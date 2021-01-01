After the last few months got to be honest Im not buying any of the shite we hear from the likes of Reddy regarding our transfers. We desperately needed a CB and they didnt back Klopp and then made a mockery of themselves bidding for multiple defenders on deadline day. I just find it hard to believe we would be doing any sort of major business pandemic or not.



I get why anyone would think this - but I'd take a totally different message from the ESL stuff. You've got to ask what their goal is. If you want to be totally cynical and argue its just to make money then they need to be in the CL, the option is to wither on the vine and risk the capital value deterioratingIn financial, business terms it makes more sense to spend this year than not to.I get you could apply that to this winter's window but I suspect there was some hubris from management and ownership given how comfortably we'd been top 4 in recent years and our position at the turn of the year.Perversely I think they're far more likely to spend a decent amount this summer (relative to others) than in the pervious 2 because they'll be more churn (outgoings) and the imperative to re-secure top 4 is so high