherent plan going forward for the player which they can buy into. A project if you will. And I think this summer will be very crucial to that, in that we are probably going to refresh major areas of our squad with younger players who can also contribute in the long run. But the lack of CL will hurt our prospects I think, especially as many younger stars are a lot more impatient in trying to establish their legacy.

So I get the Chelsea shout, but then again Chelsea have always been major players in any transfer market. If you think about the type of players they have been able to attract after their recent 'barren' spell, it's not too far fetched to think what they could be capable of in the coming seasons.

But whatever. #Mbappe2022.

Don't agree with that. First and foremost, I was replying to someone that put Tuchel as a reason to pick Chelsea.

Secondly, surely younger players look at Liverpool and think they can progress here under this club which has not only much more managerial stability but has a manager that does back them? Chelsea have bought and farmed out a load of young players and there are ones now that will be sold off.

Also Tuchel will be off before Klopp, that's guaranteed.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31809 on: Today at 11:46:05 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:26:00 am
Chelsea has London + pay huge wages and a squad on the up. Most players today know the Mourinho era Chelsea with Drogba not the club they were in the 90s or earlier

Except we pay more wages than them and have won a CL and League only as far ago as last season and the season before that. I know young players memories are short and you may class last season as us living in the past, but its still very recent.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31810 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm
Reddy is right. We can't afford Sancho this summer.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31811 on: Today at 12:29:12 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:07:55 pm
Reddy is right. We can't afford Sancho this summer.

I'm always happy we have the club's accountant on RAWK to keep us in the loop.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31812 on: Today at 12:30:49 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:07:55 pm
Reddy is right. We can't afford Sancho this summer.

Well we'll need an attacker even if it isn't Sancho. If we're dipping into the £30-£40m market again for someone then we'll have to hope that they make the required step up and improve what we already have, something I believe Sancho definitely would have done.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31813 on: Today at 12:35:15 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:12 pm
I'm always happy we have the club's accountant on RAWK to keep us in the loop.
Reddy or I need to be an accountant to have an opinion?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31814 on: Today at 12:39:11 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:30:49 pm
Well we'll need an attacker even if it isn't Sancho. If we're dipping into the £30-£40m market again for someone then we'll have to hope that they make the required step up and improve what we already have, something I believe Sancho definitely would have done.
Yeah we do and as perfect as Sancho would be for us I can't see it happening. The outlay on him and other areas we need addressing in the team / squad would make such a deal for him unlikely in my opinion.

A player like Jota's "value" is the more likely outcome. We also need Mane to come back after a break and play better more importantly.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31815 on: Today at 12:41:52 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:35:15 pm
Reddy or I need to be an accountant to have an opinion?

You didn't express an opinion, you told us as if it was fact.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31816 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:41:52 pm
You didn't express an opinion, you told us as if it was fact.
It's an opinion. Where did I say it's fact?
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31817 on: Today at 12:49:31 pm
Reddy knows fuck all. Same with the Echo and the same with James Pearce.

It’s quite clear that all of them are out of the cut. In fact it looks like the foreign reporters know more considering they are probably briefed by the other side.

I imagine that British journos are probably irked about it. I notice that Salah doesn’t bother giving the local lads and lasses the time of day. That might not go down too well with them.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31818 on: Today at 12:52:36 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:43:31 pm
It's an opinion. Where did I say it's fact?

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:07:55 pm
Reddy is right. We can't afford Sancho this summer.

Where in either of those two sentences does it express it's an opinion?

The use of phrases such as "I think", "I believe", "In my opinion", tend to be used when doing so.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31819 on: Today at 12:57:09 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:52:36 pm
Where in either of those two sentences does it express it's an opinion?

The use of phrases such as "I think", "I believe", "In my opinion", tend to be used when doing so.

It doesn't say it's based on fact either. :wave
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31820 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:57:09 pm
It doesn't say it's based on fact either. :wave

That's the beauty of the English language, it doesn't need to.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31821 on: Today at 01:13:42 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:05:00 pm
That's the beauty of the English language, it doesn't need to.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:39:11 pm
Yeah we do and as perfect as Sancho would be for us I can't see it happening. The outlay on him and other areas we need addressing in the team / squad would make such a deal for him unlikely in my opinion.

A player like Jota's "value" is the more likely outcome. We also need Mane to come back after a break and play better more importantly.
And yet literally my second post after my original post I said it's an opinion and not fact.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31822 on: Today at 01:17:48 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:13:42 pm
And yet literally my second post after my original post I said it's an opinion and not fact.

I didn't have the ability to look 10mins into the future when I replied  ;D
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31823 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm
Where is Peter when you need him.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31824 on: Today at 01:23:11 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:17:48 pm
I didn't have the ability to look 10mins into the future when I replied  ;D
You don't need to. To think anyone has an idea of the club's budget is ludicrous but in future I will add it's an opinion on whether we have the money to buy one of the more expensive players that could be bought this summer.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31825 on: Today at 01:24:12 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:23:11 pm
You don't need to. To think anyone has an idea of the club's budget is ludicrous but in future I will add it's an opinion on whether we have the money to buy one of the more expensive players that could be bought this summer.

You have read transfer threads before?  ;D ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31826 on: Today at 01:25:34 pm
Mac Red is opening up Excel as we speak.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31827 on: Today at 01:32:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:25:34 pm
Mac Red is opening up Excel as we speak.

;D

Stefan De Jrij orhowever you spell it named in the rags so add he to the list today.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31828 on: Today at 01:51:40 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:23:11 pm
You don't need to. To think anyone has an idea of the club's budget is ludicrous but in future I will add it's an opinion on whether we have the money to buy one of the more expensive players that could be bought this summer.

Too right. Nail on head.

Only thing we do know is that will need to act decisively this summer to prevent the Chelsea and City Money-trains speeding away at a rate of knots.


Konate + TWO Quality players please. [Minimum]
