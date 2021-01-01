« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1318049 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31600 on: Today at 08:05:22 am »
Can you compare a 16 year old kid playing in the youth team against a top quality footballer playing at a high level?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31601 on: Today at 08:59:58 am »
Honigstein and Reddy saying that Sancho isn't possible for us, with the former saying it only is if we sell Salah. They feel like opinion pieces to me.

Also Reddy using the old favourite term, 'generational talent', in the context of we were going to sign one before Covid hit and that's why we spent little before that. Of course we were.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31602 on: Today at 09:12:19 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:59:58 am
Honigstein and Reddy saying that Sancho isn't possible for us, with the former saying it only is if we sell Salah.

Okay ... starting to get excited.
Hoping for a flat Echo denial hes a target in the next 24 hours
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31603 on: Today at 09:30:22 am »
Reddy briefs what she's told to brief in order to help the club, she doesn't have any true insight. None of them do. Honigstein's definitely reads like an opinion piece.

The Musialowski stuff sounds like nonsense to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31604 on: Today at 09:38:04 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:59:58 am
Honigstein and Reddy saying that Sancho isn't possible for us, with the former saying it only is if we sell Salah. They feel like opinion pieces to me.

Also Reddy using the old favourite term, 'generational talent', in the context of we were going to sign one before Covid hit and that's why we spent little before that. Of course we were.

Yeah of course we were! Tight gits.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31605 on: Today at 09:42:00 am »
I mean I'm not sure we really need Reddy or Honigstein to confirm that we won't be signing Sancho without a significant player sale, precedent and common sense tells you that much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31606 on: Today at 09:45:24 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:05:22 am
Can you compare a 16 year old kid playing in the youth team against a top quality footballer playing at a high level?

I think talking about playing styles is a lot different than talking about which player is better. Everyone knows Sancho is a legit footballer, and if Dortmund said you can have Sancho for a discount if you give us Musialowski it would be a no brainer at this moment.

The trouble is then determining Musialowski's potential. I think he looks the part, but he's only been playing U18's. There is still some time yet before we can truly hype up this kid's worth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31607 on: Today at 12:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:45:24 am
I think talking about playing styles is a lot different than talking about which player is better. Everyone knows Sancho is a legit footballer, and if Dortmund said you can have Sancho for a discount if you give us Musialowski it would be a no brainer at this moment.

The trouble is then determining Musialowski's potential. I think he looks the part, but he's only been playing U18's. There is still some time yet before we can truly hype up this kid's worth.

Yes, I agree- the two things are completely disconnected. Sancho is someone who improves our first XI immediately and would be a mainstay for 10 years, Musialowski will move up to U23 next year and then might go out on loan, so he's a minimum of 2 years from being a squad player for us UNLESS he gets a cameo towards the end of this season and absolutely rips it up in a few games
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31608 on: Today at 12:04:21 pm »
I think Kaide Gordon is our best talent by all accounts.
He looks exceptional in highlights. Im not best to judge though so going more so by reports.

He made his debut at Derby at 15. Scored 2 in that 1st team friendly over the International break.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31609 on: Today at 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:59:58 am
Also Reddy using the old favourite term, 'generational talent', in the context of we were going to sign one before Covid hit and that's why we spent little before that. Of course we were.
I rate Almiron highly but I think calling him a 'generational talent' is a bit strong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31610 on: Today at 12:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:32:45 pm
I rate Almiron highly but I think calling him a 'generational talent' is a bit strong.
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31611 on: Today at 01:05:57 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:04:21 pm
I think Kaide Gordon is our best talent by all accounts.
He looks exceptional in highlights. Im not best to judge though so going more so by reports.

He made his debut at Derby at 15. Scored 2 in that 1st team friendly over the International break.

Balagizi is also right up there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31612 on: Today at 01:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:45:24 am
I think talking about playing styles is a lot different than talking about which player is better. Everyone knows Sancho is a legit footballer, and if Dortmund said you can have Sancho for a discount if you give us Musialowski it would be a no brainer at this moment.

The trouble is then determining Musialowski's potential. I think he looks the part, but he's only been playing U18's. There is still some time yet before we can truly hype up this kid's worth.


Personally I think Dortmund would be more interested in the 80 million Euro to be honest, but that's just me.

I'll be impressed if we find the money for Sancho, would love it to happen mind.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31613 on: Today at 01:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:32:45 pm
I rate Almiron highly but I think calling him a 'generational talent' is a bit strong.

The gift that keeps on giving ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31614 on: Today at 01:47:11 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:59:58 am
Honigstein and Reddy saying that Sancho isn't possible for us, with the former saying it only is if we sell Salah. They feel like opinion pieces to me.

Also Reddy using the old favourite term, 'generational talent', in the context of we were going to sign one before Covid hit and that's why we spent little before that. Of course we were.

I thought the whole point of the Redbird investment was that we can invest in the Anny Road end and the squad at pre-Covid levels. I am sure I read that at the time on the Athletic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31615 on: Today at 01:52:19 pm »
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 01:47:11 pm
I thought the whole point of the Redbird investment was that we can invest in the Anny Road end and the squad at pre-Covid levels. I am sure I read that at the time on the Athletic

It is, But we didn't spend 80m ish on a player before Covid unless we sold big first so it's nothing new.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31616 on: Today at 01:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:52:19 pm
It is, But we didn't spend 80m ish on a player before Covid unless we sold big first so it's nothing new.

I mean we spent pretty huge, and certainly as a portion of revenue it would be similar to spending £80m on a player this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31617 on: Today at 01:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:54:19 pm
I mean we spent pretty huge, and certainly as a portion of revenue it would be similar to spending £80m on a player this summer.

After selling big players which is what he said
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31618 on: Today at 01:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:55:56 pm
After selling big players which is what he said

I can read.

We spent +£70m on VVD, +£60m on Alisson, +£50m on Keita.

How many transfers are we saying the Coutinho deal covered?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31619 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
The point about our purchases is that they've always tried to separate price from value

If you look at the Sancho deal in those terms it represents incredible value for whoever buys him this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31620 on: Today at 02:06:57 pm »
After the last few months got to be honest Im not buying any of the shite we hear from the likes of Reddy regarding our transfers. We desperately needed a CB and they didnt back Klopp and then made a mockery of themselves bidding for multiple defenders on deadline day. I just find it hard to believe we would be doing any sort of major business pandemic or not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31621 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:06:57 pm
After the last few months got to be honest Im not buying any of the shite we hear from the likes of Reddy regarding our transfers. We desperately needed a CB and they didnt back Klopp and then made a mockery of themselves bidding for multiple defenders on deadline day. I just find it hard to believe we would be doing any sort of major business pandemic or not.

I get why anyone would think this - but I'd take a totally different message from the ESL stuff.  You've got to ask what their goal is. If you want to be totally cynical and argue its just to make money then they need to be in the CL, the option is to wither on the vine and risk the capital value deteriorating
In financial, business terms it makes more sense to spend this year than not to.
I get you could apply that to this winter's window but I suspect there was some hubris from management and ownership given how comfortably we'd been top 4 in recent years and our position at the turn of the year.

Perversely I think they're far more likely to spend a decent amount this summer (relative to others) than in the pervious 2 because they'll be more churn (outgoings) and the imperative to re-secure top 4 is so high
« Reply #31622 on: Today at 02:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:58:56 pm
I can read.

We spent +£70m on VVD, +£60m on Alisson, +£50m on Keita.

How many transfers are we saying the Coutinho deal covered?

Coutinho covered Van Dijk and Alisson. Keita was agreed the previous year.

We sold other players as well in 2018 (Solanke, Ward).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31623 on: Today at 02:13:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:10:36 pm
I get why anyone would think this - but I'd take a totally different message from the ESL stuff.  You've got to ask what their goal is. If you want to be totally cynical and argue its just to make money then they need to be in the CL, the option is to wither on the vine and risk the capital value deteriorating
In financial, business terms it makes more sense to spend this year than not to.
I get you could apply that to this winter's window but I suspect there was some hubris from management and ownership given how comfortably we'd been top 4 in recent years and our position at the turn of the year.

Perversely I think they're far more likely to spend a decent amount this summer (relative to others) than in the pervious 2 because they'll be more churn (outgoings) and the imperative to re-secure top 4 is so high

I agree.

I also think they'll know we have a great squad as is and it's much easier to add a few to now and win more than it would be to wait a year or two and have a much bigger job.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31624 on: Today at 02:13:50 pm »
Not a chance that Sancho/Musialowski stuff is true and swap deals are very rare but it's an interesting thought. Perhaps they could let us have him at a really cheap price if we let Musialowski go the other way on a two year loan where he can develop  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31625 on: Today at 02:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:12:32 pm
Coutinho covered Van Dijk and Alisson. Keita was agreed the previous year.

We sold other players as well in 2018 (Solanke, Ward).

We bought other players too, like Fabinho for £40m+

Honestly, the way some people go on you'd think Coutinho was sold for £300m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31626 on: Today at 02:15:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:13:50 pm
Not a chance that Sancho/Musialowski stuff is true and swap deals are very rare but it's an interesting thought. Perhaps they could let us have him at a really cheap price if we let Musialowski go the other way on a two year loan where he can develop  ;D

They are... but they're becoming more common which makes sense
We were involved in a decently high profile one last summer for example
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31627 on: Today at 02:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:14:38 pm
We bought other players too, like Fabinho for £40m+

Honestly, the way some people go on you'd think Coutinho was sold for £300m.

We were also on the verge of signing Fekir for 40 million as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31628 on: Today at 02:15:51 pm »
All our future deals are with the Coutinho money till 2030 at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31629 on: Today at 02:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:58:56 pm
I can read.

We spent +£70m on VVD, +£60m on Alisson, +£50m on Keita.

How many transfers are we saying the Coutinho deal covered?

without rehashing this yet again but it was basically one window they spent big, and that was on VVD, whos transfer was already agreed before Coutinho left. So yep, fair play to them for that.  Otherwise, there isnt really much of an argument, they tend to spend on players what they bring in from players. There where of course other players leaving during that time too such as Ward, Solanke and Sakho which added a decent chunk of change to the pot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31630 on: Today at 02:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:17:06 pm
without rehashing this yet again but it was basically one window they spent big, and that was on VVD, whos transfer was already agreed before Coutinho left. So yep, fair play to them for that.  Otherwise, there isnt really much of an argument, they tend to spend on players what they bring in from players. There where of course other players leaving during that time too such as Ward, Solanke and Sakho which added a decent chunk of change to the pot.

I'm not suggesting that SOME of the spending has been covered with decent sales, of course it has.

However we've spent beyond this, quite a considerable amount esp when you consider wage spend too, and we 100% would have the ability (if things were as they were pre-covid) to spend that amount on a player again without a big sale.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31631 on: Today at 02:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:15:51 pm
All our future deals are with the Coutinho money till 2030 at least.

Like the Hazard money I guess?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31632 on: Today at 02:26:38 pm »
yes but only less dirty.
