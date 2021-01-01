« previous next »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:13:23 pm
I think this  summer FSG will spend over 100m.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:05:07 pm
What was that clause and how did we get away with ignoring it?
It was vaguely worded, IIRC. Suarez' camp interpreted it as a release clause, John Henry said it just allows for negotiations to start at that point. And he wasn't going to negotiate.
Again i will say that we have a reserve fund, its called selling players we have no need for, easy a player of top quality in that batch.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:07:21 pm
I like him but I agree with this largely, I don't think he's quite different enough, profile wise to advocate his signing over someone like Aouar, or even Bissouma potentially. They both offer something very different to the skillset already present in our midfield, I'm not sure Neuhaus does that, as much as I do like him.

The money is better spent elsewhere.

Well, if we want something different to Neuhaus, I would definitely take a look at Teun Koopmeiners from AZ. I would love to have a left-footed midfielder who can play several positions ...
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:06:43 pm


To be fair, he didn't mention the currency
