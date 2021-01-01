Reddy knows fuck all. Same with the Echo and the same with James Pearce.



It’s quite clear that all of them are out of the cut. In fact it looks like the foreign reporters know more considering they are probably briefed by the other side.



I imagine that British journos are probably irked about it. I notice that Salah doesn’t bother giving the local lads and lasses the time of day. That might not go down too well with them.