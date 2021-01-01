Don't agree about the balance. Neuhaus is a like-for-like Gini replacement while we don't lose any other first team options. Not sure if a #9 like Vlahovic is what we will be looking for, but I think it will be someone of his caliber.



People haven't actually seen Neuhaus play. That is why they don't know how similar he is to Wijnaldum. As for Vlahovic, he is exactly what we are missing at the moment. He is a 6'3" finisher, who is also very mobile, and has a very good link up play. Basically, a Haaland before he moved to Dortmund ...