« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 790 791 792 793 794 [795]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1325326 times)

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31760 on: Yesterday at 11:40:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:38:13 am
Throw in Minamino & Keita.
Only if they add Haaland as well.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31761 on: Yesterday at 11:41:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:38:13 am
Throw in Minamino & Keita.

Why not Ojo, Karius, Woodburn, Awoniyi and the rest too?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,264
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31762 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:40:10 am
Hope we get Sancho, he's a generational talent.

He's a poor second choice because we're too cheap to pry Almiron away from Newcastle.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31763 on: Yesterday at 11:46:24 am »
20m for Ox?

That would be a great price for selling domestically, especially so for a German team
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31764 on: Yesterday at 12:03:13 pm »
do people see Ox attracting interest on his wage?

I think he will be a hard player to move on
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31765 on: Yesterday at 12:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:46:24 am
20m for Ox?

That would be a great price for selling domestically, especially so for a German team


It was 20m EUROS, not yer GREAT BRITISH POUNDS

If we convert that to GREAT BRITISH POUNDS, it's about £19.9m

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31766 on: Yesterday at 12:24:44 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 11:41:03 am
Why not Ojo, Karius, Woodburn, Awoniyi and the rest too?
Karius would be worth his weight in gold to whoever buys him from us.  Incredibly valuable to get a free concussion substitution in every match.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,747
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31767 on: Yesterday at 12:26:49 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:24:44 pm
Karius would be worth his weight in gold to whoever buys him from us.  Incredibly valuable to get a free concussion substitution in every match.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31768 on: Yesterday at 12:35:37 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:24:44 pm
Karius would be worth his weight in gold to whoever buys him from us.

There's no way we'd get anywhere near £3.8m for him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31769 on: Yesterday at 12:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:20:25 am
Well fichajes.net are reporting that Dortmund want Ox for 20m, so a) we can sort a swap for Sancho, no problem; and b) if it's in fichajes.net, it must be true.

https://www.fichajes.net/noticias/dortmund-pone-ojos-oxlade-camberlain-liverpool-klopp-haaland-sancho-20210502.html


Deal.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,199
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31770 on: Yesterday at 03:06:36 pm »

Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  4, 2021, 10:23:55 pm
OK, lets do a small lesson ...

duscuss further ...

On the right? Or, slotted in the middle?
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,326
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31771 on: Yesterday at 03:13:43 pm »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,326
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31772 on: Yesterday at 03:14:38 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:43:05 am
What's the point of discussing sancho and mbappe over and over again when we haven't a hope of signing either?




FIFA 21
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,326
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31773 on: Yesterday at 03:24:23 pm »
Doing my FIFA 21 transfers i would like,

Nuno Mendes
Ibrahim Konate (Not seen him play but Klopps wants him so good enough for me)
One of Youri Tielimans/Koke/Carlos Soler
Raphina
Ansu Fati/Rodrygo

Sorted.

;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31774 on: Yesterday at 05:48:40 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1389980681917378570

Le Parisen is very reliable.

Can definitely see them targeting Salah. But I dont think we will sell.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,326
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31775 on: Yesterday at 05:52:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:48:40 pm
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1389980681917378570

Le Parisen is very reliable.

Can definitely see them targeting Salah. But I dont think we will sell.

It is but no real quotes just specualtion or a shitstir because Mbappe is off.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31776 on: Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:48:40 pm
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1389980681917378570

Le Parisen is very reliable.

Can definitely see them targeting Salah. But I dont think we will sell.

Only club that could realistically buy him. Feels a bit like someone is adding 2 and 2 together but who knows.

I don't see Mbappe moving, both Barca and Real dont have a pot to piss in, where is he supposed to go?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31777 on: Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm
Only club that could realistically buy him. Feels a bit like someone is adding 2 and 2 together but who knows.

I don't see Mbappe moving, both Barca and Real dont have a pot to piss in, where is he supposed to go?

Mbappe would be crazy to move now anyway. He will be the grand old age of 23 or something next season, just leave on a free, line your pockets and choose your club.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,326
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31778 on: Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm
Mbappe would be crazy to move now anyway. He will be the grand old age of 23 or something next season, just leave on a free, line your pockets and choose your club.

He can do that anyway.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31779 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm
He can do that anyway.

He will get less money than if he left next season. Also more clubs will be able to get him next season.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,326
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31780 on: Yesterday at 10:51:20 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
He will get less money than if he left next season. Also more clubs will be able to get him next season.

More does not matter he only wants a couple.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31781 on: Today at 07:42:06 am »
Mbappe to Chelsea would be such an obvious fit, for many reasons:

The Nike factor (which some of our lot cling to)
One of the most exciting young squads in Europe
Former manager in place
French players
The London factor
Consistent success over 20+ years (they were winning domestic and European trophies in the years before Roman, don't forget)
Guaranteed funding to keep them challenging

Take your rose tinted glasses off, and look at it logically - if you were Mbappe would you rather join an ever improving squad with the likes of Mount, Chilwell, James, Havertz and Werner, or an ageing Liverpool/Madrid/Barca, all of which will need major surgery in most areas of the pitch in the near future.

I'm not saying we can't still attract top players because we quite clearly can (even without CL next season), but we need to be honest with ourselves and admit we're no longer the girl all the boys want to dance with.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31782 on: Today at 08:08:17 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:42:06 am
Mbappe to Chelsea would be such an obvious fit, for many reasons:

The Nike factor (which some of our lot cling to)
One of the most exciting young squads in Europe
Former manager in place
French players
The London factor
Consistent success over 20+ years (they were winning domestic and European trophies in the years before Roman, don't forget)
Guaranteed funding to keep them challenging

Take your rose tinted glasses off, and look at it logically - if you were Mbappe would you rather join an ever improving squad with the likes of Mount, Chilwell, James, Havertz and Werner, or an ageing Liverpool/Madrid/Barca, all of which will need major surgery in most areas of the pitch in the near future.

I'm not saying we can't still attract top players because we quite clearly can (even without CL next season), but we need to be honest with ourselves and admit we're no longer the girl all the boys want to dance with.

Several of those are complete and utter bollocks. With all due respect. French players, Nike and London is not a footballing reason but a personal one.

We are current league champions. We have also some absolute world class players. Are you having any Chelsea player over Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Salah, Robertson etc?

Are you having Tuchel over Klopp.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:52 am by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,369
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31783 on: Today at 08:11:05 am »
How is that still here :D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,805
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31784 on: Today at 08:12:55 am »
A Cup Winners Cup.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31785 on: Today at 08:16:50 am »
4 trophies I believe in 15 years prior to Roman joining apparently.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31786 on: Today at 08:41:49 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:42:06 am
Mbappe to Chelsea would be such an obvious fit, for many reasons:

The Nike factor (which some of our lot cling to)
One of the most exciting young squads in Europe
Former manager in place
French players
The London factor
Consistent success over 20+ years (they were winning domestic and European trophies in the years before Roman, don't forget)
Guaranteed funding to keep them challenging

Take your rose tinted glasses off, and look at it logically - if you were Mbappe would you rather join an ever improving squad with the likes of Mount, Chilwell, James, Havertz and Werner, or an ageing Liverpool/Madrid/Barca, all of which will need major surgery in most areas of the pitch in the near future.

I'm not saying we can't still attract top players because we quite clearly can (even without CL next season), but we need to be honest with ourselves and admit we're no longer the girl all the boys want to dance with.

You missed the main three reasons - money, money, money.

You are right though. We are not the massive draw we like to think we are sadly. Especially not without CL football.

Thiago is the only major star from a major club I can remember us signing for ages.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,264
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31787 on: Today at 09:16:50 am »
I thought he was leaving PSG as wanted to play for a proper club?

Chelsea is hardly that. Basically the London version of them.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31788 on: Today at 09:21:18 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:08:17 am
Are you having Tuchel over Klopp.

I'm all in on the Mbappe 2022 train, but I do think this whole players will pick LFC because of Klopp logic is flawed in that he already stated he will only manage until the end of his contract. I think for some players, that could be a deterrent in that it may signal uncertainties in the club within the lifetime of their contract, usually around 5 to 6 years.

I'm more inclined to think that players will buy in to LFC if there is a coherent plan going forward for the player which they can buy into. A project if you will. And I think this summer will be very crucial to that, in that we are probably going to refresh major areas of our squad with younger players who can also contribute in the long run. But the lack of CL will hurt our prospects I think, especially as many younger stars are a lot more impatient in trying to establish their legacy.

So I get the Chelsea shout, but then again Chelsea have always been major players in any transfer market. If you think about the type of players they have been able to attract after their recent 'barren' spell, it's not too far fetched to think what they could be capable of in the coming seasons.

But whatever. #Mbappe2022.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 790 791 792 793 794 [795]   Go Up
« previous next »
 