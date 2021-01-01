For all these people clamoring for more goals and assists from our midfield seem to have missed our signing of Thiago last summer. Granted that plan didn't manage to follow the script, but I think the problem this season has actually been the lack of solidity at the back/midfield, and while a main reason of that is the lack of CBs, we are lacking midfielders who have a defensive/pressing side to their game. We miss Hendo and Fabinho dearly when they're not in the middle and unfortunately it's rare that both of them play at the same time due to injuries. When they're not in the middle, our main creative threats are also lessened as our full backs can't roam as freely as they like. Add to that Thiago also pulling the strings in the middle with a lesser workload and suddenly we're looking a much better team.