Are you having Tuchel over Klopp.



I'm all in on the Mbappe 2022 train, but I do think this whole players will pick LFC because of Klopp logic is flawed in that he already stated he will only manage until the end of his contract. I think for some players, that could be a deterrent in that it may signal uncertainties in the club within the lifetime of their contract, usually around 5 to 6 years.I'm more inclined to think that players will buy in to LFC if there is a coherent plan going forward for the player which they can buy into. A project if you will. And I think this summer will be very crucial to that, in that we are probably going to refresh major areas of our squad with younger players who can also contribute in the long run. But the lack of CL will hurt our prospects I think, especially as many younger stars are a lot more impatient in trying to establish their legacy.So I get the Chelsea shout, but then again Chelsea have always been major players in any transfer market. If you think about the type of players they have been able to attract after their recent 'barren' spell, it's not too far fetched to think what they could be capable of in the coming seasons.But whatever. #Mbappe2022.