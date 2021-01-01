« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1316508 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31560 on: Yesterday at 02:46:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:32:32 pm
A no brainer if true

Yes, a perfect opportunity for someone with no brain, like Man Utd's recruitment department ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31561 on: Yesterday at 03:05:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:46:37 pm
Yes, a perfect opportunity for someone with no brain, like Man Utd's recruitment department ...
What signing Sancho? He's class. Would immediately be one of their best, if not their best, players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31562 on: Yesterday at 03:25:08 pm »
Konate, Aouar and Sancho. Go big or go home.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31563 on: Yesterday at 03:25:54 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 03:05:52 pm
What signing Sancho? He's class. Would immediately be one of their best, if not their best, players.

Even if he is available for a transfer fee of £80 million, his wage demands would be £350,000-400,000 per week (he is currently on £200,000 per week at Dortmund), plus the agent fee. Way too much for the next Sterling ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31564 on: Yesterday at 03:39:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:25:54 pm
Even if he is available for a transfer fee of £80 million, his wage demands would be £350,000-400,000 per week (he is currently on £200,000 per week at Dortmund), plus the agent fee. Way too much for the next Sterling ...

You are ridiculous sometimes like a parody. :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31565 on: Yesterday at 03:41:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:25:54 pm
Even if he is available for a transfer fee of £80 million, his wage demands would be £350,000-400,000 per week (he is currently on £200,000 per week at Dortmund), plus the agent fee. Way too much for the next Sterling ...

The day after signing Sancho, Peterthered:

I am pleased that the club listened to me, I have always said that I think he can fit within our wage structure
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31566 on: Yesterday at 03:42:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:25:54 pm
Even if he is available for a transfer fee of £80 million, his wage demands would be £350,000-400,000 per week (he is currently on £200,000 per week at Dortmund), plus the agent fee. Way too much for the next Sterling ...
We all have our personal opinions on Sterling, but he's class as well. Having a bit of a bad season, but was brilliant in the previous 3.

Either way, Sancho would walk into their first team and improve it considerably. At his age group, he's probably the best player who isn't Mbappe or Haaland.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31567 on: Yesterday at 03:56:16 pm »
Lets make it clear: If we have £200 million to commit on a single player, I will be seriously disappointed if it is Sancho. For that kind of money, we could do much better, and I am sure that Klopp and Edwards share the same opinion ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31568 on: Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:56:16 pm
Lets make it clear: If we have £200 million to commit on a single player, I will be seriously disappointed if it is Sancho. For that kind of money, we could do much better, and I am sure that Klopp and Edwards share the same opinion ...

Weren't you touting Joelinton as someone we should have been looking at last summer?

I'm not sure you're on the same wavelength as Klopp and Edwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31569 on: Yesterday at 04:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm
Weren't you touting Joelinton as someone we should have been looking at last summer?

I'm not sure you're on the same wavelength as Klopp and Edwards.

I have also suggested David Villa back in 2005, and Luis Suarez back in 2008. And yes, Joelinton has a lot of similarities to Firmino in his game, as a false 9. That was the actual topic of the discussion. Now I am suggesting Dusan Vlahovic. Most of the posters in this thread haven't even seen him play. What do you think of him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31570 on: Yesterday at 04:08:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:07:24 pm
I have also suggested David Villa back in 2005, and Luis Suarez back in 2008. And yes, Joelinton has a lot of similarities to Firmino in his game, as a false 9. That was the actual topic of the discussion. Now I am suggesting Dusan Vlahovic. Most of the posters in this thread haven't even seen him play. What do you think of him?

Is he more accomplished than Sancho?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31571 on: Yesterday at 04:10:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:25:54 pm
Even if he is available for a transfer fee of £80 million, his wage demands would be £350,000-400,000 per week (he is currently on £200,000 per week at Dortmund), plus the agent fee. Way too much for the next Sterling ...

he isnt.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31572 on: Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:07:24 pm
I have also suggested David Villa back in 2005, and Luis Suarez back in 2008. And yes, Joelinton has a lot of similarities to Firmino in his game, as a false 9. That was the actual topic of the discussion. Now I am suggesting Dusan Vlahovic. Most of the posters in this thread haven't even seen him play. What do you think of him?

He doesn't, but okay.

Vlahovic looks promising.

But if we're able to sign Sancho, we should 1000% do it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31573 on: Yesterday at 04:15:12 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31574 on: Yesterday at 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:25:08 pm
Konate, Aouar and Sancho. Go big or go home.

We're going home then :(
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31575 on: Yesterday at 04:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:08:32 pm
Is he more accomplished than Sancho?

Was Haaland more accomplished than Sancho, when Dortmund signed him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31576 on: Yesterday at 04:16:08 pm »
Probably best to accept now that Sancho is going to United and save ourselves the heartache down the line. Only way it'd happen is if we sold Salah and I really hope we're not stupid enough to do that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31577 on: Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:15:49 pm
We're going home then :(

Should do. Otherwise I suggest we storm next season's Europa League home against Tranzonspor.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31578 on: Yesterday at 04:17:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:15:12 pm
You are right, he is on £190,000 per week ...

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/49420133.amp

No report actually out of the German press has that number.

He signed a 6 million Euro contract when he got a new deal season before.

That is not 190k a week.

Yes, hes on a good contract, obviously, but for comparsion Marco Reus is the highest paid with is a bit above double sanchos at over 12 mill Euros. 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31579 on: Yesterday at 04:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:17:53 pm
No report actually out of the German press has that number.

He signed a 6 million Euro contract when he got a new deal season before.

That is not 190k a week.

Yes, hes on a good contract, obviously, but for comparsion Marco Reus is the highest paid with is a bit above double sanchos at over 12 mill Euros. 

I think that BBC are a decent source. And yes, there have been reports in the German press also, but I can't bother looking for them. He is on a high contract at Dortmund, and will be on £350,000-400,000 per week if he returns to England. That were his reported wage demands last summer, when Man Utd were after him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31580 on: Yesterday at 04:25:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:56:16 pm
Lets make it clear: If we have £200 million to commit on a single player, I will be seriously disappointed if it is Sancho. For that kind of money, we could do much better, and I am sure that Klopp and Edwards share the same opinion ...
ive not seen it mentioned anywhere he is looking for 300-400k a week.

You have no idea if that is true either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31581 on: Yesterday at 04:29:44 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31582 on: Yesterday at 04:30:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:25:32 pm
I think that BBC are a decent source. And yes, there have been reports in the German press also, but I can't bother looking for them. He is on a high contract at Dortmund, and will be on £350,000-400,000 per week if he returns to England. That were his reported wage demands last summer, when Man Utd were after him ...

The BBC are not a decent source.  There is little chance Sancho is earning as close to the wages of someone like Reus, which he would be doing of were going on BBC sources. The likes of Emre Can, Julian Brandt as well as Erling Haaland are on bigger contracts than Sancho at BVB.

But yes, of course his agent will be vying for a huge wages. Hell get them too, but likely not quite at the level you think.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31583 on: Yesterday at 05:53:28 pm »
For all these people clamoring for more goals and assists from our midfield seem to have missed our signing of Thiago last summer. Granted that plan didn't manage to follow the script, but I think the problem this season has actually been the lack of solidity at the back/midfield, and while a main reason of that is the lack of CBs, we are lacking midfielders who have a defensive/pressing side to their game. We miss Hendo and Fabinho dearly when they're not in the middle and unfortunately it's rare that both of them play at the same time due to injuries. When they're not in the middle, our main creative threats are also lessened as our full backs can't roam as freely as they like. Add to that Thiago also pulling the strings in the middle with a lesser workload and suddenly we're looking a much better team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31584 on: Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm »
It's Twitter so pinch of salt and all that, but a lad I follow who seems decent enough and has been right about things in the past saying we're interested in Sancho but Dortmund want Musialowski involved in any potential deal.
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31585 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm
It's Twitter so pinch of salt and all that, but a lad I follow who seems decent enough and has been right about things in the past saying we're interested in Sancho but Dortmund want Musialowski involved in any potential deal.

Deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31586 on: Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm
It's Twitter so pinch of salt and all that, but a lad I follow who seems decent enough and has been right about things in the past saying we're interested in Sancho but Dortmund want Musialowski involved in any potential deal.
Just had a check on this and it's from someone who was saying we had a signing first week of Jan with a medical booked. So going to take that pinch of salt  :D

Also think the hype from some of our fan base around Musialowski far out weighs his actual performances that makes this seem even less likely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31587 on: Yesterday at 10:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm
Just had a check on this and it's from someone who was saying we had a definite signing first week of Jan with a medical booked. So going to take that pinch of salt  :D
Haha fair. I remember him being first with a couple of things last summer that turned out to be true but as ever, may be someone who got told one bit of info and is now acting as a full blown ITK!

You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31588 on: Yesterday at 10:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 10:47:00 pm
Haha fair. I remember him being first with a couple of things last summer that turned out to be true but as ever, may be someone who got told one bit of info and is now acting as a full blown ITK!
Yeah I reckon there's definitely people who get information, but then to keep up a following have to have a lot of jumping on other news and passing it off as their own, or stuff they can walk back on fairly easy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31589 on: Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm
Vlahovic looks promising.

But if we're able to sign Sancho, we should 1000% do it.

Players like Vlahovic is who we should get. Already performing at a top 5 league level, but still on their first contract and on relatively low wages.

Sancho is a talented player, but he is already on £190,000 per week at Dortmund, and would cost an overall package of £200+ million to get him. We are not operating in that market.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31590 on: Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm
It's Twitter so pinch of salt and all that, but a lad I follow who seems decent enough and has been right about things in the past saying we're interested in Sancho but Dortmund want Musialowski involved in any potential deal.

Definite pinch of salt on that lad. Taking it at face value though, would obviously be more than happy with that but equally dont think itd be a big issue for either party. He couldnt be valued at more than what, £5m? Definite Hoever/Jota vibes though.

Do think if we wanted Sancho then Dortmund may be interested in some of our actual adult footballers. Keita probably the obvious one, but also Matip - unless the Schalke thing makes that a no go? Also outside shouts of Chamberlain, Minamino and Shaqiri.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31591 on: Today at 12:09:27 am »
Musialowski has been hyped by Zbigniew Boniek since aged 14 for fuck sakes as THE next best thing of Polish footie. Are we sure we want to let him go?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31592 on: Today at 12:28:08 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
Definite pinch of salt on that lad. Taking it at face value though, would obviously be more than happy with that but equally dont think itd be a big issue for either party. He couldnt be valued at more than what, £5m? Definite Hoever/Jota vibes though.

Do think if we wanted Sancho then Dortmund may be interested in some of our actual adult footballers. Keita probably the obvious one, but also Matip - unless the Schalke thing makes that a no go? Also outside shouts of Chamberlain, Minamino and Shaqiri.

He's obviously not at Sancho's level, and maybe he never will be, but I think you're undervaluing Musialowski by saying he couldn't be worth more than £5m. His dribbling is very impressive and he's been training with the first team recently, where he has apparently impressed Klopp.

If £5m was the most he was worth then I doubt the boss would be wasting his time having a look at him.

Personally I think the rumour is a load of shite but I guess it's feasible Klopp has heard Dortmund want him as a make-weight and has decided to run the rule over him before he decides
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31593 on: Today at 05:37:05 am »
Klopp + a Polish footballer equals magic. That being said, I will accept Sancho + money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31594 on: Today at 05:41:14 am »
Not sure if there is any truth in the Musialowski rumour, but if there is, I hope any deal involves a buy-back clause. Coz the lad does look like he could be special.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31595 on: Today at 06:00:59 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
Deal.
I have the feeling you'll fund the deal yourself by crowdsourcing.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31596 on: Today at 06:08:32 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:41:14 am
Not sure if there is any truth in the Musialowski rumour, but if there is, I hope any deal involves a buy-back clause. Coz the lad does look like he could be special.

He hasnt signed a pro deal yet. Not sure what happens with that these days, whether or not hes poachable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31597 on: Today at 06:10:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:09:27 am
Musialowski has been hyped by Zbigniew Boniek since aged 14 for fuck sakes as THE next best thing of Polish footie. Are we sure we want to let him go?

His style of play is a lot like Sancho too isn't it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31598 on: Today at 06:14:41 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:10:01 am
His style of play is a lot like Sancho too isn't it?

If you can believe it, Musialowski plays with a lot more flair than Sancho, who is comparatively fairly direct as a player. But as with any youth player, you do wonder if hes going to fill out an it more. He looks like he could be pushed off the ball easily at more senior levels. But he has been a revelation thats for sure, and the U18 matches lately have been a pleasure to watch. Kaide Gordon too has been fantastic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31599 on: Today at 06:39:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:09:27 am
Musialowski has been hyped by Zbigniew Boniek since aged 14 for fuck sakes as THE next best thing of Polish footie. Are we sure we want to let him go?
What would a horse know about a kid playing football?  ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
